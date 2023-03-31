Mumbai Indians partners with 25 brands this IPL season
The team has onboarded 11 new partners this year
Mumbai Indians has retained, extended and signed a diverse range of brand partnerships ahead of IPL 2023. The #OneFamily has been joined by eleven new sponsors, taking the tally up to 25 for the season and with prevalent market dynamics, Mumbai Indians has become an effective and preferred platform for brands to add to their marketing mix that includes, TV, Digital, amongst others.
With traditional as well as new age brands, who are in different business growth cycles expanding the MI portfolio, the mix continues to be dynamic, bringing on-board several previously untapped partner categories who can connect with fans across all demographics. With this season of IPL moving to a home and away format, partner brands will create bespoke engagement models, leveraging MI players at meet and greets with fans, store visits, live content engagement, product seeding and distribution, and creative shoots beyond advertisements.
Speaking about the partnerships, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “The market continues to evolve and partners prefer Mumbai Indians as a platform that allows them to build a narrative through the year. The focus for us is to win share of hearts, because that’s where fan loyalty comes in, which our partners can then be able to leverage and build on. We have been able to strategically and creatively curate experiences for our partners that allow them to engage with our 50 million fans digitally, spread across the world and this season with fans back in full strength at Wankhede, engaging with cricket lovers on and off the field.”
Season 2023 Debuts:
- Among MI’s new partners on board are IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), the prestigious Mahindra for the first time as an official partner, MI’s first four-wheeler automobile sponsor.
- Reliance Digital (Lead Trouser), Garnier Men (Back of helmet/cap), Bisleri (Official Partner), Viacom18 (Official Partner), Max Life Insurance (Official Partner), Bella Vita (Official Partner), Bira91 (Official Partner) and Ultratech (Digital Partner), make up for the other new partners in the Mumbai Indians family.
Continue with the MI Family:
- Mumbai Indians continues to be at the forefront of brand partner trust having continued and renewed multiple deals with partners including slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), Astral Pipes (Upper Non Lead Arm), Acko (Non Lead Trouser), Dream11 (Official Partner), BKT (Official Partner), Royal Challenge (Official Partner), Jio Cinema (Official Partner) and Performax (Official Partner).
- Furthermore, Mumbai Indians continues to be associated with Usha International for the 10th year in a row. The decade-long partnership is testament to the mutual value created by both parties and the similar brand ideology shared by MI and Usha for their valued audience.
Mumbai Indians starts its 2023 IPL season campaign on April 02, as it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
Somany Ceramics becomes Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants will flaunt Somany’s logo on the helmet and caps
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Somany, a ceramic tile company, has announced its association with Lucknow Super Giants - the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner. With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY's logo on the helmet and cap's.
Abhishek Somany, Managing Director of Somany Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY's rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG's “Gazab Andaaz” slogan”. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they're backed by”.
Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play — plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”
“This is a key milestone for us as at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and SOMANY Ceramics, added Mr. Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications — the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of SOMANY.
The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will feature ten teams, where each team will play 14 matches. Lucknow Super Giants were the latest entrants in the league who made their debut last year. The team fared well and concluded the season as one of the semifinalists.
‘200+M viewers watch Star Sports’ build-up coverage of Tata IPL 2023’
The total number of minutes watched have increased by a whopping 142% compared to last year, touching 21.5 billion minutes, said Star Sports in a release
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:46 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports’ build-up programming to Tata IPL 2023 has seen a sharp 62% increase over the previous year, reaching a staggering 205.6 million viewers, the channel has shared.
The total number of minutes watched have increased by a whopping 142% compared to last year, touching 21.5 billion minutes. In fact, the viewership (in million) and consumption (in billion minutes) of IPL Build-up programming is highest in the last three years, said Star Sports in a release.
“This landmark achievement, even before a ball is bowled in the tournament, is testament to Star Sports’ commitment to enhanced storytelling in multiple languages and fans’ love for the network. This data is also a strong indicator of the scale and reach that the Star Sports Network is expected to deliver for its broadcast of Tata IPL 2023,” wrote Star in the release.
The Star Sports Network celebrated 15 years of the IPL with various programming initiatives which served fans exclusive content about their favourite teams and players (past and present). With shows like Incredible Star Cast, Stars on Star, Incredible Awards: 15 Years of IPL, Game Plan, Cricket Countdown and IPL Heroes, fans have had a diverse offering of shows available on the ‘home of Cricket’ – Star Sports. The focus on fans and customised offering of content continues into the tournament with the most watched Cricket show in India – Cricket Live – returning for Tata IPL 2023 along with other fan-favourites such as Match Point, Game Plan, Cricket Countdown continuing through the course of the tournament. Star Sports has also partnered with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants to produce franchise-based shows which seek to drive fandom for the team and increase their affinity.
