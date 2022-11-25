Adscholars enters strategic partnership with Bidstack in India

Adscholars is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the leading in-game advertising platform Bidstack in India. The partnership offers programmatic in-gaming solutions and enables one-of-a-kind technology in the Indian market. After establishing itself in the UAE market, Adscholars is now expanding its expertise to the Indian market.

Bidstack's sophisticated technology allows partners to seamlessly integrate advertisements into the gaming environment. Through native in-game, in-menu, and rewarded video placements, the company enables advertisers to engage gamers without disrupting their playing experience, while providing dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising solutions to the global video games industry.

The partnership will enable Bidstack to scale immersive solutions in India with the help of Adscholars' programmatic expertise, which will enable them to reach consumers on the platforms they spend the most time on and offer unique brand activation options and experiences.

A significant amount of in-game advertising is gaining traction with advertisers and becoming a part of their media plans. There is an overwhelming preference among gamers across all age groups for playing video games over watching TV shows and movies. India is rapidly expanding the gaming market. The industry reports predicted that by 2026, this market will be worth seven billion dollars at a CAGR of nearly 30 per cent. The future holds more business opportunities for global in-game advertising and can spur a revolution given these advantages.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with Bidstack for the India market. The in-game advertising market growth has been phenomenal, and many prominent gaming apps have adapted to this format,” said Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Adscholars. “The advertisements are non-interruptive, allowing players to have a more seamless experience. Advertisers can find excellent branding opportunities and a high view time on the apps. Bidstack globally works with the world’s biggest brands to deliver immersive in-game advertising campaigns. We’re excited to launch innovative and advanced solutions in the Indian Market.”

On the partnership, Lewis Sherlock, EVP, Bidstack Technologies and Partnerships said: "We're delighted to be working with Adscholars across the Indian region to deliver authentic brand experiences that fit in seamlessly with the gameplay. India is an important strategic market for Bidstack, and this innovative new partnership will help extend our sales effort into previously untouched markets. Adscholars will become our first buy-side enterprise sales partner in the region, and we are looking forward to working closely with them to unlock gaming as an engaging and effective new ad channel for their partners."

