Ampere roped in as RCB's official EV partner
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB-themed Primus electric scooter, which will be gifted to the Player of the Match
Ampere the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (“GEMPL”) has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Official EV Partner for the upcoming season of the T20 League. With Royal Challengers Bangalore being the world’s first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, the collaboration is in perfect sync with Ampere's commitment to lead India towards a greener future.
Built on the spirit of sustainability and purpose, the Cheerleader Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore will showcase a distinctive Jersey integration that will be referred to as the 'Ampere Take Charge Squad. Their outfits and the musical instruments will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap.
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB themed Primus electric scooter, and each match played at the home ground will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the Limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away of special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.
Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as our values and purpose for sustainability are perfectly aligned. Cricket is a democratic game and is a religion in India. Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customer’s at large, while we continue to democratize smart & sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2 wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”
The collaboration will extend Ampere's Har Gully Electric campaign to the Har Gully Cricket theme, featuring star RCB players, evoking nostalgia about gully cricket that the country is known to enjoy. Ampere customers will get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences, interesting on-ground activations, and more.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique
touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”
The philosophy adopted by RCB is reflected in their approach both on and off the field, with the mantra "Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive." Meanwhile, Ampere's clarion call is to Take Charge and contribute towards a more sustainable future. By collaborating together, they aim to convey the message that impact is created only when we Take Charge, emphasizing the importance of both a bold attitude and charging towards sustainability.
TCL is the official sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad
The association is for the fourth time in a row
Mar 24, 2023
TCL, a consumer electronics brand, has become an official sponsor for the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the fourth time in a row. The sponsorship announcement has been made in line with the company’s plans to launch its revolutionary series of 4K and QLED TVs, the company said.
Delighted with the announcement, Xia Dongyue, CEO, of TCL India, said, “Being a technology-driven brand, we believe cricket and technology share a similar philosophy of connecting people and sharing enhanced experiences. Through this sponsorship, we have kept firm the trustful relationship between TCL and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are certain that SRH will play an integral role in creating an inclusive and exciting event for the viewers.”
“Hyderabad is a big consumer market for us in India. Considering the popularity of SRH, our sponsorship will allow us to bring state-of-the-art HD and 4K LED TVs to consumers so they don’t miss out on a single shot in the field,” he added.
Commenting on the partnership, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, “Cricket has the power to create powerful connections among people and states. We believe that TCL’s innovations in each of its products will build a strong community of the brand’s consumers and SRH’s fans. We look forward to witnessing a world-class and valuable viewing experience for the customers during the forthcoming cricket season.”
DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership
DP World will be featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear
Mar 24, 2023
DP World and Delhi Capitals today announced a long-term partnership. DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end logistics, is now the Global Logistics Partner of the popular cricket franchise.
The new multi-year partnership, unveiled today at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, will see DP World featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear.
The partnership extends beyond logistics to a shared vision of high-performance premised on innovation. This vision also resonates well with the Indian capital, New Delhi, a multi-cultural city and a global hub, that like DP World, connects across borders.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said: “Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow. We are delighted to announce this partnership bringing together two leading organisations that are ready to go beyond conventional boundaries to change what’s possible for everyone.”
DP World, through its world-class multimodal logistics capabilities spread across more than 75 countries, ensures seamless movement of trade around the world, including India. The company plays a critical role in supporting the game of cricket across the world. From transporting the cork of cricket balls to moving the willow that is used for making bats, DP World’s agile, reliable, and transparent supply chain solutions are helping make cricket possible for players across the globe.
Speaking about the new partnership, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said: "We are excited to sign a multi-year partnership with DP World. The organisation is a global leader in logistics and therefore it's a huge privilege for us to have DP World as our Global Logistics Partner. The organisation has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."
The 2022 T20 season was viewed by over 400 million fans across the globe, making it one of the largest sporting events in the world. Partnering with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond.
