Zoom crosses 7mn subscribers on YouTube

Zoom has crossed 7 million subscribers on YouTube. The platform has got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July, making it the most-watched YouTube channel in its category.
Zoom has 6.2 billion video views across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, the Zoom website, and Sharechat among others throughout the past 1 year.
Zoom has registered over 2 billion video views on Snapchat during this period.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network said, “We would like to thank our audience, who have showed immense faith in our content and this is a feat which wouldn’t have been possible without them. We take immense pride in accomplishing this remarkable feat, solidifying our standing as the unparalleled entertainment and lifestyle destination in the country. At Zoom, we have consistently aimed to stay attuned to our viewers' preferences, strategically curating a diverse range of content formats that deeply resonate with audiences spanning Gen X to Gen Z. This milestone is not only a testament to our unwavering commitment to top-notch entertainment but also signifies our vision to continuously evolve and provide our viewers with the best-in-class content, keeping them entertained and engaged."
Tripurari Sharan's book 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' unveiled at IIC
Sharan is a 1985 batch IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Bihar
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
A discussion was organized on the evening of 12 August 2023 at the unveiling of the novel 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' written by Tripurari Sharan, former Chief Secretary of Bihar.
Sharan alongwith Sahitya Akademi awardee writer Sushri Anamika, novelist Vandana Raga and Praveen Kumar expressed their views about this novel.
Sharan, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, said it took him almost two years to write Madhopur Ka Ghar. According to him, “This novel is an attempt to present social and political history together in an interesting way. There are many characters in this novel like Baba and Grandma, but the main character is a dog named Lora. She tells the story in her own way. What are the merits and demerits in his story, can be understood here only after reading the novel. The purpose of this novel is to convey what I have seen, felt in my life to the readers with my interpretation, analysis and perspective.”
“It is written in an interesting way. Now it has to be decided by the readers whether after reading this novel it can penetrate into the depths of their heart or not”, he added.
Renowned writer Anamika said, “The character of this story Baba has a sour-sweet relationship with the deprived society of his state, especially the Muslims or the castes belonging to the lower strata.Although, a lot has been written on the stories of Zamindari system and injustice done to the farmers, but very little has been written on this subject in the past.”
Novelist Vandana Raag shared, “This novel is a metaphor. This is not just a writer's story. This is the story of a society crumbling and later reviving. The story of the family is as much as the story of this country. In this novel, the author has put into words the period from the country of 1870 till the end of the story. That is, in 'Madhopur Ka Ghar', the author has brought this story from the ancient times to the 21st century. During this period, all the political and social activities or events of the country which broke us and then recreated them, all of them are narrated in this novel.
The discussion was hosted by Praveen Kumar. While sharing his thoughts, Kumar said, “This is a story of displacement. It is the story of the exchange of civilization through three generations. In this novel, it has been told in a very lively way that first we are away from nature, then from family and then in the name of privacy comes solitude and with solitude comes emptiness. This is the trepidation of emptiness, restlessness, which has been told by the author very well through the characters of this novel.”
‘Brands of Tomorrow’ set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this Independence Day
The brands getting featured in the series include Power Gummies, Nasher Miles, Chowman, Regrip, Zoff Spices, and Freakins
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 10:05 AM | 3 min read
Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India) has launched the trailer of its original docuseries Brands of Tomorrow, narrating the stories of India’s most innovative and impact-driven new age brands that officially releases on India’s 77th Independence Day with Disney+ Hotstar.
The inaugural season of Brands of Tomorrow web series narrates the trials and triumphs of building a new-age brand through cinematic storytelling, a first in the Indian entertainment space. Produced and created by Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India), this web series is bringing a major disruption in the startup storytelling space. The brands have been handpicked based on not their valuation or funding but the impact they are creating. Most of these brands are new age, founded by young and spirited entrepreneurs and profitable since day one.
The brands getting featured in the series include nutraceutical start-up Power Gummies, luggage brand Nasher Miles, neighbourhood fine-dining chain Chowman, Suniel Shetty mentored Regrip, Aman Gupta-funded Zoff Spices, and a young denim brand Freakins.
