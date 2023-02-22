Industry titans to preside as grand jury for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 awards
The Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, which garnered a whopping digital reach of over 1 billion in its maiden edition, is set to return for a bigger and grander second edition
Global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla has set the stage for the highly anticipated return of its uber-stylish Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The second edition of the star-studded gala will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.
The first edition, which has become the benchmark for style awards, was a triumph of panache and elegance, captivating audiences worldwide and curating a memorable evening like no other for the nation's brightest superstars and icons! With the who’s who of the fashion and film industry, namely renowned stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre gracing the second edition as grand jury - this year's awards are set to raise the bar even higher for style and sophistication!
The renowned jury, which comprises the most celebrated individuals who have made an invaluable contribution to Indian and global fashion, will help crown the best of the best icons and trendsetters, who are transforming style one day at a time through their sartorial choices. They will aid in recognizing and honoring India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like Bollywood, South Cinema, Television, Business, Sports, Fashion, and much more!
Speaking of her association with Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 as grand jury member, stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania stated, “I am delighted to be joining forces with Pinkvilla in this intriguing pursuit of recognizing and honoring the people in and with style who are defining the fashion landscape of India. Fashion is an ever-evolving medium, but true style is eternal. I am thrilled to embark on this journey of discovery, to uncover the individuals who are creating a new narrative in fashion and pushing the industry forward. I am honored to play a pivotal role in identifying and crowning the rightful style icons of our time, the ones who are leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world."
Costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani added, "I am honored to be a part of the esteemed jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Season 2, an accolade that recognizes and celebrates the trendsetters who are shaping the future of Indian fashion. As Costume Designer and Stylist, I am well aware of the significance of fashion in shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. Identifying and honoring the icons who are elevating the Indian fashion scene with their iconic style is a crucial endeavour. I am thrilled to be partnering with Pinkvilla, a young and stylish brand that is the perfect collaborator on this journey of identifying and celebrating the style revolutionaries that are making a lasting impact on India's fashion landscape."
Filmmaker & choreographer, Farah Khan, whose films have featured some of the most iconic on-screen looks of the century added, “I was pleasantly surprised when I was asked to be on the jury of Pinkvilla's fashion awards, whereas my own fashion choices always tend to lean towards comfort and what suits my body type over trends. My films, however, have always had iconic fashion moments. I do strongly feel that our film industry does have the strongest fashion influence, on-screen and off-screen as well. So happy to award those who have carved a niche for themselves with their bold choices."
Costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra added, “Style is not just a statement, but an art, and the greatest vessel of self-expression. Identifying and celebrating India's most forward-thinking style icons with Pinkvilla is a journey I am excited to be a part of. Every look, every silhouette, and every frame has the potential to convey something extraordinary, and it will be a fascinating experience to uncover those individuals who have not only captured the pulse of the nation, but also the future of the industry through their sartorial choices. It will indeed be very interesting to be a part of the process of shining a spotlight on those who are not only shaping India's fashion landscape but also propelling it forward.”
Bollywood luminary, Manisha Koirala added, "Fashion is a dynamic and ever-evolving force. Today, we are seeing individuals who are not only pushing the boundaries of fashion but also shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. It is an honour to be a part of the exciting process
of identifying and celebrating the leading individuals across a diverse range of genres, who are playing a significant role in this evolution and bringing their rich and timeless style to the global stage."
Bollywood icon, Sonali Bendre stated, “Style to me is a form of personal expression, a canvas brought to life by its creator’s imagination. And in fashion that translates into an extension of your personality. Every look tells a story; makes a statement, so I’m looking forward to being on board with Pinkvilla to recognise the style icons of today!”
The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards promises to be a glamorous and unforgettable celebration of style, much like its historic first edition held in June 2022. The star-studded event crowned India’s most prominent and celebrated personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.
Here’s a glimpse of the first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons – the ultimate celebration of glitz, glamour, and unparalleled style with the industry’s leading lights, that amassed a whopping reach of 1 billion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RxXzXji_zg
Get ready to be mesmerized by the most glamorous and stylish night of the year, as Pinkvilla Style Icons returns, shining brighter than ever!
