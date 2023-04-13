TV rating for IPL 2023 up 25 per cent from last year: BARC
According to BARC, over 300 million tuned in for the live broadcast of the first ten matches
More than 300 million people tuned in for the live broadcast of the first ten matches of TATA IPL on Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the tournament, according to BARC data shared on Thursday.
According to a release shared by Disney Star, its channel Star Sports has clocked 6,230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches with a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches.
As per BARC data and Disney Star, the broadcaster has garnered 23% more viewers compared to the previous IPL edition, which happens to be the second-highest ever in the IPL history, not taking into account the years when the world was hit by COVID.
According to BARC data, the average watch time of live broadcast was also up by 25 per cent since 2022.
BARC data further shows that the television rating for IPL 2023 reached a TVR of 5.1 which is up by 25 per cent from last year.
The first ten matches of IPL achieved peak concurrency of 5.6 crores on TV while it was 1.8 crore on digital, BARC said.
For the opening match, the broadcaster witnessed an enormous 31% growth in TV ratings along with a growth of 20% in reach compared to last season, Disney Star said in a press release.
“Additionally, Tata IPL on Star Sports delivered 14 crore viewers on opening day with a peak concurrency of 5.6 crores and an engagement of 76 minutes. Star Sports is optimistic that its efforts will continue to keep fans glued to their TV screens and create an unforgettable viewing experience that celebrates the spirit of IPL 2023,” the broadcaster said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MPL’s IPL spot misses the mark, say creative heads
The fantasy gaming firm’s ad with Virat Kohli is not convincing enough, say industry experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 12, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Fantasy sports gaming firm MPL last week rolled out a brand film featuring Virat Kohli to capitalise on the reach of the IPL.
Unlike last season, when the brand took a quirky route, this year the brand took a direct route to deliver the message of ‘safe play’. In the latest campaign, Kohli is seen
talking about the dangers of fraud and cheating and how MPL works in a safe environment.
Ad industry observers have not been much impressed with the way the ad has been conceived. Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director, Infectious Advertising says, “In the age of AI, where deep fakes are the rage, the idea of a fraud Virat Kohli certainly gets attention. While the ad does establish that MPL is safe, it still fails to end on a convincing argument, unless, of course, you take the real Virat Kohli's word for it.”
For Nitika Parmar, Group Creative Director, VMLY&R, the ad fails to deliver the message well. “Security of the gaming apps is indeed a matter of great concern. And many are coming forward to maximize the level of security barriers in their applications. MPL’s player-first approach illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience. The visual device of an alert sign and the glitch are popular symbols, we all recognise. Overall, it’s comforting to know that this gaming platform is safe but it doesn’t tell me how do they achieve that.”
Sharing the missing element of the ad, Vedanshi Saraogi, Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka, said, “The ad has a nice visual device to show fraud in the form of a glitch. However, the entire angle of being scared to be on one of these apps is getting missed in the storyline. It is communicated in the dialogues, making it a very direct communication.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: Will fantasy sport firms take home the trophy?
Gaming revenue of fantasy sports during IPL season to reach Rs 3,000 crore in 2023. They will see a spike in their transacting users as well, says a report
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 11, 2023 9:13 AM | 6 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is growing bigger and bigger each season. While the real action is still confined to the stadiums, the league’s glamour has spread across several spheres. Fantasy sports (FS) platforms too have seen phenomenal growth over the past few years along with IPL.
The FS industry is likely to clock Rs 2900-3100 crore in the current season, 30-35% up compared to the previous season, says an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Their transacting users during IPL season is also expected to grow by 25-30% in 2023, reveals the report.
Ujjwal Chaudhry, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, says “Steep growth in fantasy sports gaming will come from tier 2 cities driven by increasing adoption of fantasy platforms and cross-migration of users from other games. Increased internet accessibility will give a push to the IPL economy."
Redseer's estimates suggest that the average revenue per user is expected to grow from Rs 410 in IPL 2022 to Rs 440 per user in IPL 2023.
Over the years, FS has become an integral part of the sports ecosystem in India, largely driven by cricket. Some of the homegrown startups even acquired the status of unicorns within a few years of their existence.