“For the longest time, the journey of new-age brands in India has only been shown in a jargon-driven narrative only aimed at a niche business audience. In the last few years, we have seen the spirit of entrepreneurship getting redefined and young India now setting up their own business. However, they often struggle to understand a lot of nitty gritties in building a brand. This is why we created Brands of Tomorrow to salute the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country and to help the young entrepreneurs on how to build a brand,” said Suchayan Mandal, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy at Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India).
The treatment of each episode has been kept in mind in cinematic docu storytelling, which is in trend today. The founders are the real heroes that the world needs to see. Each episode presents a power-packed and emotion loaded narrative that dives deep into the journey of the brands. From the stage of the first pitch to make it big, the Brands of Tomorrow web series captures the hustle trip that would aspire young India to build more prominent brands.
“When I conceived the idea of highlighting Make-in-India brands that are innovation and impact driven, it wasn’t really easy. On one hand, you have the poster boys of the Indian startup ecosystem that are doing wonders and on the other hand, you have brands that are breaking barriers and deserve the biggest OTT platform in India. And that is where I realised the gap. We needed to showcase more brands that are born in India and making India the global superpower. With Brands of Tomorrow web series, we plan to redefine business content of the country,” added Suchayan.
India Today’s Chaiti Narula moves on
She was associated with the channel for close to six years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 1:11 PM | 1 min read
Chaiti Narula, Anchor & Editor at India Today has quit. She was associated with the channel for close to six years.
“My next move is going to be in the Lifestyle space itself where I would create content in that space with a social commentary given my background as a lifestyle, political and business journalist for 16 years and also have one foot in news", Narula told e4m.
Narula has over 16 years of experience in print, digital and television. She started her career with Times of India and moved on to reporting with the Daily News & Analysis. She has worked with leading TV networks and has been the face of channels like CNBC, CNN News18 and ET Now.
AajTak Emerges as undisputed leader in No Confidence Vote Coverage
AajTak's coverage stood out as it not only reported the events but also shaped the agenda
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:17 PM | 1 min read
AajTak has emerged as undisputed leader during the recent No Confidence Vote in the parliament. The channel's coverage, anchored by top journalists and reporters from parliament led to remarkable results, making it the go-to source for in-depth and real-time coverage.
During the three days of high-octane action in the parliament, AajTak's coverage stood out as it not only reported the events but also shaped the agenda. The Sentimeter, AajTak's innovative mood tracker, garnered immense attention, registering an unprecedented 1.3 lac mark during the Prime Minister's crucial speech.
AajTak reporters were at the forefront, ensuring that the nation received minute-to-minute updates as the events unfolded.
The resounding response to AajTak's coverage was not confined to a specific region but reverberated across the country. The channel received overwhelming support from all corners of the nation, with even prominent political figures acknowledging and praising the depth and credibility of AajTak's reporting.
Rajdeepak Das, Ajay Gupte among those honoured at IAA Leadership Awards
The Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of industry leaders
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:52 PM | 5 min read
The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, a leading association for marketing, advertising, and media professionals, hosted the grand 10th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on Wednesday, August 9, at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of industry leaders.
This year's ceremony witnessed the presence of over 400 distinguished guests, including senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals, who came together to honour the exceptional accomplishments of these deserving recipients.
The awards were presented across 15 industry categories, spanning automobiles, financial services, FMCG, E-commerce, Edtech, retail and consumer durables, acknowledging outstanding professionals' diverse achievements and innovative contributions.
Notable among the winners was Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India who was awarded the prestigious title of IAA Business Leader of the Year 2023. This recognition was bestowed upon him for his instrumental role in unleashing India’s capabilities within the healthcare domain. He was acclaimed for his groundbreaking advancements in vaccine production, exemplary guidance during the COVID-19 crisis, unwavering dedication to societal well-being, substantial contributions to public health, transformation of an Indian brand into a globally acknowledged entity, and his profound influence on broader society.
On being honoured, Adar Poonawala, said, “I am truly humbled to receive the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award. It vindicates the risk that my team and I took during the pandemic as it was a tough time for everyone and a time of great uncertainty. We could not have been able to do this without our counter staff and workers, health care workers, the Government of India, and State government. I have always believed that the Serum Institute has been a national asset to the country and during the pandemic this became more evident. I feel privileged and honoured that I can lead such an institute and serve the nation and humanity at large and will continue to do so.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairperson, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe India was honoured with the IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year award for his exceptional creativity and ground-breaking campaigns.
Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia from Wavemaker secured the distinguished title of IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year, recognizing his unparalleled expertise and strategic prowess in navigating the evolving media landscape. Atideb Sarkar, Chief Editor and Publisher of the ABP Group received the prestigious IAA Media Person of the Year award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the media industry. PV Chandran, Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi earned the accolade of IAA Editor of the Year, celebrating his exceptional editing skills and journalistic integrity. Navika Kumar, News Editor and Anchor from Times Network was honoured with the IAA TV Anchor of the Year award for her exceptional talent and charismatic presence.
Actor Ajay Devgan and Kiara Advani were crowned with the title of IAA Brand Endorsers of the Year in the male and female categories, respectively, for their ability to connect with audiences and effectively promote brands.
Furthermore, legendary media industry veteran Dr Bhaskar Das was inducted into the esteemed IAA Hall of Fame, recognizing his remarkable contributions and lasting impact on the media landscape.
Exuding sheer delight on this momentous occasion, Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter, said, “The IAA sees itself as the Global Compass for Marketing and Communications and these awards are one of the many initiatives that focus on furthering this. Through these awards, we not only recognize excellence and innovation but also inspire and motivate others to strive for greatness. By celebrating these remarkable achievements, we can foster a collective commitment to enhancing all industries. The 10th edition of this awards is a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and resilience that defines our industry.”
Adding to it, Nandini Dias, Chairperson IAA Leadership Awards, conveyed her pride, stating, “The IAA Leadership Awards is an opportunity to recognize and respect the power of the human mind at work. To appreciate the criticality of decision-making. The wisdom of thought-leadership. The sheer magnetism that carries an entire team along. The choice between bravery and bravado. These awards are gallantry awards, bravery awards, intelligence awards, creative awards, sporting awards and social awards all rolled into one.”
“The winner company has excelled itself much beyond the criteria of market share, CAGR, quarter to quarter growth, advertising-to-sales ratio, etc., to now also credit ratings of the company in the stock market, brand health scores and the all-important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores. So, for all the winner companies and their leaders, this is a bow from the marketing, advertising, and media world. I am proud to say the IAA Leadership Awards has been a significant marker of time through what has been a tumultuous decade to say the least,” added Dias.
The 10th IAA Leadership Awards celebrated visionary industry leaders, inspiring meaningful change and setting new benchmarks. This event's remarkable achievements are a catalyst for the ongoing success, fostering innovation in the marketing landscape.
The Celebration Partner for the event was Diageo while the Tata Group was the Associate Partner. Both Times Network & Titan Company Limited were the Supporting Partners for the event.
Dainik Jagran conducts grand finale of Miss Starlet 2023
The beauty pageantcelebrates inner qualities, individuality, and authenticity of the young and unmarried women of Uttar Pradesh
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 7:38 PM | 3 min read
The grand finale of Miss Starlet 2023, a unique and extraordinary beauty pageant organized by Dainik Jagran-inext concluded with resounding success celebrating inner qualities, individuality, and authenticity of the young and unmarried women of Uttar Pradesh. Being an urban urbane daily, Dainik Jagran-inext connected with its target audience through Miss Starlet, providing thousands of young divas an equal opportunity to showcase their talent, confidence, and charisma, making it a memorable journey for both participants and audiences alike.
The journey of Miss Starlet begun from 8 cities across Uttar Pradesh and received over 9100+ registrations, truly capturing the hearts of aspiring young talents and supporters across the state. Throughout the event, the participants exhibited their exceptional skills, virtues, and talents, in a rigorous screening process reflecting the true essence of the pageant's vision.
The Grand finale, held at Hotel Ramada, Lucknow witnessed a captivating display of talent, grace, and charm as the 18 finalists vied for the coveted title. The finalists were evaluated on multiple aspects by a star studded Jury panel of Bollywood actresses, Mugdha Godse and Shazahn Padamsee. Each finalist showcased their unique strengths and skills, leaving the esteemed panel of judges with the difficult task of selecting one ultimate winner.