Star Sports announces slew of interactive features to enhance IPL viewing
The network has tied up Dolby, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:59 PM | 3 min read
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023 has announced a range of product features for the upcoming season in its continuing endeavour to enhance the viewing experience for fans. The broadcaster continues its association with Dolby to broadcast the tournament with Dolby ATMOS (5.1.4) audio, providing an immersive audio experience on its HD feeds. The broadcaster has worked with Dolby to enhance the configuration of 40+ microphones in the stadium to capture cinematic and sound.
Star Sports is also launching a range of interactive features with Airtel Digital TV (“Star Sports Pro” available on ‘red button’ on the remote) and with Tata Play (“Star Sports VIP” available on the ‘Side button’ on the remote). Features available on the service include ‘Real-time Highlights’, ‘Key Moments’, and ‘Comprehensive Statistics’. The on-demand statistics available to viewers on the touch of a button are powered by ESPN Cricinfo’s revered statistical database. Other features include an ‘Ambience feed’, which provides viewers the option of turning off commentary while experiencing unhindered in-stadia sound and a first-of-its-kind ‘Subtitled Feed’ which will provide subtitles for commentary during the live match. The live subtitling is powered by a combination of an innovative workflow and AI.
Other than powering features being offered to consumers, technology is playing a key role in driving enhanced coverage of Tata IPL 2023. ‘Holobox’ at the Studio will provide an interactive experience that allows fans to teleport and interact with the commentators while ‘Traxis’ enhances graphics in 3D to augment the viewing experience. Additionally, the ‘social listening tool’ will allow real-time fan polling through any social platform on a real-time basis to promote fan engagement. The introduction of Hawkeye 4K Cam, Xeebra Quad Replay, and the VR Immersive Cricket Game aim to elevate the standard of programming and live match coverage.
A Star Sports Spokesperson said, "We have always believed that Tata IPL 2023 should be a hotbed for innovation in the world of live sports broadcast. Our coverage, in association with BCCI, should aim to set global standards. As viewing experiences enter a new era, we want to make sure that we are always pushing boundaries, to serve fans. Our continuous focus on fan behaviour has led us to develop features which complement the viewing spectacle of IPL and still offer the comfort of the lean-back TV experience, which fans love."
Disney Star, over the last two weeks, has unveiled coverage plans for Tata IPL 2023 which seek to drive community viewing, add layers of interactivity, and enhance customisation on Television. Star Sports’ brand of storytelling and association with superstars of the game including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer promises to take the fan deeper into the game and closer to their heroes than ever before. A panel of experts comprising World Champions, IPL title winners, marquee coaches and seasoned broadcasters from across the world will present the tournament. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Telugu acting legend Nandamuri Balakrishnan are also associated with Star Sports’ broadcast of Tata IPL 2023 to bring alive a never-seen-before spectacle which seeks to engage 500+ million viewers on TV.
Sachin Tendulkar's clarion call to IPL fans: 'Let's break viewership record on JioCinema'
Tendulkar has reached out to cricket fans and urged them to watch IPL on Viacom18's OTT app
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
Cricket’s G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar is no stranger to smashing records. Over 34,000 international runs and 100 tons later, he is back at it, this time with his sights set on an off field record for JioCinema.
In a video released by the brand and the Master Blaster himself, Sachin has called on cricket fans in a new ‘digital India’ to join him in setting a new record for most fans watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema. Whether digital India smashes this record or not only time will tell, but all eyes will be on their phone, tablet, and connected TV screens when JioCinema’s coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans kicks off today at 5 PM.
Zed Black is the 'Official Prayer Partner' for Delhi Capitals
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 11:32 AM | 4 min read
Zed Black, the flagship incense sticks brand from MP based FMCG conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their 'Official Prayer Partner' for the T20 League 2023 edition. With this historic partnership with Delhi Capitals, Zed Black becomes the first incense sticks brand to join forces with a popular T20 League team and also the first FMCG brand from Madhya Pradesh to partner with a team in an Indian T20 League.
Built on the spirit of 'Prarthna hogi Sweekar’ brand tagline, the company has shot a heart-thumping, electrifying anthem that oozes energy, positivity and enough swag to attract the Masses, Millennials & GenZ making you root for the players of the Delhi Capitals team and also inspires one to work hard and give their best shot in life for achieving success. The anthem to be unveiled soon features three star players of Delhi Capitals team, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma & Manish Pandey. The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform.
Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand across its social media handles.
Commenting on this collaboration, Ankit Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black shares, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Delhi Capitals. Cricket is a religion in India and the T20 League is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. We believe, Zed Black resonates well with Delhi Capitals as both brands, are bringing India together. Just like the tournament offers high voltage entertainment to cricket lovers, Zed Black offers prayers through its immense Prayer & Puja Essentials like Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Sticks, Dhoop Cones etc across the globe".