Top fantasy sports platforms Dream11, which is the official Fantasy Partner of IPL and associated with a few teams and media partners, reported 56 % growth in revenues last season compared to 2021. Likewise, My11Circle, the title sponsor of Lucknow Super Giants, clocked a 30 percent growth in the same period. My11Circle, for example, has declared Rs 1 crore along with an Audi A4 car as the first prize for their fans. Even their second prize is worth Rs 1 crore.
The growth of fantasy sports platforms is not only limited to cricket but is also being seen across other sports like football, basketball, and volleyball, among others.
Market size
A 2022 report titled "Fantasy Sports: Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Sports Development" conducted jointly by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte estimated that India is the fastest-growing FS market with close to 13 crore fantasy sports users by 2021. It also stated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 38% from Rs 34,600 crore in FY21 to Rs 1.65 lakh crores by FY25.
Tier 2 a huge market
Citing affordable data plans and cheaper smartphones as the prime factors leading to a surge in popularity of fantasy sports, Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), noted, “India has always been known for its love of cricket, but the rise in popularity of sports such as football and basketball contributed greatly to the growth of the fantasy gaming sector and vice versa.”
By offering a unique and engaging way for fans to participate in the IPL, fantasy sports platforms have created a new level of excitement and interest around the tournament, particularly in tier 2 cities. Fans who may have had a regular interest in the IPL before are now becoming invested in the tournament,” Bhattacharya added.
Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo said that Tier 2 was always a large market for fantasy gaming companies. “With IPL being free on the Jio Cinema app, it has allowed more viewers to access the content and likely increase usage”, he points out.
Win-win
It's a win-win situation for IPL and fantasy sports firms both, experts say.
“Fans share their virtual teams and discuss the tournament on social media platforms, thus creating buzz and increasing the overall visibility of the IPL”, Bhattacharya opines.
There are strong and organic synergies between IPL and FS. Results of a FIFS study indicate that 60 percent of users follow or watch sports more when engaged in FS.
“Currently, there are 13 crore users who engage in Fantasy Sports, while there are 80 crore viewers of sports content suggesting more than 85 percent viewers are still potential users for the FS industry to seek future growth,” the study states.
Rambbia has a different point of view though. “I am not sure whether growth in IPL viewership will happen because of FS alone. With IPL going back to the home and away format, viewer interest is very high which can be seen in the 1st match performance,” Rambhia said.
Many teams and leagues have partnered with fantasy sports platforms to offer exclusive content, prizes, and experiences to fans, creating additional revenue streams for these entities.
The stage is set for further growth in Bharat, thanks to FS regional offerings. “We communicate with users in respective regional languages on the platform which helps us to reach the right audience and concentrate on user behavior in these cities in order to provide them with what they require,” says Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot.
According to Sarfaraz Ansari, Senior VP – Integrated Media, Mudramax, DDB Mudra Group, most of the fantasy leagues pay cash prizes hence fans playing these games are highly invested in the sports they are betting on.
“This not only interests these fans in the sporting event, but also the individual players and their Stats. India being cricket crazy nation and the hype created around IPL, and with growing reach of the league via multiple means and platforms, in totality it is going to help expand the reach of the format,” added Ansari.
He also pointed out that according to a 2022 report from NITI Aayog, fantasy sport is estimated to attract Rs 10,000 crore foreign direct investment in India in the next few years.
Real money gaming a grey area
While the Deloitte and FIFS report insists that the FS industry has emerged as a key driver for economic growth, and technological growth, and is creating a multi-pronged impact on sports, the economy, and technology, real-money gaming is still a grey area in the country.
Though some states and platforms ban gambling apps, there is no nationwide mechanism to regulate online real-money games – including games considered skill-based such as some fantasy sports and poker.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last week allowed multiple self-regulatory organizations (SROs) that will determine whether a real-money game is permitted to operate in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: playR teams up with Rajasthan Royals as Exclusive Global Merchandise Partner
The merchandise range will include apparel, accessories and lifestyle products for fans
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 4:08 PM | 2 min read
playR, a sports and lifestyle brand, have announced that they have associated with Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the T20 Tournament, as the team’s Exclusive Global Merchandise Partner starting with the 2023 season.
