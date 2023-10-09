Why Programmatics' past may just help shape TV's future
While the programmatic CTV market is set to boom over the forthcoming years, Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently
Television advertising enjoyed a modest start to life in India. Adverts made their debut on the silver screen in 1976 (courtesy of Gwalior Suiting). But this didn’t kickstart a revolution; rather, television advertising stagnated for an extended period. Slot length and format remained, to all intents and purposes, unchanged. Meanwhile, new channels such as digital banner ads were being rolled out en masse - each bringing fresh opportunities to determine attribution and measurement.
It wasn’t until Smart TVs’ arrival in 2011 that the winds of change began to blow. Streaming TV content over the internet became the new status quo, driving a change in how consumers interact with TV shows, movies and channels. Fast forward to present day and Smart TV penetration is only trending in one direction - 40 million households are set to own a Smart TV by 2025, up from 25 million in 2022.
It’s no wonder, then, that Connected TV (CTV) is a staple of advertising playbooks. Television’s technological coming of age and the ascendance of programmatic CTV advertising has facilitated a new way to connect with audiences. Brands can now drive efficiency at scale within an environment that doesn’t risk their reputations. But that doesn’t mean it’s an automatic home run.
CTV’s long-term growth could hinge on learning from its predecessors' mistakes. Programmatic’s initial ascendance was littered with growing pains. Questions around consent, measurement and fraud were raised - and this has left us with a complicated digital landscape where accurate, standardised measurement is difficult to come by.
Is CTV the new cookie?
Personalisation was the Holy Grail during the early programmatic days, ensuring advertisers could deliver the premium click-through rates (CTR). We now stand at the cusp of a new age - one based on both precision and reaching audiences at scale.
But this needs to be balanced against concerns from regulatory bodies and consumers around how personal information and data is used. And whilst programmatic CTV advertising is capable of filling the impending cookieless void, we first need to iron out the wrinkles that have been present for some time - including consent.
Getting ahead of audience tracking should be front-of-mind for any advertiser worth their salt. Capitalising on CTV’s status as a household device - rather than a source of personally identifiable information (PII) - is a stepping stone to achieving this. The consent-driven framework, whereby consumers opt-in to providing their sensitive data, can be a powerful asset that eases conversations surrounding CTV buying.
Learning from your past
Adopting a user-centric approach could also be the catalyst to solving CTV’s measurement problems. Raising the industry standards and implementing opt-in consent mechanisms can deliver the actionable, accurate measurement performance metrics that advertisers crave (and which match up to other digital formats).
The word ‘fraud’ has been thrown around in association with programmatic advertising - with more than 40% of the open-market programmatic inventory estimated to be fraudulent in 2022. However, this shouldn’t be considered the norm across the board. Our Tizen operating system ensures that apps that stream through our OS are shut down when the TV is turned off. We have found that CTV ads running with TV set turned off is primarily an issue with connected devices.
Furthermore, our partnership with DoubleVerify in Europe enables advertisers to capitalise on premium media quality measurement and protection solutions. This affirms that Samsung TVs and Samsung TV Plus operate with little fraudulent CTV activity, with all insights being accurate representations of ad exposure and engagement.
Living in the moment
Overcoming previous question marks is all well and good - but it means nothing if we don’t address the elephant in the programmatic room right now. And this starts with accepting that both the programmatic stack and the digital advisor are falling behind the pace of CTV growth.
Acknowledging that CTV, as a device, has a unique operating cycle compared to the open internet is the first step to rectifying the problem. Consumers set aside periods of the day to enjoy ‘TV time’ - the same can’t be said for desktop and mobile. This means that the current supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) can’t accurately ascertain volume of inventory, stunting the purchasing process.
Then there’s the linguistics problem. The CTV landscape is dominated by a mess of jargon, making it difficult for the industry to develop an agreed framework. Case-in-point, FAST has a vastly different structure of how ads are requested compared to other video-on-demand (VOD) platforms. FAST operates with ad pods, the same fundamentals as linear ad structuring. All of this means that it’s a complex, convoluted daisy chain for technologies to navigate.