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
What does customer love mean to Noise?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, shares his idea of customer love and what does it entail for brands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 14, 2023 12:22 PM | 5 min read
- What does customer love mean to you?
As a brand, the core pillars of our business and product strategy are consumer centricity, design and innovation, which enables us to create products that consumers desire. Since our inception, our endeavour has been to make every product which resonates with the pulse of the Indian audience and exemplifies our philosophy of deliveringindustry-leadingg devices, at a mass aspirational price point.
Customers are at the core of every decision we make, whether it is designing the product or selecting the right channels and partnerships. The trust they have shown on a homegrown brand has played a key role in our growth trajectory. Their resonance with the brand, undeterred support and the pride of ownership they carry with them is the epitome of the love we share. At Noise, we take pride in understanding and fulfilling the core needs of our consumers in an innovative manner.
- How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
It's immensely important for brands to have customers that love them. Customer love can significantly impact a brand's success and overall long-term growth. Being a homegrown brand, growing with every step, we take pride in seeing our customers’ trust strengthening constantly with us. Today, we have been India’s leading smartwatch brand for three consecutive years and also the only homegrown brand to mark its spot among the top 3 brands, globally.
The direct implication of having customers who are positive towards your brand is that it reflects customer satisfaction and pure trust on the brand and its offerings. Some of the other key benefits include increased customer loyalty, positive word of mouth influence, enhanced brand value and improved customer experience. Thus, prioritizing customers during every decision is essential and curating a business model that revolves around consumer-centricity is essential for along-lasting relationship. We have been very cognizant of this and have always maintained a consumer first approach across our business model.
- What are you doing this Valentine’s to retain this customer love?
At Noise, we are continuously working towards meeting the dynamic demands of consumers in this space. We have always focused heavily on innovation to build brand love and product preference among consumers. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.
This Valentine’s Day we celebrated the spirit of love with a new #StoopidCupid campaign and an exciting sale. The campaign highlights the emotions of the youth and the motion of doing stupid but sweet things in love. The series of three films underline the idea that while it is absolutely fine to do stupid things in love, one always has the option of making smart gifting choices. The #StoopidCupid campaign encourages people to continue being doing sweet things in love while indulging in the Noise #StoopidCupid sale to get that perfect gift for their partners this Valentine’s Day. The film series ( link 1, link 2, link 3) has been shot and conceptualized entirely in-house and offers a light and humorous take on love.
- How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
In today’s digitally savvy world, it would be hard to say if new age tech doesn't play an integral part in the consumer journey. Being a consumer-centric brand, our focus has always been on curating innovative tech products that consumers love. Putting together meaningful innovation in an ergonomic design is the biggest way technology is increasing customer love and brand recall. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.
Furthermore, at Noise, we have also been leveraging the new social media and technology realm to build a globally connected lifestyle tech brand. With today’s ever-changing world and fragmented social media landscape, brands are using new-age tech models like machine learning, and AI, to personalize interfaces and interactions, content, offers, and experiences for customers. One of our initiatives is to ensure experiential engagement with the audience, integrated AI to send a hyper-personalized message from Rishabh Pant to our potential consumers; it received a great response from the users and also led to some immediate conversion.
- Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Today’s customers have access to an endless amount of information about your business, and research shows that they’re ready and willing to stick with brands that go above and beyond to add meaningful upgrades to their lives. With building a strong connection with customers, it helps brands to delve deeper into what their experience has been like and what future their requirements are. This in turn offers insight into how we can serve our customers better.
What does Customer Love mean to Yoho?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers beyond mere transactions, companies should adopt a customer-centric approach, says Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 13, 2023 11:09 AM | 3 min read
Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho, says that the key ingredient to optimising market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality.