The new partnership is part of DP World’s growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships. The company is the title partner of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE, and the naming rights partner of the DP World Lions and the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The company also became the title partner of the DP World Asia Cup, that took place in the UAE in 2022.
DP World will begin their exciting journey with Delhi Capitals with one of cricket’s most brilliant minds, Ricky Ponting guiding the team, against Lucknow Super Giants on 1 April 2023. The season will see Delhi Capitals returning home to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium after 3 years.
playR is Punjab Kings' official fan merchandise partner for IPL
The partnership will bring fans Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories
Mar 24, 2023
Punjab Kings today announced playR its as - Official Fan Merchandise - Partner - for, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) onwards.
The partnership is aimed at helping fans show their support for the team, by providing them with exclusive fan merchandise and accessories. The partnership will bring fans around the world exclusive Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories, the company said.
Each product has been designed keeping in mind the team’s identity and the logo. The collection includes t-shirts, cricket bats, balls, pads, gloves, fitness accessories and more- The merchandise is available for purchase on playR Punjab Kings website - and will also be available across leading stores globally -
playR started in 2021, currently retails in 100 plus retail stores globally and soon to touch 800 stores across the globe. It also retails from its dedicated e-commerce store, as well as on multi-brand online stores. playR specializes in apparel, sports equipment, bicycles, and accessories across sports, age and gender and lifestyle.
Commenting on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO Punjab Kings shared, “We are thrilled to announce playR as our Global Official Fan Merchandise Partner. After months of research and careful consideration, we have selected playR which shares our values and commitment to quality. What is interesting is that playR as a brand already has a range of apparel and cricket equipment and they understand our requirements and work towards making sure that our brand reaches across platforms”.
"We are confident that this strategic alliance with Punjab Kings for India and the International market will bring success to both parties and the fans of Punjab Kings will surely love the merchandise. We look forward to many years of success together" said Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director – playR.
Croma announces partnership with Gujarat Titans
The electronics retailer has come on board as an official electronics partners
Mar 24, 2023
Croma has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans, for the 2023 season as their Official Electronics Partner.
The league is scheduled to commence on the 31st of March and culminates with the finals on the 28th May, 2023. The Gujarat Titans will play 14 riveting games over two months, including seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and seven away games in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mohali, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, respectively.
Speaking on this partnership, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans. Cricket in India brings people together and creates unforgettable moments. Croma is excited to be the electronics partner for Gujarat Titans, a team that has thrilled audiences across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to celebrate cricket and our customer’s passion for the game.”
Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Gujarat Titans’ are committed to excellence both on and off the field – which is evident in the impact we made in 2022. We welcome Croma on this exciting journey and look forward to a great association. In tandem, we are committed to delivering quality consistently and maintaining a level of excellence.”
Gujarat Titans have curated an exceptional squad of players for the upcoming season, featuring some of the world's finest cricketers, such as Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and many others. Titans are one of the most prominent teams in the league, with a loyal fan base that stretches across the nation. With their great squad of players and a formidable debut campaign, the team has quickly become a crowd-puller, captivating audiences with phenomenal performances.
As part of this remarkable partnership, Croma will offer exciting deals and offers to customers nationwide. In Croma's stores, customers stand a chance to win incredible Gujarat Titans merchandise, while on Croma's social handles and stores in the match cities, users can participate in fun engagement activities and stand a chance to win tickets to matches in the cities mentioned above, along with fascinating Gujarat Titans merchandise.
Jio unveils data plans ahead of IPL
The teleco is offering cricket plans with 3 GB data per day
Mar 24, 2023
Jio has unveiled its new data tariff plans ahead of IPL. Users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens.
Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience. In addition, Jio users can avail Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.
Speaking about the cricket plans, a Jio spokesperson said, "At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle.
Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users."