But it’s the insufficient funding that is arguably crippling programmatic CTV’s growth the most. Engineers’ perception of CTV’s value (or lack of it) means they’re reluctant to make wholesale changes to the SSPs and DSPs and are content to focus their efforts on the open internet.
CTV shouldn’t be treated as a bolt-on; it needs to be at the heart of the platform - which is why at Samsung, we’ve developed our own CTV-oriented DSP. Others in the industry should be expanding their current stacks or investing time and resources into brand new platforms.
Rome wasn’t built in a day
Programmatic CTV advertising isn’t the new kid on the marketing block. It’s been cementing its place at the table for some time, enabling advertisers to navigate the challenges of the evolving TV environment. But a glance at the history books - as well as the present day situation - reveals that there’s still some way to go.
The programmatic CTV market is forecast to boom over the forthcoming years. Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently and in a consented way. And whilst everyone is quick to praise its ability to reach viewers in premium environments, this shouldn’t overshadow the need for greater accountability and higher standards. Fail to address both previous question marks and modern-day hurdles and we’re doomed to rinse-and-repeat the shortcomings of the early programmatic era.
Unlocking Premium: 110+ MN affluent viewers make WC on HD the elite choice for advertisers
In the year of Cricket viewership on HD reaching a matchless scale, the festive World Cup promises unparalleled brand and business impact for advertisers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 20, 2023 4:12 PM | 3 min read
The festive season is shaping up to be a massive opportunity for advertisers wanting to reach premium viewers to drive brand and business impact. According to a Festive Pulse Survey by The Trade Desk, 70% of consumers are ready to spend more this Diwali, with the interest to buy premium products leading the charge. 84% are likely to spend on luxury goods and apparels, 69% on consumer electronics and 65% on personal care products. With the World Cup coming up, premium brands have a proven destination with HD viewership reaching unmatched heights in 2023.
HD Homes comprise 33% of Total TV Universe in India
Cricket viewership on television has been on a record-breaking spree for over a year and the growth of HD homes and HD viewership for cricket have been critical components of this successful run. As per BARC, HD homes have grown by 30% to 73 million in 2023 and the HD viewership for IPL 2023 was the winner, amassing a massive 109 million viewers (Over 2X compared to 2022). The addressable audience for HD in India stands at 220 million, making HD homes 33% of the total TV universe in India. To add to its strength, 71% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB strata with 3X higher affinity for HD among NCCS A audiences in Megacities, driving ownership for the cream of affluent audiences. The ongoing Asia Cup has already set the ground running for HD viewership driving close to 5X higher reach compared to the previous edition, as per BARC.
HD Associations Drive Unmatched Impact for Advertisers
Advertisers across categories such as FMCG, Auto, BFSI, E-Commerce and Travel have reaped large-scale benefits from HD associations on cricket. A YouGov Brand Lift Study conducted during IPL 2023 revealed significantly high impact for HD advertisers with 2.5X higher Brand Awareness and 2.7X higher Consideration among viewers. In terms of bottom funnel metrics, HD has empowered brands to drive 3X higher app downloads and 2X higher sales during major cricket events. Speaking on the power of Cricket on HD at panel discussion recently, Sai Narayan (Policy Bazaar) shared how the HD association was a gamechanger for the brand. “Our big move was when we leveraged HD feed on TV and the results were fantastic. There was a time during the tournament when our website could not bear the load from visitors because that quantum of people viewing our ads on HD was that large.”
Cricket World Cup on HD – A Scale Like None Other
With a targeted reach of 600 MN+ on television as per senior executives at leading agencies, the World Cup could surpass all previous viewership records across major cricketing events. Cricket World Cup’s observe a distinct lean forward viewing behaviour and are the largest aggregation of co-viewers bringing friends and families together like a festive celebration. As per industry sources, Official Broadcaster Star Sports is seeing high traction for HD and has onboarded multiple sponsors and advertisers for the upcoming World Cup. With cricket viewership on TV breaking records in the run-up megaevent, the World Cup could be one for the ages for viewers and advertisers.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Hyundai EXTER campaign: Igniting the wanderlust spirit in India’s youth
Energetic exterior, Xtra spacious and comfortable interior, technologically advanced, eco-friendly powertrain and robust & reliable safety, EXTER has everything to make outside more exciting
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 18, 2023 2:07 PM | 8 min read
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched a campaign for its game-changer SUV, Hyundai EXTER.
