Adscholars-iion enters into dynamic partnership to transform gaming in India
The alliance brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market
The leading ad tech provider Adscholars has partnered with global gaming advertising leader iion which aims to transform the gaming advertising landscape in India amidst an industry boom.
The partnership brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market. iion will scale immersive gaming solutions in this market, using Adscholars' programmatic expertise. It will offer multiple activation options and unique experiences to connect with consumers on their preferred platforms.
This partnership enables iion to utilize Adscholars' market knowledge and brand collaborations, resulting in immersive and contextually fitting in-game advertising encounters.
iion’s immersion is the first platform to connect game publishers and brands seamlessly across all digital worlds, providing a holistic targeting experience in-game, around the game, and beyond.
Levelling Up: The Online Gaming Boom Hits India
Statista reported India's online gaming industry was valued at around INR 135 billion in 2022, up from 101 billion rupees the previous year. Projections indicated it could surpass INR 231 billion by 2025, with a robust annual growth rate of 19%. With a substantial youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. With a significant youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. The country's market growth is propelled by the expansion of IT infrastructure, fueled by the increasing adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet.
Brands tap gaming's audience engagement potential. Gameloft finds in-game ads boost brand awareness and likability. Messages over 15 seconds yield +23% purchase intent, highlighting gaming's unique immersive impact.
The strategic partnership between Adscholars and iion places them at the forefront of innovative monetization and advertising ushering in a new era of industry growth amid the nation's burgeoning gaming landscape.
He further added,
Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Adscholars said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with iion, a prominent advertising platform with a far-reaching presence in diverse gaming environments. As the gaming industry continues its rapid expansion within the Indian market, Ad Scholars, in partnership with iion Gaming, is primed to offer brands an exceptional opportunity to engage with gamers both within the gaming ecosystem and its surrounding landscape.
He further added, This partnership promises to open captivating creative avenues, actively connecting your brand with the vibrant gaming audience. Adscholars has been collaborating with brands and agencies in India. With this new partnership, we're excited to introduce innovative gaming inventory options for our clients.”
Yun Yip, iion’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “With AdScholars, we are poised to reshape the game advertising landscape in APAC. Our collaborative efforts and platform will empower brands and agencies to explore new ways of engaging with an ever-growing audience, whilst delivering superior marketing outcomes in-game advertising. A successful gaming strategy is a now possible, accessible, and measurable.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
You May Also Like
Disney+ Hotstar revolutionizes mobile advertising for Asia Cup & ICC Men's World Cup
The platform is offering free viewing, innovative formats & targeting options
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 1:08 PM | 4 min read
With the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's World Cup around the corner, cricket's euphoria is set to sweep over India. To heighten the sports fervour, Disney+ Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, has announced that these major tournaments will be available as free-to-view for all mobile phone users, thus enabling more than 540 million (*FICCI E&Y report) smartphone users in the country to watch the matches for free, anytime, anywhere on their handsets.
The sheer scale will make Disney+ Hotstar one of the largest digital advertising destinations in the country. The timing of the cricketing calendar could not have been better this year. The most popular sport in the country coincides with the festive season, thereby heightening the sense of anticipation and excitement. This will not only take the reach of the matches to new heights, but has also created an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to encash on the cricketing euphoria ahead of the festive season.
The platform's advertising success stems from its extensive targeting capabilities, boasting over 75 unique options - the highest ever for live sports in India. This wide array of targeting options includes the usual demographic and geographic targeting, in addition to categories like New Consumer Classification System (NCCS), online transacting audience, first-party data, and multi-layer targeting. The precision targeting allows advertisers to reach their desired audience with optimized campaigns. By leveraging niche targeting, brands can tailor their messages to specific segments, enhancing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. This allows for zero spillage and gives brands superior ROI for their campaigns and maximize impact.