1. What does customer love mean to you?
For us, our customers are at the core of our value proposition. At Yoho, we want to redefine comfort as far as the footwear category is concerned. While several tangible factors such as retention rate, website traffic, sales et al can be indicative factors, for us at Yoho, the most valuable form of customer validation comes from the small gestures, such as a social media mention or a referral. We firmly believe that the key ingredient to optimize market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality. In adherence to this philosophy, we conduct extensive market research to deliver the optimal contemporary footwear.
2. How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
The adage, "The customer is king" holds true, as customer satisfaction serves as the cornerstone for a brand's long-term prosperity, spanning from the initial evaluation of the product to the frequency of purchases and market growth. Whether offering a product or a service, the creation of a sturdy community elevates brand recognition among stakeholders. However, the key to establishing a durable brand lies in the emotional value that consumers desire from our offerings. In conclusion, the ultimate manifestation of this relationship is when customers become brand loyalists.
3. What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer love?
Our brand achieves its defining moments of affection through our assertive customized offerings. Currently, we are in the midst of our recently launched "Hunt for Big Feet" campaign, whose objective is to provide equal access to comfortable footwear. Our survey research revealed that 2 out of 100 respondents had foot sizes of 12 or above and experienced difficulty in finding properly fitting shoes. The goal is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with large feet and to make accessing suitable footwear more manageable. Furthermore, we are promoting stories centered on "warm everyday moments" on our social media platforms to initiate conversations of love with our customers.
4. How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
At Yoho, we bring together cutting-edge technology and AI-powered solutions inspired by the "science of feet'' to produce high-performing footwear that is accessible to all. Technology plays a crucial role in our customized footwear offerings. From targeted launches for individuals with large feet to advancements such as archflex and footpharma footbed, innovation is a driving force for us. Our team of orthopedic doctors, foot profile specialists, and polymer scientists are leading the development of these products.
5. Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Businesses that thrive are those that rely on word-of-mouth promotion. While human aspects and emotions are the two sides of the same coin, there is even an enhanced customer awareness in a post-covid era. Establishing a brand involves aligning customers with your values. A true performance metric is translated in a customer’s desire to engage and purchase. In order to remain authentic, brand strategies need to account for customer perception to improve individual brand experiences.
We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric to track customer satisfaction, and are proud to share that our NPS stands at a robust 70%. This means that 70 out of 100 customers are willing to recommend us to their friends and family.
Radio City & Mid-day launch Season 4 of Hitlist OTT Awards
Advertorial: An acclaimed jury panel, as well as public voting, will together honour the game-changers of OTT entertainment
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 10, 2023 3:51 PM | 4 min read
Radio City along with Mid-day is back with Season 4 of the 'Hitlist OTT Awards'. The objective of Hitlist OTT Awards is to acclaim and recognize the game changers of the OTT industry for their innate talent and content innovation.
Hitlist OTT Awards debuted in 2020 and became the first egalitarian OTT awards to reward the stalwarts of the industry. Recognized as the original people’s choice awards, the first three seasons were deemed spectacular owing to the overwhelmingly positive response from the audience who showered millions of votes to choose their favourite talent.
India's OTT sector has become a true game-changer in the entertainment industry and therefore it became essential that its brilliance be recognized. Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards is an endeavour to commemorate the OTT artists who toil diligently to deliver the world's finest entertainment.
The voting lines for the 4th edition of Hitlist OTT Awards will be live from 5th February until 22nd February for audiences to nominate their favorite talent across 16 categories. The digizens can log on to the URL - https://www.radiocity.in/hitlistott available on Radio City and Mid-day’s social media channels to cast their vote (Janta ka faisla). The award finale is scheduled for March 2023 on a virtual platform in the presence of the nominees and prominent personalities from the OTT entertainment world.
The in-house jury to shortlist the nominees consists of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic amd Mid-day's entertainment editor along with Radio City RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer. The 16 categories include Best New Series, Best New Season, Best Adaptation (Book/Series), Best Direct-to-Web Film, Best Actor (Male): Series, Best Actor (Female): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series, Best Actor (Male): Film, Best Actor (Female): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film, Best Ensemble Cast (Series), Best Non-Fiction, Best Creator/Showrunner, and Top Internet Sensation.