Sculpted to Perfection
EXTER stands tall with its energetic exterior, promising to turn heads wherever it goes! But it’s not just about looks, the interior offers an Xtra level of spaciousness and comfort, ensuring every journey is an oasis of relaxation. There are a host of reasons to fall in love with the stylish SUV like ample space, dashcam with dual camera and comes with as many as 60 Bluelink features. Scoring big on safety, EXTER has over 40 advanced safety features and 6 airbags as standard. With a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, it is built to deliver a power-packed performance. One can choose from MT and AMT variants and can also opt for the environment friendly CNG fuel option.
A Star-Studded Affair
Adding to the oomph of the stunning SUV, Hardik Pandya was roped in as the brand ambassador. Pandya’s charismatic personality is the perfect embodiment of EXTER’s dynamic spirit. He’s the man who lives life in the fast lane, making him the ideal ambassador for EXTER. Pandya is known for his sporty persona, positive aura, and dynamic presence, which made him the perfect fit for Hyundai EXTER. After all, outside is where he is in his true element; it is where his game is! Everything about him, from his personality to his energy, is dynamically outdoorsy. There couldn’t have been a better brand ambassador than the celebrated all-rounder to endorse the all-rounder SUV!
When outside is your playground, EXTER is your ride.
Cricketing Marvels Unite
Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodriguez joined forces for the EXTER launch TVC, a historic moment where three icons from the cricket world came together for the first time.
Buckle up for a thrilling journey as we dive into what makes EXTER an SUV like no other.
Think outside. Think EXTER
The vibrant and energetic campaign has been created keeping in mind the youth of India, their lifestyles and interests. Driven by wanderlust, Gen MZ is constantly looking to explore, learn and experience new things. For a generation that is always on the go, outside is home and it is the place where the youth belongs! Think outside, Think EXTER aptly captures the outdoorsy vibe of those who it is created for. Easy to recall and fun to repeat, the line is catchy and lends itself beautifully to the campaign.
EXTER embodies the free spirit of those who love to explore and seek new experiences every time they set out. Be it the signature H-LED DRLs, the branding on the front bumper, sporty bridge type painted black roof rails, everything makes Hyundai EXTER look spectacular and ready for exploration. The spacious interiors have been crafted to offer utmost comfort so there is room for everything that one might need when exploring outside.
The campaign rollout was a journey in itself! To drive home the brand message of Think outside. Think EXTER, a fun campaign spread over multiple phases was conceptualized. The first phase was about building anticipation. To do this, a series of posts featuring animals looking curiously in the outside rear view mirror was rolled out on social media. These quirky posts worked well to generate curiosity on social media, thus helping to build anticipation among the TG and leaving them wanting for more.
In the second phase, the name ‘EXTER’ was revealed. For this, alphabets that comprised the name EXTER were shot in the wilderness in keeping with the SUV vibe, creating the much-needed buzz among the youth. Soon after the name reveal came the first glimpse of the SUV. In this phase, a render of EXTER was released, followed by more key visuals of other noteworthy features of the SUV. At this point, social media was abuzz with excitement about EXTER. Comparisons were being made between the upcoming SUV and luxury SUVs. The stupendous response from auto enthusiasts was all that was needed to set the stage for the next phase.
After the pre-buzz phase, it was time for the big announcement about Hardik Pandya being the brand ambassador for EXTER. This got the youth excited like never before and they couldn’t wait to see the charismatic cricketer and the stylish SUV together.