Innovation is at the heart of Disney+ Hotstar's offering, with a range of cutting-edge ad formats. The platform has introduced industry-first 3D Breakout Ads on Mobile - Billboards, the first ad that users see when launching the app. Both Static and video 3D Billboard ads give advertisers an opportunity to showcase their products with multiple layers, outside the standard video player, offering a richer viewer experience. The OTT leader has also integrated WhatsApp as a Call-to-Action (CTA) for ads, another groundbreaking feature. Viewers clicking on the CTA are redirected to a WhatsApp chat, opening a direct line of communication between brands and their target audience. Brands can engage with potential customers, share offers, and more, creating a personalized interaction.
Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar allows advertisers to leverage its unique social feed, featuring branded moments, feed cards, and scorecard ads, providing a seamless blend of content and advertising. With so much on offer, Disney+ Hotstar is also setting a benchmark in advertising diversity, they are flipping the script, proving that it's not just a playground for behemoth advertisers. The flexibility of packages starts as low as Rs. 2 Lacs, making it an attractive entry point for smaller brands eager to connect with cricket fans. At the same time, brands with deeper pockets are not left out, as they can step up to a co-presenting sponsorship as well. This well-tailored strategy ensures that the platform is an accessible platform for advertisers of all scales, championing the notion that every brand, regardless of size, can truly make the most of the cricket season's excitement and reach millions of ardent fans.
In an exhilarating alignment of events this year, the rhythm of cricket is set to match the beats of the vibrant festive season. The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on the 30th of August, the same day as Raksha Bandhan. As we delve further into the cricketing spectacle, the mellifluous chants of Ganesh Chaturthi, occurring from the 19th to 29th of September, will coincide with the thrilling climax of the Asia Cup. And before the echoes of Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations fade away, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes the center stage on the 5th of October, adding to the growing anticipation of the festive season. Finally, as the country lights up with the joyous celebration of Diwali from the 10th to the 14th of November, the World Cup's nail-biting finale brings an added sparkle to the festivities.
As India's economic environment starts to rebound, the anticipation for the upcoming festive season is palpable. The upcoming festive season is traditionally a high transaction time for sectors like automobiles, ecommerce, fashion & retail, consumer durables, and FMCG. With two major cricket tournaments coinciding with this festive period, Disney+ Hotstar's free access for mobile viewers turns it into a must-have platform for every brand looking to capitalize on this vibrant season.
In a country where cricket unites people, the stage is set for the most significant cricketing face-off. It offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences over the shared passion for cricket during the peak festive season. As the game progresses on the pitch, brands can hit the perfect advertising score with Disney+ Hotstar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DentsuX & Vserv AudiencePro collaborate for Dabur's Odonil in refreshing OTT campaign
Dabur Odonil and Vserv AudiencePro have joined forces to deliver an engaging OTT campaign, reaching niche audiences with remarkable results
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 11:22 AM | 3 min read
Imagine the challenge of promoting your campaign for an air freshener across OTT platforms aiming to captivate the right audience. It's like trying to eliminate unwanted odours without the perfect air freshener. For Dabur, India's leading consumer goods company, this was the predicament they faced. However, they found a refreshing solution to their marketing puzzle for Odonil Air Fresheners with Vserv AudiencePro.
Odonil, renowned for their commitment to freshness, understood the importance of reaching relevant audiences for their Odonil Neem air freshener and sought a partner who could help them navigate OTT advertising and get incremental audiences while delivering remarkable results. Vserv AudiencePro - a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes marketing efficient across any channel - collaborated with DentsuX and Dabur to run the campaign across OTT platforms.
Collaborating with Vserv AudiencePro, Odonil embarked on a journey to engage their target audience through an OTT campaign like never before. Vserv AudiencePro devised an integrated media activation plan that would resonate with viewers of popular platforms such as Disney Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Liv. Vserv AudiencePro's identified audience segments like OTT subscribers, users transacting on offline products like Air Fresheners, Household Cleaning, Homecare; Online Grocery Transactors; Departmental and supermarket store visitors; Utility Bill Transactors and much more.
The campaign soared beyond expectations, leaving a captivating scent of success by surpassing the CTR by 2X of planned interaction with VTR rising to 92%. The campaign achieved a stunning reach of over 7 million.