Speaking on the launch of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City said, “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the growth of the OTT industry has resulted in the establishment of a cutting-edge hub for the consumption of exceptional media. The Indian OTT industry is thriving and has become one of the most premium mediums for content consumption with small, medium and large production houses harping on the popularity of OTT platforms to launch films and series. It, therefore, became the prerogative of Radio City and Mid-day to honour and celebrate the innovative content creators and talented artists from the OTT industry through the original and credible Hitlist OTT Awards. We are elated to launch the 4th season of Hitlist OTT awards as the preceding three editions received massive public support in the form of millions of audience votes. We are confident that the 4th edition will be more glorious and glamourous as Hitlist OTT is the most distinctive and plausible people’s choice award that honors the finest talent and content of the Indian OTT platform.”
Hitlist OTT Awards season 4 is being promoted by Radio City & Mid-day on their respective social media platforms along with cross-promotions from OTT actors sharing shoutout videos on their social media handles. Radio City RJs will also build buzz for the awards with features including interviews with the jury, speeches from industry leaders, quizzes and much more. Listeners will also get an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite OTT performers by participating in various contests. Tinsel town is set to take over radio this time around, with prominent OTT actors giving capsuled bytes to the broadcasts to maintain the adrenaline rush and entice listeners. The popular tabloid will also publish engaging interviews of the nominees who will share their journey, insights about the industry, etc.
IPL 2023 on connected TV: An irresistible proposition for viewers as well as advertisers
Advertorial: With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 2:29 PM | 7 min read
The excitement around the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unmissable and with the integration of Connected TV (CTV) it is sure to heighten the cricket fever to the next level. The IPL is already a highly anticipated event and JioCinema allowing free streaming of the matches has sweetened the proposition not only for sports enthusiasts but also for advertisers. With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels.
Connected TV (CTV) has seen significant growth in India in recent years, as consumers have increasingly embraced the convenience and improved viewing experience offered by this technology. With CTV now becoming mainstream, viewers can enjoy free streaming of matches on the big screen from the comfort of their homes ensuring they do not miss a single game of this season's IPL. The ability to access high-quality live sports content through a connected television provides consumers with an unparalleled viewing experience. It is bringing fresh excitement into the living rooms where families have long bonded over entertainment.
The latest Kantar ICUBE report states that the number of connected TVs in India is at a staggering 28 million in the last year. CTV is a co-viewing phenomenon where the entire family comes together to watch their favourite content on the big screen. In terms of individuals watching content on CTV, the report puts that number at a whopping 83 million. This could only go up multi-fold once IPL is available for free streaming on CTVs, with an estimated 100 million+ viewers watching content on their CTVs later this year.
“OTT content consumption is no longer an individual phenomenon. Connected TV has grown by 2.4X in the last 2 years. In 2022, there are 28mn households in India which had CTV connections, reaching 83mn individuals as per Kantar ICUBE report. Consumers are watching their favourite content with family and sharing the magic of togetherness with their loved ones. CTV offers a more immersive audio-visual experience. The combined aspect of digital video and CTV experience creates a whole new opportunity that advertisers should explore. Connected TV users have a much higher proportion of males from key metros and affluent groups as compared to Linear TV users.” Said Arnab Datta, Group Account Director, KANTAR.
Another pathbreaking introduction that is sure to accelerate the penetration of CTV in a big way is the launch of the 'Jio Media Cable'. Using this device, people, who do not have smart televisions at home and do not wish to take a DTH connection, can connect their phones to their regular TVs and convert them into smart TVs. This means that millions will be able to watch the upcoming IPL on connected TVs. This will further increase the viewership base creating more potential for advertisers.
Jio Cinema’s Connected TV proposition on CTV will offer the best of both worlds (TV+Digital) to the advertisers. Not only the advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large, engaged and affluent audience, but they will also have the guaranteed viewability of their campaign. Advertisers are offered 10 second spot on CTV on Jio Cinema. CTV allows advertisers to track impressions, which is a very valuable set of information as it provides insight into the effectiveness of their advertising efforts and allows them to make data-driven decisions about future campaigns. The combination of impression tracking and spot buy model makes CTV an attractive option for advertisers looking to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts.
