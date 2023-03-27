Ampere roped in as RCB's official EV partner

The brand will launch a limited edition RCB-themed Primus electric scooter, which will be gifted to the Player of the Match

Ampere the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (“GEMPL”) has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Official EV Partner for the upcoming season of the T20 League. With Royal Challengers Bangalore being the world’s first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, the collaboration is in perfect sync with Ampere's commitment to lead India towards a greener future.

Built on the spirit of sustainability and purpose, the Cheerleader Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore will showcase a distinctive Jersey integration that will be referred to as the 'Ampere Take Charge Squad. Their outfits and the musical instruments will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap.

The brand will launch a limited edition RCB themed Primus electric scooter, and each match played at the home ground will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the Limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away of special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as our values and purpose for sustainability are perfectly aligned. Cricket is a democratic game and is a religion in India. Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customer’s at large, while we continue to democratize smart & sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2 wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”

The collaboration will extend Ampere's Har Gully Electric campaign to the Har Gully Cricket theme, featuring star RCB players, evoking nostalgia about gully cricket that the country is known to enjoy. Ampere customers will get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences, interesting on-ground activations, and more.

Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique

touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”

The philosophy adopted by RCB is reflected in their approach both on and off the field, with the mantra "Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive." Meanwhile, Ampere's clarion call is to Take Charge and contribute towards a more sustainable future. By collaborating together, they aim to convey the message that impact is created only when we Take Charge, emphasizing the importance of both a bold attitude and charging towards sustainability.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)