The fourth phase consisted of the ‘Bookings Open’ campaign which had a series of unique stop motion films targeting those who love to set out and explore. These films depicted how EXTER, with its performance and features, seamlessly fit into the lifestyle of the Indian youth. The final creative in this phase made the wait worth it. The fun commercial, set to a hummable number, featured Hardik Pandya standing next to Hyundai EXTER, the duo looking smashing in every sense of the word. It hit the right chord with the youth and fuelled positive conversations on social media. It was clear that the youth wanted more of EXTER and Hardik Pandya and that’s what they were going to get.
Digital Engagement
Digitally, the focus of the campaign was on interactive creatives. From digital innovations like end-less zoom (an interactive creative piece where one can keep zooming in till they want) to meme marketing and a gamified IG filter using EXTER, a lot of buzz was created. In addition to this, two videos centred on dashcam were created. The overall response was overwhelming that gave a clear indication that EXTER campaign was on point and was speaking to the youth in their language. The creatives in this phase led to a massive spurt in bookings.
The fifth and the concluding phase of the campaign was what the nation was waiting for - the exciting launch TVC.
The film shows Hardik Pandya stepping outside in Hyundai EXTER and more friends joining him in their EXTER. They head to a beach and get ready for? Any guesses? A cricket match! The match soon turns into a beach party when Smriti and Jemimah make a surprise entry in their EXTER! To keep with the vibe of the SUV, the launch event was packed with unique experiences. The SUV made an innovative and extraordinary entry from up the roof to fuel the excitement of those present. To make the launch event more immersive, a 270-degree LED display was used. An ‘Experience Zone’ was created around the SUV and journalists were invited to create engaging content. The new Ranger Khaki colour was well received by all. It was the colour that aptly captured the essence of EXTER, its sturdiness and solid stance.
Taking Over India
Mall activations, showroom POPs, digital posts, and outdoor advertising ensured that EXTER was everywhere. It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya was part of it all. From showroom POPs to digital posts and OOH, the iconic cricketer and EXTER took over much to everyone’s delight.
Record-Breaking Billboards
An astonishing billboard, made from over 3 lakh Lego bricks showcasing EXTER’s boldness and solid presence, captured the world’s attention. The unique billboard, installed at Cyber Hub in Gurugram, won the India and Asia Book of Records and found a mention on the world’s largest Facebook Lego fan page.
Unmissable Presence
A comprehensive data-driven digital marketing campaign was devised and implemented to keep the conversations around EXTER going. YouTube Masthead takeover during prime time, 3D audio ads, sponsored playlist, 30-min ads free sponsored sessions on Spotify app, and video ads on all popular OTTs were planned to engage with the target audience.
On TV, split screen and headline branding took over all major news channels like Times Network, Republic Network. Show integration with the most popular programs on Star Plus, Star Vijay, and Star Pravah was planned for greater impact, visibility and reach.
Radio is an important part of the integrated campaign. RJ-led activities and interactive programs have been planned across 30 cities.
Hyundai EXTER is a co-presenting sponsor of Asian Games. Four renowned Indian athletes are being engaged to create content around the SUV. Hyundai EXTER was also the Driven by sponsor of the biggest Influencer Awards “InfluencEX” held in Goa.
All in all, the integrated campaign for EXTER worked like a charm with the target audience, resulting in 50,000+ bookings in the month of launch.
EXTER: Where Every Journey Begins
Hyundai EXTER brings with it many firsts! It is the first SUV in the segment with a voice-enables smart electric sunroof. The dashcam with dual camera is an exciting first, as is the long wheelbase, giving the SUV ample space inside for everything that is needed to be outside. It is also the first time that three cricketers -- Hardik, Smriti and Jemimah shared the screen together.
The campaign was rolled out across India on all major platforms. It received a phenomenal response from car enthusiasts and the youth who are loving Hyundai EXTER as much as they love the outside.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Driving Business Impact: 5 reasons why brands must not miss World Cup on television?
2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 12, 2023 6:45 PM | 3 min read
The most awaited sporting event of the year is slated to be an advertising extravaganza on television this festive season. Here are 5 reasons why associating with the Cricket World Cup on television is an unmissable opportunity for advertisers.