Amit Lall, Principal Partner – Digital, Mindshare said that the shift from linear TV to CTV will give more power to advertisers to target their consumers. “Digital gives you power to sharp shoot your audience with limited spillage. Jio on IPL this year is empowering advertisers with over 20 cohorts which they can pick & choose to target their consumers. Aside targeting there is also a room for smarter & tactical integration which can be contextually utilized by brand across various match moments. Digital also removes the entry barrier and let client start with smaller budgets which helps in driving adoption unlike TV, said Lall.
One of the biggest advantages of CTV is the flexibility it offers to both consumers and advertisers. With multiple feeds available, consumers can choose to stream the IPL in their preferred language and on their preferred device. Free streaming of IPL will be made available in 12 languages on JioCinema, which means apart from Hindi and English, streaming will be available in the native language of each of the 10 participating teams. The languages include—Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. This has been done to allow each fan to watch the game in their own mother-tongue making the experience more personalised. This will also give flexibility to the advertisers to use multiple creatives in English or local languages for a deeper penetration. This will help brands to identify regional diversity and messages, targeted at a cultural group that can build trust and brand awareness.
Aditya Sapre, AVP Strategy IProspect said that JioCinema’s free streaming of IPL will provide several opportunities to advertisers. “Free streaming of IPL will create a massive opportunity for advertisers as there will be so many users present on a single platform. It provides an opportunity to the advertisers to engage with the platform and poses an even better opportunity to interact with the fan base. It also opens up more avenues for advertisers to reach out to their target audiences,”said Sapre. He further added that IPL will also boost the penetration of CTVs in India. “Consumption is expected to increase during this time as compared to what we have seen previously. Digital allows for a lot more measurability which takes it ahead of the linear TV. CTV is an integral plan of all advertising plans and campaigns that are happening. The shift from linear TV to CTV has been exponential and the penetration of CTV will only see a surge during the IPL season,” said Sapre.
To drive a deeper content for the viewers, JioCinema will be introducing five different interest feeds that will appeal to different interest groups. One of the five feeds is the 4K feed, which will target the most affluent audience. This will also greatly improve the viewing experience. BCCI has approved Jio’s plea to stream IPL matches in 4K. Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video. 4K resolution has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Up until 2022, Hotstar, the IPL’s then-official digital partner, broadcasted matches via the HD feed. But now viewers will be able to stream matches in 4K. This will be a game-changer in the viewing experience for consumers & provide an exclusive gateway to advertisers to reach the urban affluent seamlessly.
The other four feeds include, Women feed which will target women between the age of 15-30 who consume a lot of content related to cricketers. Then there is the fantasy feed which allows fans to engage in fantasy gaming with their choice of teams. There will be a fan feed in which favourite teams will be hyped up and the last is the insider feed in which an ex-player for the team will be talking about the team and players in more detail.
The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs. With more and more people opting for CTV, advertisers can reach a wider audience and tap into the growing demand for premium content.
Finally, the convenience of CTV cannot be overstated. With surround programming and catch-up content (IPL on demand), viewers can now watch anything related to the IPL at their own convenience. Whether they missed a match or want to relive a memorable moment, they can do so with just a few clicks. In conclusion, the IPL season promises to be an exciting time for both consumers and advertisers. With the rise of CTV, viewers can enjoy a big screen experience from the comfort of their homes while advertisers have the opportunity to reach a wider audience. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the upcoming IPL season like never before.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Range: The rage at Auto Expo 2023
Advertorial: At Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 11:32 AM | 3 min read
The need and demand for sustainable Electric Vehicles have increased tremendously over the past couple of years. Looking at the growing trend, leading automotive brands have been gearing up to launch their latest EVs.
During the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023, brands gave a sneak peek at what the year holds for us in terms of advanced and futuristic tech.
Tata Motors was one brand that stood out with its wide range of Safer, Smarter, and Greener mobility solutions. The brand aspires to be a net-zero emission company by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.