Expressing delight in the campaign's success, Sanath R. Pulikkal, Head of Marketing, Home Care - Dabur India Limited, stated, “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. The high VTR and CTR reflect the resounding success of our Odonil Neem air freshener and its appeal to our target audience. This partnership has allowed us to connect with consumers in a captivating and effective manner.”
Rahul Chhetry - Partner, Client Leadership DentsuX, further solidified the campaign's impact, emphasizing the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. He remarked, 'Vserv AudiencePro's platform was the perfect choice for a campaign of this scale and influence. Their ability to provide quality 2P segments across multiple channels enabled us to effectively reach our niche audience. We are delighted with the outcomes and look forward to future collaborations.'
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance. “We are extremely pleased to have played a part in this highly successful campaign for Odonil. Our integrated media approach, combined with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning strategy in reaching the right audience and achieving unduplicated reach across multiple channels. This campaign exemplifies our commitment to empowering brands with targeted marketing solutions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Connect, Network, Learn: ShareChat & Moj City Connects arrives in Chennai
The event, powered by e4m, will focus on bringing to the fore how ShareChat and Moj can be leveraged to effectively tap into the demographic of Bharat and young India
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 1, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Following the success of ShareChat and Moj City Connects in Ahmedabad, the event now heads over to its next leg in Chennai on August 3, bringing together leading marketers and brand representatives of the city. This event aims to provide marketers with the tools they need to comprehend the cultural nuances and purchasing intents of Bharat and young India, making it easier for them to effectively reach these audiences.
For marketers, developing original and compelling content is extremely difficult due to India's complex and dynamic market demographics. In such a scenario, finding unique value propositions and effective positioning for the brand becomes critical. Therefore, it is essential for marketers to have a partner like ShareChat and Moj on board who is capable of delivering high-impact campaigns and successfully engaging the language-first audience with an in-depth understanding of their strong 400 Mn+ MAUs. Marketers can gain insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing initiatives to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience.
This event will facilitate meaningful conversations with top industry leaders, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of creating resonant content and leveraging the power of SFV to amplify and elevate brand campaigns.
Our enthralling line-up of speakers includes:
- Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat
- Atul Pujar, Head of Marketing, ITC
- Neeraj Moorjani, Partner & CEO, Bleap
- Rithesh R, Co-Founder, Deepsense Digital
- Vinodh Ramakannan, Founder & CEO, Spinta Digital
- Seema Walia, Director Scaled Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Arjun Dhananjayan, Founder & CEO, 88GB
- Bala Manian, Director, OPN Advertising
- Hari Hara Sudhan Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communication, Nippon Paints India Pvt Ltd
- Surej Salim, COO, Digitally Inspired Media
- Rahul Srivastava, Director, Mid Market & Government, ShareChat & Moj
For more information and to register for ShareChat & Moj City Connects Chennai, click here.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Marketers must communicate the brand message in first 5 seconds: Beardo’s Annu Mittal
ShareChat and Moj’s City Connects-Ahmedabad saw experts sharing insights on how changing behaviour of young Indian audiences can be captivated with personalisation, short-form content and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 28, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Recently, Sharechat and Moj concluded its Ahmedabad leg of City Connects, powered by exchange4media.com, garnering more than 100 leading marketers and advertisers from the city. The essence of this event, packed with insightful sessions and panel discussions, lay in discussing with brands how the changing behaviour of young Indian audiences can be captivated and effectively leveraging language-first communication and SFV.
The ShareChat and Moj City Connects, Ahmedabad saw an enlightening panel discussion titled 'Beyond Translation: The Roadmap to Captivating Bharat and Young India through Culture, Language & Short Format Video' which was chaired by Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat and Moj. The discussion brought together leading industry leaders namely, Mitul Shah, Founder and CCO of Calculated Chaos, Sanjay Adesara, Head of Marketing at Adani Wilmar, Hemaang Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Rioconn Interactive Pvt. Ltd, and Anu Mittal, AVP of Direct to Consumer Business at Beardo shared invaluable insights.
