BOLT partners with Delhi Capitals as Principal Sponsor

BOLT, an all-in-one EV infrastructure provider, today announced its appointment as Principal Sponsor for Delhi Capitals. The BOLT brand logo will be sported on the leading arm of the Delhi Capitals match jersey through the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Through this partnership, BOLT aims to amplify the message of ‘Electricity Is The New Fuel’, thereby highlighting how the brand is enabling EVs across India, and encouraging the adoption of e-mobility in the country. The BOLT-Delhi Capitals partnership also aims to promote efforts in enhancing the air quality index in the National Capital Region, by promoting the availability of safe, easy access, and affordable EV charging solutions.

Speaking on the association, Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Cofounder, BOLT said, “We are proud to be chosen as the EV Charging Partner of Delhi Capitals. The scale and reach of IPL provide a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our affordable and easy-to-access EV charging infrastructure to a wider audience thereby accelerating the adoption of EVs across the country. By providing a ubiquitous EV Charging network, we look forward to playing a key role in India’s transition towards EVs. We wish Delhi Capitals good luck for IPL 2022.”

Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals also added, “I am delighted to welcome BOLT to the Delhi Capitals family. Both brands have multiple values in common, such as our vibrant, youthful spirit, and the determination to leave an impression. BOLT’s vision of creating a healthier and pollution-free environment is exemplary, and we are honoured to be a part of it.”

BOLT is India’s largest EV charging network, comprising the universal BOLT Charging Point and the BOLT Operating System. Developed with the objective of building a strong EV charging infrastructure, it is India’s first dedicated network of IoT-enabled EV charging points connecting riders across the country. Currently, the charging points have already been installed across 60 different cities in India with an installed capacity of over 33,000kW. The universal charging point is compatible with any portable charger that comes with EVs and works with the existing AC power supply everywhere.