Present across 12 mini – metros of Hindi Heartland, 33% of readers of Dainik Jagran – inext are women, which is the highest among any other dailies of the Hindi Heartland. Dainik Jagran-inext catering to its women audience and their commitment to empowering young ladies was evident throughout the event. The daily focused on its community building of its women readers and also enabled brand across industry to connect with their TG through a graceful platform,
All the finalists underwent a comprehensive 3-day grooming and personality development session conducted by industry-leading professionals in beauty and fashion. This transformative experience not only enhanced their confidence and presentation skills but also equipped them with valuable vocational expertise, preparing them for a successful future.
Beyond the glitz and glamour, Miss Starlet 2023 served as a powerful platform for advertisers and sponsors to connect with a vibrant and engaged audience. The pageant's digital reach exceeded expectations, surpassing 4 million, allowing brands to engage with a diverse and enthusiastic demographic of young talents and their supporters.
Speaking about the success of Miss Starlet 2023, Mr, Chetan Sehgal, GM – Brand Development said, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and the exceptional talent displayed by the young divas of Uttar Pradesh. Miss Starlet has not only celebrated beauty but also empowered these talented women to embrace their uniqueness and become sources of inspiration.
Miss Starlet 2023 has marked a new era of empowerment, inspiring young women to follow their passions and strive for excellence. As the curtains close on this exceptional chapter, Miss Starlet looks forward to the future, continuing to nurture and support young talents, redefining the world of beauty, and shining brighter than ever before.
IIM-Bangalore’s retd & current faculty members ask corp India to ‘de-fund hate speech’
In an open letter, the members have appealed for de-funding spread of misinformation and hate speech through news channels and social media
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:29 PM | 3 min read
A group of current and retired faculty members at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore have written an open letter to the leaders of corporate India about the “fragile state of internal security with an increasing risk of violent conflicts in the country”.
In the letter the faculty members have appealed for de-funding the spread of misinformation and hate speech through news channels and social media.
The letter reads:
Over the past few years, an open and public exhibit of hatred towards minorities in public discourse has become common practice in India: in political discourse, television news, as well as on social media.
The usage of othering, dehumanizing and demonizing language while referring to minorities has reached alarming levels, and acts of violent hate crimes, often by organized and radicalized groups, against minorities have seen a rise. The inaction of police and security forces during recent communal riots as well as the acquittal or pardoning of culprits involved in rape and mass murder during previous instances of riots, coupled with the silence of authorities has signalled a glaring level of complacency in place of urgency by the government.
These trends concern corporate India, as they point towards an increasing risk of violent conflicts in the country. In the worst case, such acts of violence could culminate into a genocide, which would annihilate the social fabric as well as the economy of the country, casting a long dark shadow over India’s future. Corporate India, which hopes to reach new frontiers of international growth and innovation in the 21st century, cannot afford to live with even a small possibility of such a scenario.
India has a long history of tolerance and peaceful coexistence of different faiths, and we would like to believe that the risk of large-scale violent conflicts or genocide in India is still small. However, this risk is no longer close to zero, as the rapidly increasing levels of radicalization of citizens are fermenting an atmosphere conducive to large-scale violence being triggered due to unexpected disturbances. Even if India does evade such a risk, it is certain that the deteriorating social fabric in the country, due to increasing hate and dehumanizing speech and radicalization, shall inevitably lead to escalating violence and socioeconomic uncertainty, permanently paralyzing the future of the country.
We believe that maintaining peace, stability and cohesion in the country is of paramount importance to corporate India without which India cannot become an economic powerhouse. The leaders of corporate India have an important and substantial role to play in curbing the spread of hate and misinformation.
We appeal to corporate India to:
- STOP FUNDING HATE: Stop funding any and all news and social media organizations that publicly air hateful or genocidal content against a community of people.
- SUPPORT RESPONSIBLE STAKEHOLDERS: Conduct an internal audit to ensure that their funds, in forms like advertising or donations, go to only such stakeholders, like news and social media organizations that conduct themselves responsibly, and not fan the flames of hate and misinformation.
- CURATE A WELCOMING WORK CULTURE: Mandatorily conduct timely diversity and inclusion sensitization events within their organizations to ensure their work culture remains welcoming to people of a variety of faiths and social backgrounds.
- USE YOUR VOICE FOR FRATERNITY: Vocally ensure that India’s diverse social fabric, public discourse, and democratic institutions remain strong.
