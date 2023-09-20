Unlocking Premium: 110+ MN affluent viewers make WC on HD the elite choice for advertisers
In the year of Cricket viewership on HD reaching a matchless scale, the festive World Cup promises unparalleled brand and business impact for advertisers
The festive season is shaping up to be a massive opportunity for advertisers wanting to reach premium viewers to drive brand and business impact. According to a Festive Pulse Survey by The Trade Desk, 70% of consumers are ready to spend more this Diwali, with the interest to buy premium products leading the charge. 84% are likely to spend on luxury goods and apparels, 69% on consumer electronics and 65% on personal care products. With the World Cup coming up, premium brands have a proven destination with HD viewership reaching unmatched heights in 2023.
HD Homes comprise 33% of Total TV Universe in India
Cricket viewership on television has been on a record-breaking spree for over a year and the growth of HD homes and HD viewership for cricket have been critical components of this successful run. As per BARC, HD homes have grown by 30% to 73 million in 2023 and the HD viewership for IPL 2023 was the winner, amassing a massive 109 million viewers (Over 2X compared to 2022). The addressable audience for HD in India stands at 220 million, making HD homes 33% of the total TV universe in India. To add to its strength, 71% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB strata with 3X higher affinity for HD among NCCS A audiences in Megacities, driving ownership for the cream of affluent audiences. The ongoing Asia Cup has already set the ground running for HD viewership driving close to 5X higher reach compared to the previous edition, as per BARC.
HD Associations Drive Unmatched Impact for Advertisers
Advertisers across categories such as FMCG, Auto, BFSI, E-Commerce and Travel have reaped large-scale benefits from HD associations on cricket. A YouGov Brand Lift Study conducted during IPL 2023 revealed significantly high impact for HD advertisers with 2.5X higher Brand Awareness and 2.7X higher Consideration among viewers. In terms of bottom funnel metrics, HD has empowered brands to drive 3X higher app downloads and 2X higher sales during major cricket events. Speaking on the power of Cricket on HD at panel discussion recently, Sai Narayan (Policy Bazaar) shared how the HD association was a gamechanger for the brand. “Our big move was when we leveraged HD feed on TV and the results were fantastic. There was a time during the tournament when our website could not bear the load from visitors because that quantum of people viewing our ads on HD was that large.”
Cricket World Cup on HD – A Scale Like None Other
With a targeted reach of 600 MN+ on television as per senior executives at leading agencies, the World Cup could surpass all previous viewership records across major cricketing events. Cricket World Cup’s observe a distinct lean forward viewing behaviour and are the largest aggregation of co-viewers bringing friends and families together like a festive celebration. As per industry sources, Official Broadcaster Star Sports is seeing high traction for HD and has onboarded multiple sponsors and advertisers for the upcoming World Cup. With cricket viewership on TV breaking records in the run-up megaevent, the World Cup could be one for the ages for viewers and advertisers.
ShareChat & Moj in Kolkata to highlight power of language-first move this festive season
Powered by e4m, this initiative underscores the significance of regional languages in India's digital landscape
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 31, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat and Moj is set to host its next City Connects event in Kolkata on September 13, filled with insightful discussions, engaging insights, and ample valuable networking opportunities.
Following the major successes of the City Connects events in Ahmedabad and Chennai, where participation and acclaim were at an all-time high, the upcoming event in Kolkata is anticipated to continue this trend and experience the buzz. Powered by e4m, this initiative underscores the significance of regional languages in India's digital landscape, especially as brands and agencies prepare for the festive season.
The festive season in India is synonymous with a surge in consumer engagement and spending. As brands vie for the attention of a diverse and expansive audience, the challenge lies in crafting messages that resonate with language-first audiences. Here's where the expertise of ShareChat and Moj shines as they lead brands in delivering impactful campaigns by harnessing the power of diverse and customisable ad solutions—a strategy that holds the potential to substantially accelerate brand growth.
With a strong user base of over 325Mn+, the majority of whom prefer native language interaction on social media, ShareChat and Moj have consistently highlighted the effectiveness of regional content, enabling brands in driving incremental reach.