The Towering Growth of Cricket Viewership and Ratings on Television
Cricket viewership on TV both in terms of reach and ratings has witnessed a meteoric rise in 2023. What makes it more compelling is that the viewership growth has been agnostic of formats whether it be T20, Tests or ODIs. IPL 2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC. The World Test Championship Final recorded the highest ever reach for any test match drawing 124 million viewers, 32% higher compared to the previous final in 2021. In the year of the ODI World Cup, the format recorded a massive 63% increase in TVR, setting up for yet another record-breaking cricket megaevent on television.
Proven Might of Cricket World Cup on Star Sports
In the last edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2019 when the overall TV and HD homes penetration was relatively less than what it stands it currently, a mammoth 552 million viewers were reached on television. Any India match during the World Cup delivers an incredible reach of 210+ million, which is more than the total number of online shoppers in India. With India set to play a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 11 matches this time, advertisers are in for a treat. Even Non-India matches are a media plan by itself having reached 380 million viewers in 2019, driving 3.5X higher reach than KBC and 3X higher reach than Bigg Boss.
Surging Superiority of HD in Capturing Affluent Viewers
HD continues to be the superlative platform to reach premium audiences with HD homes increasing by 30% (56 Million to 73 Million) and 2X growth in cricket viewers (46 MN to 109 MN) in the year 2023. As per industry sources, HD sponsorship is in high demand for the upcoming World Cup with multiple clients onboarded and closures expected from several more.
Power of Collective Viewing in Enhancing Advertiser Impact
Given the heightened level of passion for Cricket World Cups, viewers strongly prefer watching the event on television in the company of friends and family, driving the largest aggregation of collective viewing. Engagement and discussions for brands viewed during ads contribute to higher discoverability and brand recall for ads. As per a YouGov research, co-viewing on TV among friends and family leads to 2.2X higher brand recall among viewers. Additionally, 92% cricket viewers on TV discuss with family or friends before purchasing products. As Indian families often make collective purchase decisions to buy for the household, collective viewing on TV during live sports significantly enhances the impact of brand communications.
Differentiated Brand & Business Impact
World Cup on television has powered advertisers to supremacy both in terms of brand and business impact. As per brand lift studies conducted during the World Cup, advertisers have consistently seen an increase in awareness by 2x whereas consideration has gone up by 1.7X. Search interest for brands advertising on TV during the World Cup has seen an uplift to the tune of 2X. Digital first brands like PhonePe, Spotify, Policy Bazaar and MakeMyTrip have developed their respective categories and became market leaders on the back of associations with World Cup on TV.
As per recent media reports, the likes of Coca Cola, Mahindra Auto and HUL have announced their associations with Disney Star with the deals valued over Rs.150 Crore each. The stage is set, and the world is watching; it's a momentous occasion for advertisers to shine on the grandest stage of them all.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Adscholars-iion enters into dynamic partnership to transform gaming in India
The alliance brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 11, 2023 10:51 AM | 3 min read
The leading ad tech provider Adscholars has partnered with global gaming advertising leader iion which aims to transform the gaming advertising landscape in India amidst an industry boom.
The partnership brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market. iion will scale immersive gaming solutions in this market, using Adscholars' programmatic expertise. It will offer multiple activation options and unique experiences to connect with consumers on their preferred platforms.
This partnership enables iion to utilize Adscholars' market knowledge and brand collaborations, resulting in immersive and contextually fitting in-game advertising encounters.
iion’s immersion is the first platform to connect game publishers and brands seamlessly across all digital worlds, providing a holistic targeting experience in-game, around the game, and beyond.
Levelling Up: The Online Gaming Boom Hits India
Statista reported India's online gaming industry was valued at around INR 135 billion in 2022, up from 101 billion rupees the previous year. Projections indicated it could surpass INR 231 billion by 2025, with a robust annual growth rate of 19%. With a substantial youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. With a significant youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. The country's market growth is propelled by the expansion of IT infrastructure, fueled by the increasing adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet.