A key takeaway from the discussion was the need for a unique and resonating digital content strategy. In light of the shortened attention spans, Annu Mittal added, “Marketers must communicate the brand message in the first 5 seconds, the content needs to be a thumb-stopper…”. Similarly, Sanjay Adesara highlighted the importance of language-first communication, saying, “Over the course of 5 years, marketing has become tough, as it now involves different long and short strategies and in this communication, language becomes a major aspect to focus on”
Overall, the panel discussion was both interesting and enriching with insights derived from actual campaigns and anecdotes shared by the esteemed speakers.
The event also hosted another panel discussion titled ‘Creator, Content & Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies’, which was chaired by Seema Walia, Director - Scaled Business, ShareChat, and Moj. The panel consisted of accomplished business professionals including Chirag Dagli, the Founder & Director of Communication Crafts, Khushboo Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Zero Gravity Communications, Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor, and Anuj Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited.
The key insight from this discourse was the need to handpick influencers based on their engagement and alignment with the brand. And recognize creators as brand ambassadors as they have the ability to produce a vast amount of relevant content, thereby taking marketing campaigns to new and exciting heights.
The next leg of ShareChat and Moj City Connects will be held in Chennai on August 3. Click here to know more and register.
https://e4mevents.com/city-connects-2023/
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Linear TV continues to be a 'powerhouse platform' for D2C brands
During a panel discussion, experts discussed how linear TV remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 28, 2023 6:52 PM | 4 min read
In the kaleidoscopic landscape of media and marketing, TV’s presence remains paramount particularly for new and emerging Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands looking to scale up. Television in India possesses an exclusive advantage with 88% of its audiences watching together having shared experiences and presenting an unrivalled opportunity for D2C brands to reach, engage, and retain a diverse, yet targeted audience.
The professionally generated content on TV makes it a powerhouse platform for brands by delivering sticky & high attention viewing in contrast to fragmented and distracted consumption across user generated platforms. This elevates the discovery of new and emerging D2C brands by consumers and makes them a household name very quickly. A well-executed TV ad builds sustained impact and leaves an imprint of the brand message long after the ad was seen. Linear TV establishes a bridge between the offline and online worlds, encouraging potential customers to explore more about the brand, its offerings, and its values.
“Linear TV’s ‘big screen’ advantage builds long-term memory structures for brands, which is far more important for new brands," said Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, during a panel discussion at the recently concluded exchange4media’s D2C Revolution Summit 2023.
The sheer scale of linear TV is simply unparalleled with a universe of nearly 900 million, it can introduce a brand to a massive audience that is inaccessible via other platforms. The presence of HD channels offers affluent audiences at scale willing to experiment with new brands & experiences even at a significant premium to the market average. Over 1 of 4 Indian homes watch HD channels giving D2C brands a compelling opportunity to not only expand their reach among a relevant audience but also achieve greater efficiency and reduce the cost of acquiring customers (CAC).
The linguistic diversity of India visible in the varied content consumption and preference for regional channels has enabled new & emerging D2C brands to leverage TV and address audiences exclusive to specific geographies. While endorsing the power of regional TV channels, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder, Skippi Ice Pops said that they decided to tap the regional markets of AP/Telangana and Gujarat. "The results were amazing. We connected with the audience very fast. We got incoming leads for people who wanted to become stockists. Call flows increased to nearly 3X to 4X times in a day. Our product was being picked up immediately. It was a great move for us, and we will be doing it more often". Presence of regional TV channels have lowered entry costs for D2C brands who can now start small on TV, test & learn before building up to a pan-India campaign.
Nothing comes close to the power of TV’s great characters that lifts brands create a sense of aspiration as well as credibility about the quality of their offerings. According to 4700BC’s Chirag Gupta, when a brand comes to the stage of reaching out to audiences via TV, they need popular faces who have a sense of connection with the viewers. "The influencers in the digital medium only talk to their segment of audience. TV influencers have a wider reach," said Gupta.
