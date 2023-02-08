Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Range: The rage at Auto Expo 2023

At Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility

The need and demand for sustainable Electric Vehicles have increased tremendously over the past couple of years. Looking at the growing trend, leading automotive brands have been gearing up to launch their latest EVs.

During the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023, brands gave a sneak peek at what the year holds for us in terms of advanced and futuristic tech.

Tata Motors was one brand that stood out with its wide range of Safer, Smarter, and Greener mobility solutions. The brand aspires to be a net-zero emission company by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.

At the Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility. Moreover, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Tata Motors pavilion with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.

When we talk about Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles display, Tata Sierra EV was the showstopper with Human Experience being the major highlight.

Tata motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts that were aimed to represent India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.

To make the launch even more buzz-worthy, Tata Motors launched dedicated videos and posts on social media to promote the latest unveiling of its trucks more efficiently.

Tata Trucks come equipped with advanced features such as a multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Here are some of the major highlights of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles display at Auto Expo 2023:

Prima Range (The Showstopper)

These long-haul trucks come with 4 clean propulsion technologies, Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG, making it a greener and smarter choice for mass mobility.

https://youtu.be/ptg6dgssGh0

All The Major Unveilings By Tata Motors

Signa (28 to 55T range): comes with a new generation, all-energy architecture, and a modern cabin for the M&HCV segment.

Azura (7 to 19T range): equipped with the new generation architecture for the I&LCV segment.

Ultra E.9: Has Zero emission and is a smart logistics city truck for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation.

Magic EV: Electrified version of India’s leading passenger transport

Prima E.28K: Has Zero emission and is a versatile tipper concept for Mining and closed-loop applications

Starbus EV

We witnessed the display of state-of-the-art, zero-emission, urban public transport solutions that seemed futuristic in every sense.