Brands tap gaming's audience engagement potential. Gameloft finds in-game ads boost brand awareness and likability. Messages over 15 seconds yield +23% purchase intent, highlighting gaming's unique immersive impact.
The strategic partnership between Adscholars and iion places them at the forefront of innovative monetization and advertising ushering in a new era of industry growth amid the nation's burgeoning gaming landscape.
He further added,
Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Adscholars said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with iion, a prominent advertising platform with a far-reaching presence in diverse gaming environments. As the gaming industry continues its rapid expansion within the Indian market, Ad Scholars, in partnership with iion Gaming, is primed to offer brands an exceptional opportunity to engage with gamers both within the gaming ecosystem and its surrounding landscape.
He further added, This partnership promises to open captivating creative avenues, actively connecting your brand with the vibrant gaming audience. Adscholars has been collaborating with brands and agencies in India. With this new partnership, we're excited to introduce innovative gaming inventory options for our clients.”
Yun Yip, iion’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “With AdScholars, we are poised to reshape the game advertising landscape in APAC. Our collaborative efforts and platform will empower brands and agencies to explore new ways of engaging with an ever-growing audience, whilst delivering superior marketing outcomes in-game advertising. A successful gaming strategy is a now possible, accessible, and measurable.”
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ShareChat & Moj in Kolkata to highlight power of language-first move this festive season
Powered by e4m, this initiative underscores the significance of regional languages in India's digital landscape
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 31, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat and Moj is set to host its next City Connects event in Kolkata on September 13, filled with insightful discussions, engaging insights, and ample valuable networking opportunities.
Following the major successes of the City Connects events in Ahmedabad and Chennai, where participation and acclaim were at an all-time high, the upcoming event in Kolkata is anticipated to continue this trend and experience the buzz. Powered by e4m, this initiative underscores the significance of regional languages in India's digital landscape, especially as brands and agencies prepare for the festive season.
The festive season in India is synonymous with a surge in consumer engagement and spending. As brands vie for the attention of a diverse and expansive audience, the challenge lies in crafting messages that resonate with language-first audiences. Here's where the expertise of ShareChat and Moj shines as they lead brands in delivering impactful campaigns by harnessing the power of diverse and customisable ad solutions—a strategy that holds the potential to substantially accelerate brand growth.
With a strong user base of over 325Mn+, the majority of whom prefer native language interaction on social media, ShareChat and Moj have consistently highlighted the effectiveness of regional content, enabling brands in driving incremental reach.
The event will feature expert sessions and panel discussions with top industry voices, enabling attendees to gain insights into crafting compelling content and leveraging regional content creators and short-form videos for brand campaigns.
The Kolkata chapter will help marketers gain insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing initiatives to suit the unique needs and keeping in mind the cultural nuances of India’s diverse language-first audiences, a large untapped market. The perfectly timed session will allow brands and agencies to use these insights to curate strategies to make the most of the upcoming festive season.
Furthermore, the ShareChat and Moj City Connects event in Kolkata will put the spotlight on the evolving landscape of digital marketing, where content creators and diverse advertising solutions in regional languages are becoming increasingly pivotal.
As brands gear up to captivate audiences during the festive season, understanding the broader spectrum of tools and strategies in regional languages will be their key to success.
To register for ShareChat and Moj City Connects, Kolkata, click here.
Maximizing cricket season: A complete guide to effective advertising on Disney+ Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar has announced free viewing of the two tournaments for all mobile users, this will prove to be a game changer
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 3:00 PM | 6 min read
As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup and the forthcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the clamour of brands capitalizing on these sporting spectacles' immense popularity is hitting an all-time high. Disney+ Hotstar, with its free viewing, innovative ad formats, and precise targeting options for the two tournaments, has made it into a formidable digital platform for brands to associate with.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced free viewing of the two tournaments for all mobile users, this will prove to be a game changer in making the games accessible to more than *540 million smartphone users across India (FICCI * EY report). Besides this, the leading OTT platform is set to revolutionise live cricket advertising with special pricing offers, sharp targeting capabilities and innovative ad formats.