At the Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility. Moreover, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Tata Motors pavilion with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.
https://www.instagram.com/tatamotorsbusesandvans/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=71eb5b1a-faa2-4032-838e-a3da1e42a3e1
View this post on Instagram
When we talk about Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles display, Tata Sierra EV was the showstopper with Human Experience being the major highlight.
Tata motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts that were aimed to represent India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.
To make the launch even more buzz-worthy, Tata Motors launched dedicated videos and posts on social media to promote the latest unveiling of its trucks more efficiently.
Tata Trucks come equipped with advanced features such as a multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Here are some of the major highlights of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles display at Auto Expo 2023:
Prima Range (The Showstopper)
These long-haul trucks come with 4 clean propulsion technologies, Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG, making it a greener and smarter choice for mass mobility.
All The Major Unveilings By Tata Motors
- Signa (28 to 55T range): comes with a new generation, all-energy architecture, and a modern cabin for the M&HCV segment.
- Azura (7 to 19T range): equipped with the new generation architecture for the I&LCV segment.
- Ultra E.9: Has Zero emission and is a smart logistics city truck for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation.
- Magic EV: Electrified version of India’s leading passenger transport
- Prima E.28K: Has Zero emission and is a versatile tipper concept for Mining and closed-loop applications
Starbus EV
We witnessed the display of state-of-the-art, zero-emission, urban public transport solutions that seemed futuristic in every sense.
Disney Star set to break all HD viewership records with TATA IPL 2023
Advertorial: With the launch of southern language HD channels and massive growth of HD homes in India, Star Sports targets 90 million HD viewers during TATA IPL
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 7, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Disney Star is targeting 90 million viewers on HD with the launch of new HD channels in Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD, empowering big TATA IPL viewership southern markets with high-definition feed. HD viewership during TATA IPL in the South was under-indexed by almost 1/3rd due to the absence of regional HD channels which will now change with new channels launches ahead of TATA IPL 2023.
HD TV in India has consistently showcased a dominating scale for brands targeting premium viewers and the numbers are growing further at an exponential rate. As per BARC, the total HD households in India as of January 2023 stand at 70 million, growing 32% in just the last nine months and 100% in two years. Total HD viewers in India have now grown close to 200 million, a scale that is by far unmatched for brands looking to target premium audiences. At this growth rate by the time TATA IPL begins, HD households could grow further, increasing the scale of HD viewers in India even more.
Star Sports will garner significant benefit from this growth and the launch of the southern HD channels will be a driving factor for reaching close to 90 million HD viewers in TATA IPL. The south region has been a massive market in terms of TV viewership for TATA IPL and the affinity to regional language content in the region is the highest in the country. The access to high quality live sports content in the regional languages will be a big boost for the overall HD viewership in India, giving advertisers an enormous scale to target premium viewers during IPL 2023.
Premium viewers share a high affinity for watching IPL on HD channels. As per BARC, 81% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB with 3x higher affinity among NCCS A in Megacities. Several brands across premium categories have leveraged TATA IPL on HD feed and witnessed stellar results in terms of brand and business metrics. The sheer scale of HD viewers in India makes it an unmissable proposition for brands and the growth in HD homes will make the opportunity an ever grander this TATA IPL.
91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022
Advertorial: More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 6, 2023 3:39 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.
With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.
⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry
⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants
⦁ 18 Jury Members
⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone
⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners
⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event
⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA
Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.
The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.
Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.
Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.
In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.
Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners
Jury’s Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k)
|Motorola Moto G62 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k)
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k)
|iQOO 9T
|Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Vivo V25 5G
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Best Gaming Phone of 2022
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Phone Of The Year
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Pad
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium
|Apple iPad Pro M2
|Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch)
|Best TV of 2022 - Premium
|Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|Apple MacBook Pro M2
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream
|OPPO Enco Buds2
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart Band Pro
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream
|12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium
|Apple M2
Users’ Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022
|Tecno
|Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022
|Infinix
|Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022
|Infinix
|Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022
|AMD
|Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022
|Qualcomm