The event will feature expert sessions and panel discussions with top industry voices, enabling attendees to gain insights into crafting compelling content and leveraging regional content creators and short-form videos for brand campaigns.
The Kolkata chapter will help marketers gain insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing initiatives to suit the unique needs and keeping in mind the cultural nuances of India’s diverse language-first audiences, a large untapped market. The perfectly timed session will allow brands and agencies to use these insights to curate strategies to make the most of the upcoming festive season.
Furthermore, the ShareChat and Moj City Connects event in Kolkata will put the spotlight on the evolving landscape of digital marketing, where content creators and diverse advertising solutions in regional languages are becoming increasingly pivotal.
As brands gear up to captivate audiences during the festive season, understanding the broader spectrum of tools and strategies in regional languages will be their key to success.
To register for ShareChat and Moj City Connects, Kolkata, click here.
Maximizing cricket season: A complete guide to effective advertising on Disney+ Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar has announced free viewing of the two tournaments for all mobile users, this will prove to be a game changer
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 3:00 PM | 6 min read
As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup and the forthcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the clamour of brands capitalizing on these sporting spectacles' immense popularity is hitting an all-time high. Disney+ Hotstar, with its free viewing, innovative ad formats, and precise targeting options for the two tournaments, has made it into a formidable digital platform for brands to associate with.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced free viewing of the two tournaments for all mobile users, this will prove to be a game changer in making the games accessible to more than *540 million smartphone users across India (FICCI * EY report). Besides this, the leading OTT platform is set to revolutionise live cricket advertising with special pricing offers, sharp targeting capabilities and innovative ad formats.
However, achieving success requires more than enthusiasm. It demands insightful analysis of past campaigns, understanding their implications, and translating these learnings into powerful future advertising strategies.
To empower brands in maximizing this opportunity, Disney+ Hotstar has assembled a guide based on an analysis of close to 50 campaigns from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns. The gleaned insights, spanning across Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), serve as a valuable resource for brands seeking enhanced results from their associations with cricketing events.
The Power of Effective Media Planning:
A key takeaway from the brand lift study is the remarkable success rate of ad campaigns during the ICC T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar. With a staggering success rate of 96%, these campaigns surpassed industry norms significantly. Such a number demonstrates the vital role effective media planning plays in crafting successful advertising strategies.
This success underscores the importance of Disney+ Hotstar as a platform for brands, especially during prominent sporting events like the upcoming cricket season. Its broad viewership, precise targeting options, and innovative ad formats make it a strategic platform to engage potential consumers effectively. Disney+ Hotstar is offering a range of cutting-edge ad formats which include 3D breakout ads on mobile, an integrated Whatsapp as a Call-to-Action for ads which will open a direct line of communication between brand and target audience.
With a commitment to deliver the most successful Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar has brought in innovation to offer over 75 unique targeting options, creating a highly specific and tailored approach to reach their target audience. The targeting parameters provides immense flexibility of cross-tabbing, allowing brands to combine multiple parameters like location, demographics and many more to create a highly specific targeting approach. This allows advertisers to precisely reach their desired audience and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.
The success of an ad campaign also hinges on the strategic utilization of multiple platforms and innovative ad formats. Brands leveraging both mobile and Connected TV (CTV) platforms reported 2X brand favourability and 1.2Xpurchase intent, as compared to those that focused solely on mobile platforms. This demonstrates the potential of a multi-platform approach in deepening consumer engagement and broadening the brand's reach. In addition to platform diversity, the choice of ad formats significantly influences the campaign's success.
In essence, effective media planning on Disney+ Hotstar has the potential to turn the imminent cricket season into a rewarding advertising playground for brands.
Balancing Frequency and Budgets:
Data suggest a strong correlation between the duration of the campaign and its subsequent impact on key brand metrics such as brand awareness and purchase intent. Brands that maintained a continuous presence throughout the tournament reported a more significant impact on these metrics compared to those that were active for a shorter duration. Moreover, a higher level of financial investment also directly corresponds to brand uplift.
The study showed that larger investments led to a significant surge in brand awareness. Brands investing Rs 5 Crores or more realized a 1.9-fold uplift, whereas those investing Rs 2 Crores saw a 1.4-fold increase.