However, achieving success requires more than enthusiasm. It demands insightful analysis of past campaigns, understanding their implications, and translating these learnings into powerful future advertising strategies.
To empower brands in maximizing this opportunity, Disney+ Hotstar has assembled a guide based on an analysis of close to 50 campaigns from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns. The gleaned insights, spanning across Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), serve as a valuable resource for brands seeking enhanced results from their associations with cricketing events.
The Power of Effective Media Planning:
A key takeaway from the brand lift study is the remarkable success rate of ad campaigns during the ICC T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar. With a staggering success rate of 96%, these campaigns surpassed industry norms significantly. Such a number demonstrates the vital role effective media planning plays in crafting successful advertising strategies.
This success underscores the importance of Disney+ Hotstar as a platform for brands, especially during prominent sporting events like the upcoming cricket season. Its broad viewership, precise targeting options, and innovative ad formats make it a strategic platform to engage potential consumers effectively. Disney+ Hotstar is offering a range of cutting-edge ad formats which include 3D breakout ads on mobile, an integrated Whatsapp as a Call-to-Action for ads which will open a direct line of communication between brand and target audience.
With a commitment to deliver the most successful Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar has brought in innovation to offer over 75 unique targeting options, creating a highly specific and tailored approach to reach their target audience. The targeting parameters provides immense flexibility of cross-tabbing, allowing brands to combine multiple parameters like location, demographics and many more to create a highly specific targeting approach. This allows advertisers to precisely reach their desired audience and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.
The success of an ad campaign also hinges on the strategic utilization of multiple platforms and innovative ad formats. Brands leveraging both mobile and Connected TV (CTV) platforms reported 2X brand favourability and 1.2Xpurchase intent, as compared to those that focused solely on mobile platforms. This demonstrates the potential of a multi-platform approach in deepening consumer engagement and broadening the brand's reach. In addition to platform diversity, the choice of ad formats significantly influences the campaign's success.
In essence, effective media planning on Disney+ Hotstar has the potential to turn the imminent cricket season into a rewarding advertising playground for brands.
Balancing Frequency and Budgets:
Data suggest a strong correlation between the duration of the campaign and its subsequent impact on key brand metrics such as brand awareness and purchase intent. Brands that maintained a continuous presence throughout the tournament reported a more significant impact on these metrics compared to those that were active for a shorter duration. Moreover, a higher level of financial investment also directly corresponds to brand uplift.
The study showed that larger investments led to a significant surge in brand awareness. Brands investing Rs 5 Crores or more realized a 1.9-fold uplift, whereas those investing Rs 2 Crores saw a 1.4-fold increase.
Ensuring the right balance allows brands to maintain their visibility, keep their message at the forefront of consumers' minds, and maximize their return on investment, ultimately enhancing results from their ad campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar during the cricket season. Sponsor brands experienced a greater uplift in comparison to inventory buyers, illustrating the advantage of varied ad formats in promoting brand recall and favourability. Moreover, campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other ad formats witnessed 2X impact on brand favourability and purchase intent. Disney+ Hotstar offers interactive ad formats suited to each advertiser’s requirement for example live video ads (midroll/pre-rolls), to display ads (L-bands/ billboards) with added options to contextualise their ads based on key moments during the live feed (such as 6s and 4s, fall of wickets, extras etc).
This finding underscores the importance of diversifying ad formats within a campaign, with a combination of midrolls and other formats leading to a more profound impact.
Creative Development Guidelines for Successful Advertising:
When crafting advertisements for this monumental cricket season, brands should not neglect the power of clear and strategic creative guidelines. The brand uplift study of past successful campaigns reveals some fundamental principles that significantly enhance brand recognition and message association.
Firstly, establishing a clear role of the brand is crucial. Campaigns that effectively convey the brand's identity and positioning have been observed to yield twice the success in terms of brand awareness and favourability. This makes it essential for brands to project a strong and distinctive brand role that resonates with the viewers.