Finally, Linear TV is also fully brand safe and de-risks brands from any missteps online. It remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands. Its ability to capture high viewer attention, high reach, leverage regional channels for specific market outreach and powerful yet authentic characters reinforce its standing as an indispensable platform in the marketing plans. The adage of "TV advertising might not be the newest kid on the block, but it sure is the most impactful one!" continues to ring loud & clear.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The New Powerplay: Disney+ Hotstar to amplify brand outreach this cricket season
Leveraging the power of Connected TV targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 26, 2023 12:02 PM | 5 min read
The resounding cheer of cricket lovers is mounting with the commencement of the much-anticipated cricket season that will kick off with the Asia Cup next month, followed by the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With India set to host the ICC Men's World Cup tournament after a 12-year gap, the excitement is palpable.
The significance of the upcoming tournament is amplified by the nostalgic victory of the Indian team in the last ODI WC held in India in 2011. The last One Day International World Cup (ODI WC) held in India saw the Indian team emerge victorious, a monumental event etched in the hearts of millions of fans. This year's ODI WC, set to begin in October, could be the perfect platform for brands to ride on the wave of cricketing euphoria and festive excitement.
These high-interest tournaments scheduled right before the peak festive season have set the pitch for more than just sporting exploits for viewers, it is an opportunity too big to miss even for brands. Leveraging the power of Connected TV (CTV) targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before.
The proliferation of CTVs is driving the growth of content consumption in the country and India's largest OTT player, Disney+ Hotstar is at the forefront of this trend. A recent report by Kantar-GroupM states that the number of connected TVs reached 22 million in the last year and are projected to reach 30 million this year. Although these figures are based on household numbers, CTV is known to be a co-viewing experience, with an estimated 80-90 million individuals expected to watch content on CTVs.
With Disney+ Hotstar's advanced targeting options, the cricketing season promises a golden chance for brands to hit the bullseye in terms of audience engagement. The value of Connected TV (CTV) campaigns is no secret, with Disney+ Hotstar demonstrating impressive results. The upcoming cricket season, anticipated to attract millions of cricket fans, not only from India but from around the globe, is a phenomenal stage for brands to make their mark.
The effectiveness of ad campaigns on CTV (Connected TV) can be further supported by the results of an analysis of over 47 campaigns that ran during the ICC T20 WC in 2022, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. The analysis offers valuable insights into the impact of sports advertising on brand exposure and impact. It highlights the importance of consistent brand presence, multi-platform exposure, and innovative ad formats in maximizing advertising impact.
The key highlights of the analysis done on different metrics are as follows:
- ICC T20 World Cup campaigns were a resounding success, delivering 25% higher results compared to the industry benchmark. This suggests that the campaigns resonated well with the target audience and had a significant impact on their perceptions of the brands involved.
- Brands that were active throughout the tournament saw 2 times higher uplifts compared to those that were not as active. This highlights the importance of consistent brand presence and engagement in sports events.
- The uplifts in sponsor brands were 2 times higher compared to the inventory buyers. This suggests that being a sponsor of the event provides a significant advantage in terms of brand exposure and impact.
- Brands that had a presence on CTV along with mobile saw a stronger impact compared to those that had a presence on just one platform. This highlights the importance of having a multi-platform presence in order to reach a wider audience and maximize impact.
- Brands with investments above Rs 5 crores saw the maximum impact, with 2 times higher impact in awareness and favorability. This suggests that a significant investment in advertising can result in a much larger impact.
- Campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other formats such as branded cards, billboards, squeeze-ups, etc. had 1.5 times higher impact in awareness and 2 times higher impact on favorability. This highlights the importance of complementing traditional ad formats with innovative and engaging advertising solutions.
What’s even more exciting is that Disney+ Hotstar is launching billboards on CTV, which is a high impact, premium ad inventory being the first ad placement in the CTV home feed. Both display and video billboards will be available to advertisers on Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's World Cup.
Several brands have already experienced the magic of Disney+ Hotstar’s platform. They testify that the platform has opened doors to audiences previously hard to reach. Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge, applauds Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offerings saying, "At 99Acres, we are always looking for newer ways to connect with our core audience - premium, affluent, urban, male audiences, especially those who are in the market to buy or rent a property. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to reach our desired audiences at scale, via its CTV offering for Tata IPL 22 and India v/s Australia matches."