This partnership will enable Rajasthan Royals to create a vast range of fan merchandise for their supporters worldwide. The merchandise range will include apparel, accessories and lifestyle products for fans to show their loyalty to the team.
The objective of this partnership is to increase the brand’s visibility and reach a global audience. This will allow the team to expand their international fanbase and attract new supporters. The partnership will also enable Rajasthan Royals to provide their fans with unique and exclusive merchandise.
Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “One of the core values at the Royals that we believe in is to cater to the needs of our supporters, and this global partnership will enable us to offer them a specially curated range of merchandise which they can proudly don while they cheer for the team.”
Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director - playR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Rajasthan Royals for the 2023 season. This partnership will allow us to create a unique range of merchandise for Rajasthan Royals fans around the world. We look forward to working with the team and helping them to create a strong fan base.”
playR is a sport and lifestyle brand founded in 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
23 sponsors onboarded for opening week of IPL 16: JioCinema
The sponsors include names like Dream11, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS and Oreo
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
JioCinema has said that it has onboarded 23 sponsors on the platform for the opening week of this IPL.
The sponsors include (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.
“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Besides advertising on JioCinema offers brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than TV advertising which is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting their focus and budgets towards digital.”
JioCinema has also announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives everyone a chance to win one car every match. Introduced on April 8th, JioCinema recorded over 1.5 Cr. plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema unveils TATA IPL contest ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’
The contest has been introduced to increase active engagement and enhance the overall experience of watching TATA IPL on the app
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 9:55 AM | 1 min read
JioCinema has announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for the TATA IPL. The contest gives fans a chance to win one car every match.
Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Introduced on April 8th, the platform has said that JioCinema recorded over 1.5 crore plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Actor Alia Bhatt is the face of the TVC campaign introducing the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. She is also engaging with the viewers on JioCinema explaining how to play the contest and win exciting prizes.
“By offering interactive and immersive features on JioCinema, we are creating an unprecedented level of engagement and personalization with fans and becoming their preferred platform to watch TATA IPL,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our focus is to elevate the fan’s viewing experience throughout the season, and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is one among a plethora of reasons that Alia is helping us amplify.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
11 categories and 45 brands are new advertisers in IPL's first 7 games
According to TAM advertising report on IPL 16, the eCommerce-gaming category is the top spender as last year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 12:02 PM | 2 min read
The eCommerce-gaming category continues to be the top spender on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15, shows TAM advertising report on IPL 16.
According to the report, during the first seven matches, the top five categories had three categories from 'F&B' as compared to four categories from the 'E-commerce' sector in IPL 15.
Also, the top five categories together had more than 55% share of ad volume in IPL 16, and two out of the top five categories were common between IPL 15 and 16.
Moreover, the top five advertisers contributed nearly 40% share of ad volumes during the seven matches of this season. Sporta Technologies ad K P Pan Foods were the only common advertisers among the top five during both seasons.
Bharti Airtel, Coca Cola and Vishnu Packaging were the other advertisers in the top five during IPL 16. The report also stated that 11 new categories and 45 new brands have advertised in the seven matches of IPL 16, compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15.
Among the new categories, the majority of the E-commerce categories didn't advertise in IPL 16 as compared to IPL 15. Among the 45 new brands, 'Airtel 5G Plus' topped the list followed by 'Vivo V27 Series'. Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion and Thumbs Up Charged were the other new brands in the list.
The report also shows that the number of categories, advertisers and brands have dropped in IPL 16 compared to the same number of matches last year. In the first seven matches this year, over 25 categories, 35 advertisers and over 60 brands have advertised.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Actors vs cricketers: Will Aamir win the game for Dream11 this IPL?
Brand experts analyse Dream11’s series of ad campaigns with actor Aamir Khan and top cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 5, 2023 8:44 AM | 6 min read
Over the years, Indian Premier League (IPL) has gradually evolved into an advertising festival where Indian and global brands try to outdo each other to get millions of eyeballs at one go.
Dream11, the homegrown fantasy sports platform and the official partner for IPL, has launched a series of brand films with actor Aamir Khan and cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among others for the ongoing session of the league. The short videos, which are part of a 10-ads series ‘sab khelenge’, have garnered lakhs of views each on YouTube and Instagram within days of their launch.