The power of simplicity cannot be understated. Campaigns with a simple and direct message deliver 2.6 X success in establishing the brand message vs. the ones that don't. Complex messages can often be lost on viewers, particularly in the high-energy context of a cricket match.
Humanizing your brand is a key strategy. By showcasing human involvement and connection, brands build relevance and drive brand metrics across the marketing funnel. The presence of relatable figures or narratives within the advertisement can foster a sense of familiarity and affinity among viewers, enhancing their connection to the brand.
Finally, brands that engage in active dialogues with their audience have twice the impact on brand favourability. This could be through real-time interactions during live matches or via digital platforms, fostering a sense of community and involvement.
As brands navigate their creative strategy, these guidelines can serve as a robust roadmap for optimized performance.
In conclusion, by understanding and integrating these crucial learnings into their strategies, brands can optimize their advertising efforts on Disney+ Hotstar during the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, thereby amplifying their return on investment.
Regional influencers unveil the true potential of brands: Atul Pujar of ITC
During the Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj, industry leaders spoke on revolutionizing the digital landscape to empower brands in engaging India's language-first user base
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
As digital marketing continues to evolve, regional languages have surged to the forefront of tailored messaging. This shift was prominently discussed during the recent Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj.
Top industry voices congregated at the event to deliberate on regional marketing strategies. Their aim was to harness the growing regional audience on social media, especially from the smaller Indian towns which are the emerging business centres of the country.
Setting the tone for the event, Gaurav Jain, the head of emerging business at ShareChat and Moj, noted, "The internet isn't just for English-speaking elites anymore. Much of today's content is consumed in diverse regional languages. It's crucial for brands to capture this diverse essence of 'Bharat' for optimal outreach." Jain further spotlighted impressive user engagement statistics for ShareChat and Moj, including their staggering monthly user base of 400 million.
The rise of regional marketing also intersects with an influx of new social media users hailing from India's smaller cities. Seema Walia, Director, scaled business at ShareChat, moderated a panel discussion called - Creator, Content and Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies, emphasized on the unique character of India's tier 2 and tier 3 towns. "These towns resonate with representatives who grasp regional subtleties and cultural depth. A generic marketing strategy just won't cut it anymore," she stated.
Highlighting the role of local influencers in making a brand more relatable, Atul Pujar, marketing manager at ITC said, "India's consumption patterns have undergone a drastic transformation. The generic 'one size fits all' strategy is obsolete. Regional influencers, especially from smaller towns, unveil the true potential of brands in these markets," he asserted.
Establishing that the smaller towns will define the growth of a brand, Hari Hara Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communications at Nippon Paint said that platforms like ShareChat and Moj will play a crucial role in helping brands tap these markets. "ShareChat and Moj provide unparalleled access to tier 2 and tier 3 markets, which are pivotal for future business. Traditional mediums simply can't offer the same reach," he said.
The symposium also explored the ascending trend of short-form videos in regional languages through an engaging panel discussion-- Beyond translation: The roadmap to captivating Bharat and young India through culture, language and short form videos.
Arjun Dhananjayan, founder of 88GB, highlighted the discerning nature of young Indian consumers and how short form videos help brands reach them. "Traditional ads won't retain their attention. However, short-form videos in regional languages, particularly those featuring local influencers, can captivate them," he explained.
Highlighting that brands with a large consumer base like personal care items, food items, FMCG brands are all set to benefit from the language first approach, Neeraj Moorjani, founder of BLeap Strategy and marketing, said brands must explore the festive season to begin with. Sharing insights on seasonal advertising, Moorjani said "Festive seasons present a golden opportunity for brands to emotionally resonate with the consumers, especially in their regional context. Platforms like ShareChat and Moj are ideal for such endeavours due to their customizability for content creators and users," he elucidated.
In essence, the convergence underscored the imperative of a 'Language First' strategy to untap the potential of smaller towns of India. In this ever-changing digital environment, marked by a surge in regional content and evolving consumer tastes, it's paramount for brands to resonate with the multifaceted Indian consumer base in the language they speak.