The sentiment is echoed by Abhijit Shah, Head - Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. He says, "Given our country's love for the sport, the recently concluded T20 WC was a key tournament for us to reach out to relevant audiences, Disney+ Hotstar further enabled us to sharply target our intended audiences via CTVs. CTV audiences are predominantly young urban adults with high disposable income, which is also our core audience."
Disney+ Hotstar has also been a perfect match for Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny. "Our latest brand campaign - ‘Go Far, To Come Together’ is about how celebrations can bring people even closer. To amplify our message among our core audience of young, premium, digital-first audiences, we partnered with Disney+ Hotstar. Leveraging its CTV offering during the Asia Cup, we were able to drive significant awareness and purchase intent for the brand,” he stated.
In conclusion, with the cricketing season and the festive fervor all set to engulf the nation, the stage is set for brands to score big with Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering. This platform’s reach, combined with the power of CTV targeting, makes Disney+ Hotstar the ultimate ally for brands this cricket season.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'OTT a great platform for advertisers who want to tap into target audience'
Interactive Avenues Co-founder and CEO Amardeep Singh shares strategies to connect with digital-first audiences, the rise of OTT and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 12, 2023 1:59 PM | 11 min read
Interactive Avenues has grown to be one of the largest full-service digital agencies in the country today. With a team of over 800 experts, the agency provides end-to-end digital solutions for advertisers, from Campaign Creatives to Data Management Services.
In a chat with exchange4media, Co-founder and CEO Amardeep Singh talks to us about strategies to connect with digital-first audiences, the rise of OTT as a medium to connect with people, and his mission and vision for the company.
Interactive Avenues is a powerhouse for brands seeking end-to-end digital solutions. What’s the agency’s mission and vision?
Interactive Avenues was founded with the mission to build a full-service digital agency that could cater to all digital requirements for clients. The agency provides end-to-end digital solutions for advertisers, from Creative which includes Campaign Creatives, Web / App Development, Long Form and Short Form Content, Social Media Management, Advanced Analytics, Social Listening and Online Reputation Management, SEO, Influencer Marketing, eCommerce Solutions, Media Planning, Media Execution and Management including Paid Search, Paid Social, Programmatic and Data Management Services. In the digital domain, there is a lot of interdependencies between services and everything is measurable, hence a silo-ed approach is not in the best interest of the advertisers. Interactive Avenues approach is to break down these silos and provide the best integrated solution to its clients.
Traditionally, clients had to rely on different agencies to meet their digital needs, with one agency for creative, another in media planning and buying and so on, Interactive Avenues aimed to bridge this gap by offering a one-stop-shop for all digital marketing needs. The agency's vision is to be a powerhouse for brands seeking comprehensive digital solutions, leveraging the latest technology and strategies to drive measurable results for its clients. Interactive Avenues prides itself on its team of 800 + experts who bring in-depth knowledge and experience across all digital marketing domains. The agency's focus on innovation, creativity, and technology helps its clients stay ahead of the curve and achieve their business objectives. Overall, the aim of Interactive Avenues is to be a trusted partner for its clients by providing them with customized digital solutions that deliver measurable results.
What is driving the Indian audience to consume digital content?
The Indian audience has rapidly embraced digital content, and several factors are driving this trend. Firstly, the convenience of accessing content anytime and anywhere is a key factor. With the proliferation of smartphones and affordable data plans, viewers can watch their favourite shows on the go, during commutes or breaks, and do not have to be bound to a fixed schedule.
Secondly, the wide variety of content options, including regional content, has been a significant driver for the Indian audience. The penetration of OTT platforms in regional markets has allowed for the creation and distribution of content in local languages, catering to the diverse needs of viewers. This has enabled the audience to connect more deeply with the content and has led to a surge in the consumption of regional content.