Each ad captures Aamir’s reel and real life in an interesting way and portrays hilarious banters between him and Dream11 brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah among others.
In one campaign, Aamir Khan tells Hardik Pandya that he was the one who defeated English first, referring to his popular movie Lagaan in which a team of untrained villagers led by Aamir defeated English men in a cricket match.
In another campaign, Aamir, who plays an overconfident bowler, challenges the opponent batter Rohit Sharma boasting that he would clean bowled him by hitting middle wicket.
Sharma plays boundary over Aamir’s head showing the world who can play the sport better. Aamir, scared to the core with the flight of the ball, tries to put up a brave face and utters “All Izz Well”, a phrase that was part of Aamir’s film “3 idiots” and a number in the film.
In the third film, Aamir takes bat and after being clean bowled, calls for a “retake”. Hardik Pandya, who took Aamir’s wicket, mocked him for asking for a retake in cricket. Then comes R Madhavan who seeks to convince Pandya that actors can call for retake in sports.
In the fourth campaign, Aamir claims that he would be the man of the match. Pandya makes fun of Aamir by saying, “How does it matter? You don't collect awards anyway.” Aamir is known for never attending and accepting any film awards.
“The campaign films and TVCs have been directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tewari, conceptualized by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy TILT Brand Solutions and produced by Earth Sky Productions,” a company official said. The first film in the series, which was launched last week, involved Sharman Joshi and other co-actors of Aamir in “3 Idiots”.
The Mumbai-based fantasy sports brand, founded back in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, hopes that the campaigns will help it to widen its gamer base by leveraging the nationwide appeal of actors and cricketers.
Dream11 is the first Indian gaming company to enter the unicorn club and currently has a user base of more than 100 million.
Experts speak:
The advertising experts, who weigh these campaigns in terms of creativity, entertainment and impact, expressed mixed reactions.
Veteran ad expert and MD of Rediffusion Dr Sandeep Goyal calls them ordinary. “Double star power that is used by both cricketers and bollywood is nice but its variations have been tried before. These ads will at best evince a chuckle,” Goyal opines.
Titus Uputturu, founder of Titus Upputuru Company, echoes the sentiments. “Players and bollywood actors have played cricket matches for many decades. This was like a mini version of the same with the first film being an activation and then the nice follow-ups,” says Upputuru, who liked the use of ‘all is well’ in the ad as a spin off from one of Aamir’s most memorable film songs.”
Dream 11 ads have always used cricketers interestingly. This time as well, it was refreshing to watch the banter between team cricketers and team actors, says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising. "However, I feel it doesn't exactly land very sharply on the #SabKhelenge campaign line. The earlier campaigns made a much more compelling case to play the fantasy league,” he stated.
But being a household name, they can afford it now. All in all, it's a nice break from nail-biting action and I'm glad they're having fun with the brand, Chaubey adds.
Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, has a different opinion though. Desai loved the series and gave it full marks on all measurables.
“I feel that the series has managed to get the two things we love the most together (bollywood and cricket) in one entertaining package. The scripts are nicely written and directed and the short duration adds to the charm. Because they are snappy, they are more fun. On a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the best, I would rate it 5,” Desai smiles.
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, Managing Partner and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, also lauded the series. “It is one of the best uses of film stars I have seen this year. It will really click with people who are so jaded by celeb endorsements. Aamir has a history of doing good ads. He did an amazing one for Innova and Coke also,” Sampath explained.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqccPjeJVu2/
The ad series is getting good feedback from the Instagram users, especially from actors. Kareina Kapoor, writes, “Toooo much fun to watch this banter @rohitsharma45, #Aamir ”
Javed Jaffery jokes, “Asli Rancho ki tarah, asli Hitman bhi bahar nikal ke aayega. Naam mein ‘hit’ hona kaafi nahi All will be well, you just watch @imRo45 #TeamActors.”
Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said in a statement earlier, “With Sab Khelenge, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the ubiquity of cricket and how it can be enjoyed by anybody, similar to Dream11. It is meant to inspire fans to evolve from being passive viewers to actively engage with the sport they love. We are celebrating India’s passion for both cricket and cinema this IPL, which is a tournament at the confluence of sports and entertainment in India.”
(With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube