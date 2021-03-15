Zoom Studios announces new season of The Reunion

The 10-part series of the new season captures the reunion of the Pujari family

The Zoom Studios announces the new season of its maiden show, The Reunion. Creating a record run with over 50 million views on YouTube and Facebook, the earlier season had received rave reviews for its refreshing storytelling and content.

The 10-part series of the new season walks down memory lane and captures the emotional roller coaster journey of the Pujari family, who have drifted apart over the years and are now living separate lives, only to be reunited under one roof. The content studio has also partnered Odisha Tourism, promising viewers a visual treat with a compelling story set against gorgeous landscapes, shot in various parts of Odisha including Shimilipal, Bhitarkanika, Konark-Puri, Chilka, Dhenkanal, Badmul, Daringbadi, Koraput, Debrigarh.

The new season helmed by acclaimed director Danish Aslam has roped in an eclectic cast including Lillette Dubey, Veer Rajwant Singh, Devika Vatsa, Prabal Panjabi, Kashmira Irani and KK Raina.

Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and Executive President, Times Network said, “The Reunion marked the foray of The Zoom Studios into original content and immediately catapulted to being the viewers favorite series. The series broke new ground, setting a solid path for us as we marched ahead in our content journey. We are excited to launch the new season of The Reunion and delighted to partner with Odisha Tourism in our journey. I am confident that with a powerful storyline, distinguished star cast, and an extremely talented director, the show will create another success story for us”.