Zed Black today is amongst the top 3 brands in the agarbatti category in India. It is one of the largest selling agarbatti manufacturers and retailers in India and also the leading incense sticks exporter in the country.
MDPH has a plethora of top-notch quality products under its own household brands in categories such as agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more under its premium bestseller flagship labels Zed Black, Manthan, Shriphal, Orva and Din Din.
Anshul Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black further adds, "With Zed Black's venture into IPL as the Official Prayer Partner for Delhi Capitals we feel it is one of the best mediums to spread the power of prayers amongst millions of hearts. With our anthem, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar', we want to be the catalysts of victory with prayers. Our association with cricket isn't new as we have had Veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador since last six years for our flagship product Zed Black 3-in-1 Premium Agarbatti. We are a global brand and Delhi is a big consumer market for us in India for Dhoop & Dhoopsticks. Considering the popularity of Delhi Capitals, our sponsorship will allow us to penetrate in deeper markets with our innovative fragrance offerings”
Delhi Capitals, CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra shares, “Our team features in India’s biggest sporting festival that is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience. The tournament holds the power to create strong emotional connections across India. We are excited to sign a partnership with Zed Black as our ‘Official Prayer Partner’ which adds a wonderful dimension of spirituality to an otherwise high-octane sporting event. Delhi Capitals has been an extremely consistent team and we look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket this T20 season".
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
With 30-plus brands signed up on TV & OTT, IPL starts with largest ever list of sponsors
While official broadcaster Disney Star has struck ad deals with 13 brands, digital partner Jio Cinema has roped in 21 sponsors
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
As the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway today, official broadcaster Disney Star and official digital partner Viacom18 have finalised their list of sponsors. Notwithstanding the uncertain economic environment and the talks of a slowdown in the market, the two have together roped in a total of 34 sponsors, highest ever for IPL. For the last edition, Disney Star, which had both TV and digital rights, roped in 28 sponsors.
Disney Star has struck ad deals with as many as 13 brands. Dream11, Asian Paints, Charged by Thums Up, Airtel, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mountain Dew, Parle Biscuits, Kamala Pasand, Rupay, Britannia, Tata Neu, Jindal Panther and LIC, according to the network.
Also, exchange4media on Tuesday reported that Disney Star is believed to have closed ad sale deals worth Rs 2500 crore, and sources claim deals worth another Rs 500 crore were under discussion.
Jio Cinema, meanwhile, has roped in a total of 21 sponsors so far. The Reliance-owned platform has signed one co-presenting sponsor (Dream 11), three co-powered by sponsors (JioMart, Phonepe, Tiago EV) and 17 associate sponsors (Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma,Kamla Pasand and Kingfisher Power Soda), the company shared.
This is the first time that the media rights for the T20 league has been split between two networks. This is also the first time that the digital rights for the tournament was sold for a higher price than the TV rights. While Disney Star India has retained the TV rights of IPL for Rs 23,575 crore, Reliance-backed Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore, which amounts to Rs 50 crore per match.
With so much at stake, both the companies are leaving no stone unturned to attract the maximum eyeball and more advertisers. In an attempt to maximise its reach, Jio Cinema will be live-streaming the game free of cost in a dozen languages. The matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
With JioCinema is offering a free digital viewing experience, Disney Star too has been upping its game. The broadcaster, for the first time ever since it acquired the TV righst in 2018, will be screening 12 games on its FTA (free to air) channel Star Utsav Movies to drive up viewership and reach. The entire tournament will be broadcast live across nine language feeds with separate feeds for statistics and highlights.
Meanwhile, in the first match today, Gujarat Titans will defend their IPL title against four-times champions Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2023: Disney Star and Jio unleash the War of the Stars
Industry watchers discuss the rationale behind roping in an eclectic mix of Bollywood stars and cricketing greats to promote India's biggest sporting event and what it means for the broadcasters
By Aditi Gupta | Mar 31, 2023 9:00 AM | 7 min read
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) starts today. As the nation gears up for an epic battle between teams, a different kind of war is already brewing between Star Sports and JioCinema, the official media rights holders of IPL.
Each has roped in an array of celebrities to expand the viewership and attract first-time viewers, giving rise to, what some brand experts call, an intense rivalry between the two broadcasting giants.
This is the first time that IPL will be telecast on two broadcasting platforms. In what appears to be a battle for viewership between the two, Star Sports and JioCinema are bringing many celebrities from cricket and Bollywood onboard to grab more eyeballs.
While actor Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador for Star Sports, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been roped in by JioCinema to promote the cricket tournament.
On one hand, Star Sports is betting on glueing viewers to their television screens, on the other, JioCinema is enticing audiences with a unique digital experience.
According to Aviral Jain, Managing Director of Kroll, an independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, both platforms have roped in A-list celebrities for a “fierce war” ahead of the cricket tournament.
