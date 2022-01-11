BCCI plans to stage entire IPL 2022 in Maharashtra: Report

UAE has been kept as the next option in case Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hold the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season in Maharashtra in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. According to a report in a leading English daily, the BCCI has shortlisted Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), and MCA International Stadium (Pune).

The report noted that BCCI Interim CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin had approached Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Vijay Patil with the proposal on the sidelines of the MCA's Apex Council meeting. Subsequently, Amin and Patil met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who is believed to have given the green signal to the proposal.



"During this week or in the next 10 days, he, the BCCI and MCA officials will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty to arrange for the necessary permission in this regard. There should be no problem on this front, as the tournament will be played in a strict bio bubble with no crowds, and the players and officials will be tested frequently," the report quotes sources as saying.



In its latest directive, the state government had stated that sporting competitive events are to be deferred, except for National and international level competitions already scheduled, with the following: 1: No crowd, 2: Bio-bubble for all the players and officials. 3: GOI rules shall be applicable for all participating international and domestic players. 4: RT-PCR/RAT every third day for all the players and officials.



The BCCI is hoping to hold IPL 2022 in India, however, UAE has been kept as the next option in case Covid-19 cases continue to rise.