Ensuring the right balance allows brands to maintain their visibility, keep their message at the forefront of consumers' minds, and maximize their return on investment, ultimately enhancing results from their ad campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar during the cricket season. Sponsor brands experienced a greater uplift in comparison to inventory buyers, illustrating the advantage of varied ad formats in promoting brand recall and favourability. Moreover, campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other ad formats witnessed 2X impact on brand favourability and purchase intent. Disney+ Hotstar offers interactive ad formats suited to each advertiser’s requirement for example live video ads (midroll/pre-rolls), to display ads (L-bands/ billboards) with added options to contextualise their ads based on key moments during the live feed (such as 6s and 4s, fall of wickets, extras etc).
This finding underscores the importance of diversifying ad formats within a campaign, with a combination of midrolls and other formats leading to a more profound impact.
Creative Development Guidelines for Successful Advertising:
When crafting advertisements for this monumental cricket season, brands should not neglect the power of clear and strategic creative guidelines. The brand uplift study of past successful campaigns reveals some fundamental principles that significantly enhance brand recognition and message association.
Firstly, establishing a clear role of the brand is crucial. Campaigns that effectively convey the brand's identity and positioning have been observed to yield twice the success in terms of brand awareness and favourability. This makes it essential for brands to project a strong and distinctive brand role that resonates with the viewers.
The power of simplicity cannot be understated. Campaigns with a simple and direct message deliver 2.6 X success in establishing the brand message vs. the ones that don't. Complex messages can often be lost on viewers, particularly in the high-energy context of a cricket match.
Humanizing your brand is a key strategy. By showcasing human involvement and connection, brands build relevance and drive brand metrics across the marketing funnel. The presence of relatable figures or narratives within the advertisement can foster a sense of familiarity and affinity among viewers, enhancing their connection to the brand.
Finally, brands that engage in active dialogues with their audience have twice the impact on brand favourability. This could be through real-time interactions during live matches or via digital platforms, fostering a sense of community and involvement.
As brands navigate their creative strategy, these guidelines can serve as a robust roadmap for optimized performance.
In conclusion, by understanding and integrating these crucial learnings into their strategies, brands can optimize their advertising efforts on Disney+ Hotstar during the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, thereby amplifying their return on investment.
Regional influencers unveil the true potential of brands: Atul Pujar of ITC
During the Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj, industry leaders spoke on revolutionizing the digital landscape to empower brands in engaging India's language-first user base
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
As digital marketing continues to evolve, regional languages have surged to the forefront of tailored messaging. This shift was prominently discussed during the recent Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj.
Top industry voices congregated at the event to deliberate on regional marketing strategies. Their aim was to harness the growing regional audience on social media, especially from the smaller Indian towns which are the emerging business centres of the country.
Setting the tone for the event, Gaurav Jain, the head of emerging business at ShareChat and Moj, noted, "The internet isn't just for English-speaking elites anymore. Much of today's content is consumed in diverse regional languages. It's crucial for brands to capture this diverse essence of 'Bharat' for optimal outreach." Jain further spotlighted impressive user engagement statistics for ShareChat and Moj, including their staggering monthly user base of 400 million.
The rise of regional marketing also intersects with an influx of new social media users hailing from India's smaller cities. Seema Walia, Director, scaled business at ShareChat, moderated a panel discussion called - Creator, Content and Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies, emphasized on the unique character of India's tier 2 and tier 3 towns. "These towns resonate with representatives who grasp regional subtleties and cultural depth. A generic marketing strategy just won't cut it anymore," she stated.
Highlighting the role of local influencers in making a brand more relatable, Atul Pujar, marketing manager at ITC said, "India's consumption patterns have undergone a drastic transformation. The generic 'one size fits all' strategy is obsolete. Regional influencers, especially from smaller towns, unveil the true potential of brands in these markets," he asserted.
Establishing that the smaller towns will define the growth of a brand, Hari Hara Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communications at Nippon Paint said that platforms like ShareChat and Moj will play a crucial role in helping brands tap these markets. "ShareChat and Moj provide unparalleled access to tier 2 and tier 3 markets, which are pivotal for future business. Traditional mediums simply can't offer the same reach," he said.
The symposium also explored the ascending trend of short-form videos in regional languages through an engaging panel discussion-- Beyond translation: The roadmap to captivating Bharat and young India through culture, language and short form videos.
Arjun Dhananjayan, founder of 88GB, highlighted the discerning nature of young Indian consumers and how short form videos help brands reach them. "Traditional ads won't retain their attention. However, short-form videos in regional languages, particularly those featuring local influencers, can captivate them," he explained.
Highlighting that brands with a large consumer base like personal care items, food items, FMCG brands are all set to benefit from the language first approach, Neeraj Moorjani, founder of BLeap Strategy and marketing, said brands must explore the festive season to begin with. Sharing insights on seasonal advertising, Moorjani said "Festive seasons present a golden opportunity for brands to emotionally resonate with the consumers, especially in their regional context. Platforms like ShareChat and Moj are ideal for such endeavours due to their customizability for content creators and users," he elucidated.
In essence, the convergence underscored the imperative of a 'Language First' strategy to untap the potential of smaller towns of India. In this ever-changing digital environment, marked by a surge in regional content and evolving consumer tastes, it's paramount for brands to resonate with the multifaceted Indian consumer base in the language they speak.
Disney+ Hotstar revolutionizes mobile advertising for Asia Cup & ICC Men's World Cup
The platform is offering free viewing, innovative formats & targeting options
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 1:08 PM | 4 min read
With the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's World Cup around the corner, cricket's euphoria is set to sweep over India. To heighten the sports fervour, Disney+ Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, has announced that these major tournaments will be available as free-to-view for all mobile phone users, thus enabling more than 540 million (*FICCI E&Y report) smartphone users in the country to watch the matches for free, anytime, anywhere on their handsets.
The sheer scale will make Disney+ Hotstar one of the largest digital advertising destinations in the country. The timing of the cricketing calendar could not have been better this year. The most popular sport in the country coincides with the festive season, thereby heightening the sense of anticipation and excitement. This will not only take the reach of the matches to new heights, but has also created an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to encash on the cricketing euphoria ahead of the festive season.
The platform's advertising success stems from its extensive targeting capabilities, boasting over 75 unique options - the highest ever for live sports in India. This wide array of targeting options includes the usual demographic and geographic targeting, in addition to categories like New Consumer Classification System (NCCS), online transacting audience, first-party data, and multi-layer targeting. The precision targeting allows advertisers to reach their desired audience with optimized campaigns. By leveraging niche targeting, brands can tailor their messages to specific segments, enhancing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. This allows for zero spillage and gives brands superior ROI for their campaigns and maximize impact.
Innovation is at the heart of Disney+ Hotstar's offering, with a range of cutting-edge ad formats. The platform has introduced industry-first 3D Breakout Ads on Mobile - Billboards, the first ad that users see when launching the app. Both Static and video 3D Billboard ads give advertisers an opportunity to showcase their products with multiple layers, outside the standard video player, offering a richer viewer experience. The OTT leader has also integrated WhatsApp as a Call-to-Action (CTA) for ads, another groundbreaking feature. Viewers clicking on the CTA are redirected to a WhatsApp chat, opening a direct line of communication between brands and their target audience. Brands can engage with potential customers, share offers, and more, creating a personalized interaction.
Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar allows advertisers to leverage its unique social feed, featuring branded moments, feed cards, and scorecard ads, providing a seamless blend of content and advertising. With so much on offer, Disney+ Hotstar is also setting a benchmark in advertising diversity, they are flipping the script, proving that it's not just a playground for behemoth advertisers. The flexibility of packages starts as low as Rs. 2 Lacs, making it an attractive entry point for smaller brands eager to connect with cricket fans. At the same time, brands with deeper pockets are not left out, as they can step up to a co-presenting sponsorship as well. This well-tailored strategy ensures that the platform is an accessible platform for advertisers of all scales, championing the notion that every brand, regardless of size, can truly make the most of the cricket season's excitement and reach millions of ardent fans.
