147 cr video views recorded for IPL 2023 opening weekend: JioCinema
As per the streaming platform, the number of video viewers for the first weekend is more than what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital
JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023, has said that the number of video viewers for the first weekend on JioCinema has crossed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital.
This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the platform said.
The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend, it said. According to a release shared by JioCinema, it has clocked over 147 crore video views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.
“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of it,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”
Astral celebrates 25 years with CSK players grooving to #AstralSilverShuffle beats
The video features Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
As Astral Limited completes 25 years, it has released a special video with the leading players of IPL’s marquee team Chennai Super Kings. The video showcases the team’s star player Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who are seen dancing to the catchy tune of #AstralSilverShuffle. They can be seen showing some #YellowLove for their longtime sponsor by proudly showcasing Astral’s logo on their jersey.
Astral is also the sponsor for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Astral has been at the forefront of partnerships, collaborations, and sponsorship deals across various gamut of sporting events in the country including teams in the previous seasons of IPL, T20 league, teams in the Pro-Kabbadi League, and is focused on developing an ecosystem for nurturing and stimulating young talent across the country.
The company strongly believes in associating with India’s popular culture – Cricket and Bollywood to create a strong brand recall value. Astral Limited has also roped in stars like Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun as their ambassadors for their north and south divisions respectively to keep their image fresh and relevant in the eyes of the consumers.
RuPay kicks off IPL 2023 campaign with Dinesh Karthik
The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and highlights the benefits of RuPay Credit Cards linkage on the UPI platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off the 2023 season with ‘RuPay Credit Card on UPI’ campaign that has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.
The campaign focuses on creating greater customer awareness of the game-changing product offering from NPCI which allows users to access their RuPay credit cards through the UPI platform.
The opening day of the season features Dinesh Karthik in a humorous advertisement highlighting the benefits of RuPay credit card linkage on UPI, encouraging the viewers to ask their bank for the same. Additionally, as part of the campaign, 3 other films developed by DDB Mudra Group will also be released throughout the league season.
The films playfully describe how customers will be able to use UPI, while also enjoying rewards and the loyalty points program of their favorite credit card.
Commenting on the campaign, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “We, at NPCI, are proud to share this path-defining offering of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI and believe it would play a significant role in India’s credit journey. We have always looked to create innovative products facilitating convenience for better payments systems for the nation. Our partnership with IPL, just like the partnership between RuPay and UPI, will amplify our efforts in consumer awareness on the benefits of having access to credit on UPI. The RuPay campaign is witty and breaks clutter. We hope consumers enjoy the ads, as they do IPL.”
Rahul Mathew CCO & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “RuPay is the first credit card that allows you to pay through UPI. It’s such a breakthrough and disruption in the category. We felt a product that’s so differentiated and is a standout, needs work that is the same.”
B Natural roped in as Official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings
As part of the collaboration, B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
B Natural Juices & Beverages has announced its partnership with Punjab Kings for the forthcoming Season of IPL 2023. In a first-of-its-kind association, B Natural has come on board as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for IPL 2023 scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023.
As part of the collaboration, B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal, where the brand is helping Punjab Kings players be match ready with its fruit and fibre beverages.
Expressing his delight on this association, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Punjab Kings, one of the preeminent IPL teams. B Natural has always been focused on providing fruit and fiber to its consumers and we are happy to extend the same goodness to the players of Punjab Kings and help them be match ready.”
He further added, “The partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, and I am confident that it will be an exciting season ahead for the team and the fans.”
Commenting on this collaboration, Satish Menon. CEO of K.P.H. Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to have B Natural Juices & Beverages onboard as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings. Their goal of promoting an active lifestyle in India is something we as a team admire and support. It’s great to find synergies when you come across like-minded brands with a vision that aligns with yours.”
Nearly half of our marketing spends is focused on IPL: Saroj Panigrahi, My11Circle
The Senior Vice-President of the fantasy cricket platform sheds light on the fan engagement campaigns, connecting with consumer base through IPL and its creative strategies
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 3, 2023 8:55 AM | 4 min read
My11Circle, the fantasy cricket platform, took everyone by surprise last year by associating with a new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an official title sponsor.
This time, My11Circle has come up with a line-up of fan engagement campaigns that includes a second prize worth Rs 1 crore. The first prize is still a secret.
IPL and fantasy cricket have a nearly 100% overlap in their TG. This is one of the reasons why the company has been spending half of its marketing budget on IPL alone, which is supposed to be the most attractive advertising platform with over 300 million viewers.
Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President of My11Circle, spoke to e4m about his current strategy around IPL and the road ahead.
Excerpts:
On ROI expectations
Given the popularity of cricket and the following that IPL enjoys in the country, it offers us a great opportunity to engage with new and existing consumers. Our experience with IPL through our title sponsorship of the Lucknow Super Giants as well as our innovative marketing campaigns has allowed us to form a stronger connection with our players.
Our platform witnessed a growth of over 30% in the last IPL and we are positive that with the increased visibility for My11Circle this cricket season, we will see it further boost player presence on our platform.
On consumer engagement
IPL season always offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with our consumer base. We have our brand ambassadors in our different successful campaigns and players can connect with them easily and therefore helping us leverage the tournament better.
Last year our IPL campaign generated excellent engagement with gamers. This year we plan on going even bigger and have launched an exciting master campaign 'bade se bada' as well as a couple of engaging series 'Out of the Park' and 'Locker Room Stories' that will allow fans to get up close and personal with their favourite cricketers. Our campaigns are crafted with the intent to offer a unique proposition, which helps us stay engaged with our community of gamers and at the same time offer a rewarding experience on the platform.
On marketing and creative strategy
In terms of creative strategy, our campaign is a tip-of-the-hat to 'The Giants', as can be seen in the films where our brand ambassadors play larger-than-life roles, tying in beautifully with the maximized experience that My11Circle offers for fantasy gamers.
The creative campaign is focused on building intrigue and excitement amongst fans in what the first prize would be this year. In an unconventional twist, we're going no holds barred in promoting the second prize, leaving fans guessing what the first prize would be.
There is an exciting line-up of campaign films where we have Sourav Ganguly, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill who are the brand ambassadors for My11Circle, donning the roles of larger-than-life figures that symbolize My11Circle offering for this season. Campaigns such as ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park’ feature numerous videos that will all bring a unique experience for the fans and keep them entertained throughout the season.
On IPL media spend
IPL offers the largest cohort of the cricket-loving audience. Anyone over the age of 18, who has an interest in sports is going to be able to enjoy the My11Circle experience and so it’s one of the biggest properties for us to engage with. Nearly half of our marketing spends are focused on the IPL season.
On agency partners
Our creative partners are The Script Room and the films have been shot by seasoned and award-winning director, Vasan Bala. Our media agency is Essence Mediacom. Digital is entirely in-house.
On plans outside the IPL
The sporting landscape today offers us many opportunities to connect with fantasy sports enthusiasts as over the last few years a lot of new leagues have been introduced in the country, including the WPL, which is bringing new excitement in the fantasy sports arena.
India is also hosting the ICC World Cup later this year and we will be looking at these high-octave sporting events to engage with the fantasy gaming community with a focus on rewarding gamers for their skill and expertise.
We've recently onboarded Arshdeep Singh in our fantastic roster of brand ambassadors and will continue to explore partnerships that excite our fans. We also have consistent in-app engagement as well as social media marketing to build deeper connections with our gamers.
On expansion plans
New technologies such as 5G coming in with ultra-high bandwidth, metaverse where players can engage with fans, and increased penetration of smartphones have helped in enabling online gaming to introduce exciting and immersive experiences.
At My11Circle, we are also looking at optimizing the experiences to enhance user engagement. We will also be focusing on sports other than cricket that are popular among fans in the country, including football and kabaddi.
29% growth in ratings due to IPL 2023: Disney Star
As per the broadcaster, 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, has said that it has clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, a massive 47% growth in comparison to last year.
As per the broadcaster, 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the Opening Ceremony with 130 million watching the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
“We are humbled by the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is a testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans. This also reiterates the popularity of TATA IPL as the premier Cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best-in-class coverage and customization at scale,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star.
According to industry sources, one of the reasons for IPL’s viewership growth on linear TV is deeper penetration of the Star Sports channels, which is around 90% homes as compared to 80% homes in the last IPL.
#JioCrash: Viewers complain of buffering issues, app crashes during CSK-GT IPL match
JioCinema responded to a few tweets expressing regret over the situation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 9:18 AM | 2 min read
Jio is not working properly. Bad experience. #JioCrash pic.twitter.com/z5skocnw6q— Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) March 31, 2023
Thank You @JioCinema for a never before #IPL experience. For the last 25mins, since I have switched on, I am stuck with this screen…live broadcast is yet to load! WoW!!!#IPL2023 #jiocrash #pathetic pic.twitter.com/AjZHhcJjf1— Arnab Dutta (@arndutt) March 31, 2023
#jiocinema is a Very bad ? OTT platform for Sports #BCCI?? should have verified the services of the #jiocinema before allowing their tender for #OTT broadcasting rights for #IPL2023. This buffering shows the quality of the service by #jiocinema #jiocrash? #IPLonStar ?? pi? pic.twitter.com/dRnrXABdEI— Prashanth Maddela (@prashanth1039) March 31, 2023
#jiocrash #jiocinema4k Why to add so many camera angles, commentary in multiple languages when you can’t even stream smoothly in one. #Hotstar was soo good. #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/cMMaxCOMAj— Rahul (@iraahulpandey) March 31, 2023
@JioCinema buffering non stop, on my mobile and tv, bloody flop jio cinema is screwed up my evening, wish hotstar had taken the rights, they are much better, stupid jio cinema #JioCinemaapp #jiocrash #jiocinemasucks #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I1uo8ikars— Yusuf Quettawalla (@yusufq73) March 31, 2023
Hi! We regret this issue. This is not the experience we want you to have. To help us resolve this matter, please DM us details of your OS, app version & your mobile no. We appreciate your patience & hope to resolve this at the earliest.— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2023
2.5 crore app downloads on Day 1 of IPL 2023: JioCinema
As per the platform, the app saw 6 crore unique viewers who tuned in for the first Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 7:49 AM | 1 min read
In what bodes well for JioCinema’s maiden IPL journey, Viacom18’s OTT app saw 2.5 crore downloads on the first day of the tournament, breaking the record for the most-installed app in a single day.
Viacom18 announced the news in a statement on day one of the TATA IPL 2023 tournament.
The app also saw 6 crore unique viewers who tuned in for the first Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on March 31. The match achieved 1.6 crore peak concurrency on JioCinema.
Total match views on day one touched 50 crore.
The Reliance-owned platform had announced a slew of app features like 4k streaming and multiple camera angles for an improved match-viewing experience.
TATA IPL 2023 kickstarted on March 31 with the first match played in Gujarat between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Supper Kings. The former won the match by 5 wickets.