Havmor Ice Cream becomes official ice cream partner for Gujarat Titans
Ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
Mar 23, 2023
Havmor Ice Cream today announced its official partnership with the defending champions- Gujarat Titans. The brand which is subsidiary of the South Korean multinational conglomerate, LOTTE Confectionery Ltd. has also roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand.
The brand unveiled their summer campaign, kicking off two TVC’s starring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, wherein fans can see him savouring the richness of Havmor ice creams – be it in the living room, cricket stadium or a hospital bed. Playing around the tagline ‘It’s that good’, the delightful campaign reiterates how having a creamy and delicious Havmor ice cream loaded with nuts can transport one to a chilled and enjoyable world in any situation. With this association, the brand aims to create a sweet spot in the mind and hearts of consumers across the country, by bringing alive the role of ice creams as the go-to happiness partner any given day.
Shedding light on the association Komal Anand, Managing Director, Havmor Ice Cream said “At Havmor, we are consistently on the journey to delight the consumers with innovative offerings and flavors, and our partnership with Gujarat Titans Team is a perfect fit for us to bring alive this proposition. Just like Gujarat Titans established its stamp on the tournament in the very first maiden year, we are confident, that with this inspiring partnership we will further strengthen love for our brand amongst the Indian consumers.”
He further added, “Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and eclectic players of this generation. It is just natural that we have him as our brand ambassador as we unveil our campaign – ‘It’s that good’. Having him as the face of brand signifies the spirit of creativity, uniqueness and community love.”
Commenting on his association, one of India’s most loved and iconic cricketers, Hardik Pandya said, “Ice cream is one of my favorite comfort foods and I am excited to partner with Havmor who have consistently earned the love and trust of customers for over 75 years. Their lip-smacking flavors are all about ‘It’s that good’ experience for customers. I look forward to this partnership, especially indulging in some of their delicious and delightful ice creams.”
Adding to this, Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Havmor is a top legacy ice cream brand from Gujarat and has created its identity all over India. The Gujarat Titans believe in building a brand based on excellence and we are delighted to partner with Havmor - looking ahead to a great association.”
JBL named new brand and audio sponsor for Delhi Capitals
The team will wear the JBL logo on the helmet throughout IPL
Mar 23, 2023
HARMAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the sponsorship renewal of Delhi Capitals, one of the key teams participating in the T20 Cricket League 2023, through its popular audio brand JBL®. JBL had earlier collaborated with Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season.
This year, the company has collaborated with Delhi Capitals as the team’s headgear sponsor and their exclusive audio sponsor. As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals team will wear the JBL logo on their helmets throughout the entire duration of the tournament.
Additionally, as the exclusive audio partner, JBL has also launched a 360-degree marketing campaign ‘Roar ka Shor’ - an extension of the Delhi Capital’s team anthem Roar Macha. This campaign will be accompanied with an extensive advertising push across traditional, digital as well as social media. JBL has also planned immersive on-ground engagements and activations with the viewers at the Arun Jaitly Stadium in New Delhi, as well as in stores at popular malls across the country.
“T20 League is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event in our country and JBL is excited to rekindle the association with Delhi Capitals, to multifold the energy and excitement in the arena. At JBL, we're all about pushing boundaries and taking entertainment to the next level, and our collaboration with Delhi Capitals and T20 League is a testament to that commitment. Our brand ideals match with Team DC’s prowess and this season JBL aims to create a sensory experience that will stay with the fans long after the final whistle has been blown”, says Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.
"We are thrilled to have JBL back as our official audio partner and headgear sponsor for the T20 League 2023. JBL is a brand that resonates with the energy and passion of Delhi Capitals, and we are confident that their cutting-edge audio products will enhance our match-day experience for players and fans alike”, said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals.
JBL audio has always been about carrying your entertainment with you, whether it’s a headphone, true wireless earbuds or bluetooth speakers. You can carry your cricket match with you while commuting to work, hosting a watch party at home with family and friends all while you stream the match and enjoy it on the JBL SoundBars or have a watch party on the terrace with JBL speakers.
