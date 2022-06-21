Pinkvilla hosts maiden Style Icons Awards

Entertainment and lifestyle brand Pinkvilla recently hosted its maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, at JW Marriott, Mumbai Juhu, with the country’s biggest celebrities in attendance.

With a prolific guest list covering the length and breadth of the entertainment world, as well as several reputable business and sports personalities, the evening was an extravagant style fiesta that recognized and honoured the finest fashion luminaries across industries.

Some of the attendees of the awards night included Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra among others. The stars sizzled on the red carpet and how, sporting the hottest looks of the season.

Serving some of the freshest styles in recent times, many appearances at the awards quickly started to trend on Twitter, with fandoms from all corners of the world coming out in support of their favorite fashion icons. The several stylish appearances at the awards night sent millions of fans into a frenzy, with countless Pinkvilla audiences cheering on the glamorous winners of the night.

The starry and stylish bash was hosted by the duo of VJ & Host Anusha Dandekar and actor & anchor Maniesh Paul and was filled with many fun and enthralling segments. Apart from their light-hearted banter engaging the esteemed guests, the awards show also showcased two showstopping performances; a soulful gig by singer Jasleen Royal and a power-packed fashion show by ace fashion designer Vikram Phadnis.

Held in collaboration with its organizational partners Across Media Solutions & Cinema Waale, the awards night was the first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons, ringing in the celebrations of Pinkvilla’s fifteenth year in business, in true ‘style’. The event was supported by Macho Hint, Bank of Baroda, Vibez Audio Gear, So Good, Kross Bikes, Carrera, Astroyogi, Enrich, Boutique Living, Pearl Academy, and Radio City.

Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla stated, “For us, style is about going the extra mile, which is something we have aimed for through all our endeavors. Our relentless passion to excel is an intrinsic part of our organizational DNA, which has made us leaders in the digital space today. Our maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebration is an extension of this ethos, as we take our commitment to excellence to new heights. The grand success of the event reinforces our dedication towards curating the most extraordinary entertainment & lifestyle experiences.”

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla added, “Seamless growth has always been the motto for us at Pinkvilla, which has been the driving force of our brand. After fifteen years of being a pioneering force in the digital realm, our maiden awards night is yet another natural step forward for us in the right direction, as we diversify and expand rapidly. We remain more driven than ever to bring nothing but the best offerings in the world of entertainment and lifestyle to our countless audiences.”

Roheet Chadha, Co-Founder, Across Media Solutions said, “The awards night was yet another opportunity for our nationwide network of brands to create some great branded content and amplify the same through the wide-reaching handles of Pinkvilla. Affordable brand solutions are what clients are seeking in current times, and Across Media Solutions is committed to the cause of the marketers. A big thanks to Pinkvilla and Cinema Waale for stitching this together so stylishly, pun intended!”

Prashant Singh, Co-Founder, Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions added, "At first, when we had started planning for the event, none of us had an idea that it would be such a huge success, and with such a mind-blowing turnout of all the top names from the world of showbiz. But on the D-Day, it turned out to be nothing less than a super grand event. Cinema Waale has had an exciting time curating, scripting, and directing the award function. We are thrilled to have partnered with Pinkvilla and Across Media Solutions to put together an iconic extravaganza."