In an exhilarating alignment of events this year, the rhythm of cricket is set to match the beats of the vibrant festive season. The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on the 30th of August, the same day as Raksha Bandhan. As we delve further into the cricketing spectacle, the mellifluous chants of Ganesh Chaturthi, occurring from the 19th to 29th of September, will coincide with the thrilling climax of the Asia Cup. And before the echoes of Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations fade away, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes the center stage on the 5th of October, adding to the growing anticipation of the festive season. Finally, as the country lights up with the joyous celebration of Diwali from the 10th to the 14th of November, the World Cup's nail-biting finale brings an added sparkle to the festivities.
As India's economic environment starts to rebound, the anticipation for the upcoming festive season is palpable. The upcoming festive season is traditionally a high transaction time for sectors like automobiles, ecommerce, fashion & retail, consumer durables, and FMCG. With two major cricket tournaments coinciding with this festive period, Disney+ Hotstar's free access for mobile viewers turns it into a must-have platform for every brand looking to capitalize on this vibrant season.
In a country where cricket unites people, the stage is set for the most significant cricketing face-off. It offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences over the shared passion for cricket during the peak festive season. As the game progresses on the pitch, brands can hit the perfect advertising score with Disney+ Hotstar.
DentsuX & Vserv AudiencePro collaborate for Dabur's Odonil in refreshing OTT campaign
Dabur Odonil and Vserv AudiencePro have joined forces to deliver an engaging OTT campaign, reaching niche audiences with remarkable results
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 11:22 AM | 3 min read
Imagine the challenge of promoting your campaign for an air freshener across OTT platforms aiming to captivate the right audience. It's like trying to eliminate unwanted odours without the perfect air freshener. For Dabur, India's leading consumer goods company, this was the predicament they faced. However, they found a refreshing solution to their marketing puzzle for Odonil Air Fresheners with Vserv AudiencePro.
Odonil, renowned for their commitment to freshness, understood the importance of reaching relevant audiences for their Odonil Neem air freshener and sought a partner who could help them navigate OTT advertising and get incremental audiences while delivering remarkable results. Vserv AudiencePro - a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes marketing efficient across any channel - collaborated with DentsuX and Dabur to run the campaign across OTT platforms.
Collaborating with Vserv AudiencePro, Odonil embarked on a journey to engage their target audience through an OTT campaign like never before. Vserv AudiencePro devised an integrated media activation plan that would resonate with viewers of popular platforms such as Disney Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Liv. Vserv AudiencePro's identified audience segments like OTT subscribers, users transacting on offline products like Air Fresheners, Household Cleaning, Homecare; Online Grocery Transactors; Departmental and supermarket store visitors; Utility Bill Transactors and much more.
The campaign soared beyond expectations, leaving a captivating scent of success by surpassing the CTR by 2X of planned interaction with VTR rising to 92%. The campaign achieved a stunning reach of over 7 million.
Expressing delight in the campaign's success, Sanath R. Pulikkal, Head of Marketing, Home Care - Dabur India Limited, stated, “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. The high VTR and CTR reflect the resounding success of our Odonil Neem air freshener and its appeal to our target audience. This partnership has allowed us to connect with consumers in a captivating and effective manner.”
Rahul Chhetry - Partner, Client Leadership DentsuX, further solidified the campaign's impact, emphasizing the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. He remarked, 'Vserv AudiencePro's platform was the perfect choice for a campaign of this scale and influence. Their ability to provide quality 2P segments across multiple channels enabled us to effectively reach our niche audience. We are delighted with the outcomes and look forward to future collaborations.'
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance. “We are extremely pleased to have played a part in this highly successful campaign for Odonil. Our integrated media approach, combined with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning strategy in reaching the right audience and achieving unduplicated reach across multiple channels. This campaign exemplifies our commitment to empowering brands with targeted marketing solutions.”