Moreover, the affordability of digital platforms, coupled with the ability to personalize viewing experience, has made it a preferred choice for many Indians. The competitive pricing of OTT subscriptions and the option to choose what to watch, when to watch, and how to watch, have given viewers greater control over their entertainment choices. Reducing data costs has enabled advertisers to reach a wider audience. This is because users are more likely to engage with digital content when it is easily accessible and affordable, which in turn increases the brand's share of voice (SoV). All these factors have led to the rapid growth of digital content consumption in India
Digital has officially become the lead advertising medium in 2022. What should be a brands’ strategy to connect with the digital-first audiences?
In today's digital-first world, brands need to adopt new strategies to connect with their audiences. As digital has officially become the lead advertising medium, brands need to focus on creating personalized and hyper-targeted ads that can effectively reach their target audience on digital platforms. Another key aspect of connecting with digital-first audiences is through content that resonates with them. This means using a mix of engaging formats such as video, social media, and mobile ads to capture their attention and keep them engaged. I see OTT as a great platform in enabling advertisers to tap into their target audience with varied content and ad formats to take care of the advertiser’s media objectives across the marketing funnel. I see OTT as a great platform that enables advertisers to reach their target audience through a variety of content and ad formats, catering to the advertiser's media objectives across the marketing funnel.
With OTT platforms, brands have the flexibility to create ads that are relevant to specific demographics and interests, and deliver them at the right time and place. OTT advertising has become a significant portion of overall digital ads, and CTV advertising is further contributing to its growth.
In addition, OTT platforms offer a unique opportunity for brands to create meaningful connections with their audiences. By associating with impact properties on these platforms, brands can showcase their values and beliefs, and start mindful conversations with their target audience. Moreover, there is a growing demand for regional content on OTT platforms, which enables brands of all sizes to connect with audiences in regional markets.
How is digital content enabling brands to build deeper connections with audiences? What role does OTT play in this?
Brands need to leverage digital content on OTT platforms to connect with audiences on an emotional level and build meaningful relationships. By thinking beyond traditional advertising and creating impactful associations with marquee shows, brands can forge deeper connections with their audiences and achieve long-term success.
Today, content is king and brands have a plethora of options when it comes to creating meaningful associations with content on OTT platforms. Branded content, in-show branding, and callouts are effective ways of creating engagement and building trust with the audience.
Viewers connect with content emotionally and form a deep relationship with the show's characters. They often notice the characters' personalities and create an image of them based on their understanding of their traits. This creates an opportunity for brands to personalize their messaging and leverage the relationship between the viewer and the characters to connect with their audience on a deeper level.
OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar have become a go-to platform for viewing content. The convenience of watching shows anytime and anywhere, including vernacular shows that are region-specific, has deepened their penetration into regional markets. Brands can leverage this platform to build meaningful connections by associating their products with popular shows and characters
How does associating with impact properties on OTT as a medium help brands reach its marketing goals?
As mentioned earlier, today OTT platforms offer a range of impact properties for brands to create deep associations with their target audience. These impact properties allow brands to go beyond vanilla ads and create meaningful connections with their audience.
Interactive Avenues has been working closely with the Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks team to enable some of our key clients to create meaningful associations with marquee impact shows on Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Amazon Alexa's integration on Koffee With Karan season 7 where Karan Johar called out the product to demonstrate its ability to connect smart homes and created top-of-mind awareness for the product.
Similarly, ITC Foods' Bingo! Mad Angles association with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar created relatability amongst the audience for the brand by fitting the co-branded vignette to a Bingo! Mad Angle flavour that matched the show's characters' personalities.
Another advantage of OTT platforms is their ability to offer regional content in multiple languages. Brands can leverage this to build brand awareness through region-specific targeting. By identifying the most-viewed shows in regional languages, brands can create vernacular creatives to target audiences in those regions. Disney+ Hotstar's content offering of over 10+ languages allows for a wide range of regional content that can be leveraged by brands to create deeper connections with their audience. Overall, the use of impact properties and regional content on OTT platforms can help brands create effective campaigns and reach their target audience with greater precision.
You mentioned leveraging regional content on Disney+ Hotstar. Can you throw some light on the regional campaigns you executed on the platform?