“Upcoming IPL has resulted in an intense rivalry between the two broadcasting giants, Star Sports and JioCinema, competing to attract a higher viewership base. Both have roped in multiple A-list celebrities for a fierce ad war ahead of IPL's commencement. The campaigns have already created a big buzz amongst fans with exponential social chatter.
“This is the first time where digital rights have gone outside Star's ambit and both the companies have a clear mandate of maintaining (or creating) leadership to attract max advertisers at premium rates,” Jain said.
Experts also believe that this battle may result in overall high viewership.
“This battle should result in an overall higher viewership as the companies dole out goodies including free streaming/broadcast and live streaming in multiple regional languages. It will be interesting to see how this battle further evolves as the nation swarms into the cricket fever,” Jain said.
According to Kroll’s 8th Celebrity Brand Valuation Study titled, ‘Beyond the Mainstream’, Ranveer Singh is the most valued celebrity of 2022 with a brand value of USD 181.7 million.
Apart from Singh, Disney Star has brought on board actor Ajay Devgn, and cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya urging viewers to watch IPL on their TV sets.
Roping in an eclectic mix of cricketers and Bollywood stars to promote a sporting event isn't as outlandish as it made out to be, believes Nisha Sampath, MD, Bright Angels Consulting. "In a country where film and cricket are both religions, and both share a symbiotic relationship, it’s not really out of place to use film stars to endorse cricket," she said.
Citing the recent 3 Idiots ad of Dream11, Sampath illustrated how collaboration between cricketers and b-town stars can work: "Everyone loves it! Maybe both brands are hoping that using film stars will improve cut through and memorability of their campaigns. Film stars will also appeal across the audience, unlike cricket stars who are all associated with particular franchises.”
Besides the ‘master-blaster’, JioCinema has collaborated with cricket stars MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav asking people to watch IPL on the digital platform anywhere.
Disney Star bringing in an eclectic mix of Bollywood stars and cricketers to promote the event is a surefire way to rope in new viewers, said Samit Sinha, Founder of Alchemist Brand Consulting. “When non-cricket celebrities like film stars are roped in, the idea and intent are to expand the viewership and attract newer viewers or first-time viewers," he noted.
“The idea is also to generate interest among non-traditional followers of cricket. Earlier cricket was traditionally followed by males but now with IPL, it has become less traditional and more of an entertainment spectacle. Viewers are now more diverse and the intent behind roping in celebrities is to further expand the viewership and reach out to newer audiences,” Sinha said.
Sinha added that the direct benefit of roping in celebrities to the broadcasters is more viewership and more premium on advertising spots.
“These platforms can increase the rates they charge the advertisers. Also, a secondary benefit is that it could add to the stature of Star and Jio,” he said.
Earlier, while announcing the association of cricket’s celebrated icons Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Surya Kumar Yadav with JioCinema, Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj had said it would amplify TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner’s vision of making cricket viewing synonymous with digital.
“MS Dhoni has set unparalleled benchmarks and evolved rapidly, which aligns with our vision and proposition on how sports viewing is best experienced on digital. Suryakumar Yadav represents the same qualities that we stand for—world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans engaged and entertained.
“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket. We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital,” Jayaraj had said.
In a press release about signing Ranveer Singh, Disney Star’s Head-Sports Sanjog Gupta said that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement.
“In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with him, we want to reach new audiences, who still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport.
“This also includes millions of viewers, who haven’t been watching Cricket or don’t watch Cricket regularly. We want to use, in conjunction, the power of storytelling and Ranveer’s popularity, to create a compelling invitation for them,” Gupta said.
However, on the contrary, Rediffusion Managing Director Sandeep Goyal told exchange4media that bringing celebrities on board was no new formula and it neither adds buzz to IPL nor does it help recognise it as a brand.
“Celebrities are used to attract attention. It is no new formula to sign more celebrities. This neither adds buzz to IPL nor does it help recognise it as a brand. It does add some news to the promotions but again IPL does not require promotion. People who watch IPL, watch it anyway. Over-usage of unnecessary usage of celebrities does not enhance the value of IPL,” Goyal said.
Co-Founder and Chairman of RD&X Network Ashish Bhasin believes that celebrities alone do not contribute to viewership.
“IPL has combined sports and entertainment. For the first time, IPL has moved from male viewership to family viewing. There has been an element of glamour in IPL with Bollywood being roped in.
“As a strategy, it can work if it is effectively used. Which celebrity is brought on board plays a vital role. Many factors contribute to IPL viewership, not just celebrities alone,” Bhasin said.
According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, which provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence, Virat Kohli secured second position with a brand value of USD 176.9 million and Akshay Kumar stays steady at the third position with a brand value of USD 153.6 million.
The overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2022 is estimated at USD 1.6 billion (bn), an increase of 29.1% from 2021.
IPL commences today in Gujarat with the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