Connect, Network, Learn: ShareChat & Moj City Connects arrives in Chennai
The event, powered by e4m, will focus on bringing to the fore how ShareChat and Moj can be leveraged to effectively tap into the demographic of Bharat and young India
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 1, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Following the success of ShareChat and Moj City Connects in Ahmedabad, the event now heads over to its next leg in Chennai on August 3, bringing together leading marketers and brand representatives of the city. This event aims to provide marketers with the tools they need to comprehend the cultural nuances and purchasing intents of Bharat and young India, making it easier for them to effectively reach these audiences.
For marketers, developing original and compelling content is extremely difficult due to India's complex and dynamic market demographics. In such a scenario, finding unique value propositions and effective positioning for the brand becomes critical. Therefore, it is essential for marketers to have a partner like ShareChat and Moj on board who is capable of delivering high-impact campaigns and successfully engaging the language-first audience with an in-depth understanding of their strong 400 Mn+ MAUs. Marketers can gain insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing initiatives to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience.
This event will facilitate meaningful conversations with top industry leaders, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of creating resonant content and leveraging the power of SFV to amplify and elevate brand campaigns.
Our enthralling line-up of speakers includes:
- Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat
- Atul Pujar, Head of Marketing, ITC
- Neeraj Moorjani, Partner & CEO, Bleap
- Rithesh R, Co-Founder, Deepsense Digital
- Vinodh Ramakannan, Founder & CEO, Spinta Digital
- Seema Walia, Director Scaled Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Arjun Dhananjayan, Founder & CEO, 88GB
- Bala Manian, Director, OPN Advertising
- Hari Hara Sudhan Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communication, Nippon Paints India Pvt Ltd
- Surej Salim, COO, Digitally Inspired Media
- Rahul Srivastava, Director, Mid Market & Government, ShareChat & Moj
For more information and to register for ShareChat & Moj City Connects Chennai, click here.
Marketers must communicate the brand message in first 5 seconds: Beardo’s Annu Mittal
ShareChat and Moj’s City Connects-Ahmedabad saw experts sharing insights on how changing behaviour of young Indian audiences can be captivated with personalisation, short-form content and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 28, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Recently, Sharechat and Moj concluded its Ahmedabad leg of City Connects, powered by exchange4media.com, garnering more than 100 leading marketers and advertisers from the city. The essence of this event, packed with insightful sessions and panel discussions, lay in discussing with brands how the changing behaviour of young Indian audiences can be captivated and effectively leveraging language-first communication and SFV.
The ShareChat and Moj City Connects, Ahmedabad saw an enlightening panel discussion titled 'Beyond Translation: The Roadmap to Captivating Bharat and Young India through Culture, Language & Short Format Video' which was chaired by Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat and Moj. The discussion brought together leading industry leaders namely, Mitul Shah, Founder and CCO of Calculated Chaos, Sanjay Adesara, Head of Marketing at Adani Wilmar, Hemaang Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Rioconn Interactive Pvt. Ltd, and Anu Mittal, AVP of Direct to Consumer Business at Beardo shared invaluable insights.
A key takeaway from the discussion was the need for a unique and resonating digital content strategy. In light of the shortened attention spans, Annu Mittal added, “Marketers must communicate the brand message in the first 5 seconds, the content needs to be a thumb-stopper…”. Similarly, Sanjay Adesara highlighted the importance of language-first communication, saying, “Over the course of 5 years, marketing has become tough, as it now involves different long and short strategies and in this communication, language becomes a major aspect to focus on”
Overall, the panel discussion was both interesting and enriching with insights derived from actual campaigns and anecdotes shared by the esteemed speakers.
The event also hosted another panel discussion titled ‘Creator, Content & Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies’, which was chaired by Seema Walia, Director - Scaled Business, ShareChat, and Moj. The panel consisted of accomplished business professionals including Chirag Dagli, the Founder & Director of Communication Crafts, Khushboo Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Zero Gravity Communications, Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor, and Anuj Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited.
The key insight from this discourse was the need to handpick influencers based on their engagement and alignment with the brand. And recognize creators as brand ambassadors as they have the ability to produce a vast amount of relevant content, thereby taking marketing campaigns to new and exciting heights.
The next leg of ShareChat and Moj City Connects will be held in Chennai on August 3. Click here to know more and register.
https://e4mevents.com/city-connects-2023/