The use of impact properties in advertising has been successful in recent campaigns we executed with Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Spotify has leveraged regional properties such as Bigg Boss Tamil and Telugu, and Parampara to reach audiences in the South regions of India. This has enabled the brand to connect with viewers emotionally, resulting in a deeper relationship between the brand and the target audience. Spotify also employs interest-based targeting through English content, where ads are in English, and first-party targeting to encourage non-subscribers to subscribe or encourage subscribers who haven't renewed their subscriptions.
Similarly, ITC Foods' campaign on Malayalam film ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ utilized co-branded vignettes to create relatability among the audience for the brand. Meanwhile, Tourism Australia's campaign on Connected TV (CTV) was successful in reaching affluent audiences. Additionally, with content in multiple languages offered by Disney+ Hotstar, it can be leveraged to build brand awareness through region-specific targeting. The platform identifies the most-viewed shows in regional languages and enables advertisers to leverage those shows to target audiences with vernacular creatives. Overall, the use of impact properties, interest-based targeting, first-party targeting, personalizing creatives based on languages, and leveraging regional content have proven to be successful strategies for brands to reach their target audience on Disney+ Hotstar's platform. Along with these marquee shows in their entertainment portfolio, we have also leveraged live sports marketing, especially for emerging sports such as Formula E and the recently concluded Women’s T20 WC on Disney+ Hotstar for our clients.
You mentioned brand associations with Formula E and the Women’s T20 WC. What makes emerging sports an attractive proposition for brands?
Emerging sports offer a unique opportunity for brands to tap into new and potentially untapped audiences. Unlike traditional sports, emerging sports often have a smaller but dedicated fan base, which allows brands to target a specific audience that is highly engaged and passionate about the sport. This can be especially attractive for brands that are looking to reach a younger or more diverse audience.
Emerging sports such as Formula E and T20 Women's World Cup have a rapidly growing global viewership. For instance, Accenture's association with T20 Women's World Cup showcased their commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, which resonated well with the audience. Similarly, Mahindra Racing's association with Formula E not only helped them promote their brand but also gave a powerful and meaningful message to help alter perceptions and speed up the switch to electric mobility. Overall, the association with emerging sports allows brands to create a unique identity, showcase their values, and reach a wider audience, making it an attractive proposition for them.
What according to you, will be the biggest trends in the world of digital advertising this year?
One of the biggest trends in digital advertising this year is the rise of Connected TV (CTV). Advertisers are shifting focus to CTV to reach a wider audience, including cord-cutters and cord-shavers. These viewers have abandoned traditional viewing channels and now consume on-demand content through streaming services and OTT platforms. The number of active devices for CTV is currently around 25 million*, but it is projected to grow to 40 million* by 2025. This growth indicates the increasing popularity and adoption of streaming devices and smart TVs, further emphasizing the importance of targeting the CTV audience. With the increasing popularity of CTV, advertisers have quickly shifted their ad spend towards it. The overall CTV audience, encompassing cord-cutters and traditional TV viewers, indicates significant growth, highlighting the importance of targeting them. Advertisers and marketers should rely on CTV to tap into this sizable audience, assess campaign reach through CTV measurement, and ensure that CTV is part of their informed advertising strategies.
Another trend is the growing importance of first-party data. With the increasing focus on data privacy and the phasing out of third-party cookies, advertisers are looking towards building their first-party data. This provides advertisers more control over their data, allowing them to use it to create more personalized and targeted campaigns.
I'd also like to highlight the use of impact properties, and brands associating with popular shows or series to create deeper connections with the target audience. For example, a brand can sponsor a popular show and create co-branded vignettes that fit the show's character or theme. This approach can help brands create relatability among the audience and build stronger brand affinity. The use of a show's character to promote a brand involves leveraging a character's personality traits, behaviors, or attitudes to create a relatable and memorable campaign. For instance, a brand can create a character that embodies the brand's values and use that character in its advertising campaign. This approach can help brands create a unique and memorable campaign that stands out from the crowd and resonates with the target audience.
*Source - India CTV report by MediaSmart.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube