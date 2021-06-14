ZEE5 partners with The Viral Fever to amp up its existing robust content library

The partnership includes the launch of originals and subsequently, new seasons of iconic TVF shows on its SVOD platform

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 2:34 PM
zee5-TVF

ZEE5, today, announced a content partnership with TVF (The Viral Fever), a creator.  In addition to introducing two impactful and widely successful tentpoles Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and  Friends: The Reunion last month, the platform now amps up its existing robust content library with TVF’s much-loved content of inherently Indian stories that resonate with millions of entertainment seekers across the country. The partnership includes the launch of originals and subsequently, new seasons of iconic TVF shows on its SVOD platform, along with popular cult favourites that will be accessible to all, on its AVOD platform.  

ZEE5 has an exciting and exclusive line-up of news seasons of widely popular and critically acclaimed  TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other  popular titles like Engineering Girls Season 2, The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. Enriching the platform's bouquet of content offerings of real, relevant, and resonant stories, ZEE5 will also add 13 exciting  TVF shows to its AVOD platform. In addition to the existing seasons of the said shows above, iconic titles like Permanent Roommates, Tech Conversations with Dad, Awkward Conversations, PA-Gals, Inmates,  Weekends, The Insiders, Zeroes will be accessible to all. These are unique shows across different genres that are much loved by the Indian audience – both in the metros and in the smaller cities. On the back of this stellar  line-up, ZEE5 further cements its position as India’s OTT platform of choice, while continuing to build a  strong repository of purposeful content and democratizing access to quality entertainment across the country. 

Adding to that, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “Our focus for this year is  ‘Entertainment Inclusion’, to ensure everybody, irrespective of the demographic and language preference, has  access to purposeful entertainment on ZEE5. The first step to this has been to further bolster our content  offering followed by ensuring we are able to take that content to the right user. Our association with TVF is in  that direction. Over 60% of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that  group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows  to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of purposeful, multilingual, and diverse titles. Going  forward, we will continue to satiate viewer’s appetite for entertainment by offering them a robust slate of  differentiated stories in the language of their choice and at their fingertips, reinforcing our positing as the  Multilingual Storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers.”  

Commenting on this, Punit Misra, President, Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment  Enterprises Ltd, said, “Consumer obsession is the cornerstone of our content design thinking on ZEE5. Our  partnership with TVF is driven by that same obsession, as we seek the love and advocacy of both the OTT 

native youth audience as well as family audiences. Bringing in a mix of iconic shows and characters on one  hand, and heart-warming new shows on the other, we hope to truly delight our viewers. We see a convergence  of thinking about content design when working with TVF, driven as it is with our belief of the power of the  cycle of observation to insight to finally, the creation of great characters and stories that touch our hearts and  truly inspire. Our true reward is to have our viewers move from just being consumers of our high-quality  content, to becoming cheerleaders and champions for the ZEE5 platform.” 

Arunabh Kumar, Founder, TVF, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to join hands with the team at ZEE  led by Mr. Punit Misra. We are always trying to push the boundaries with our characters and stories, and we  are confident that with the power of the ZEE5 platform, our teams and stories will win the hearts of millions  of new viewers across the country and the world over. With this collaboration, we are looking forward to  creating real magic, not just bringing the best of TVF on the platform but also creating memorable new  seasons and shows that our viewers and fans can thoroughly enjoy.” 

Excited about this partnership, Nimisha Pandey, Head Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India, said, “We are excited  to team up with TVF, the creators who put streaming content on the map in this country. Their stories inspire  an instant connect as their slice-of-life shows closely mirror the viewers’ lives, with charming ensemble of  characters having relatable quirks brought alive by some very talented actors. The iconic TVF shows finding a  home on ZEE5 is just the beginning, and together we will be bringing our viewers shows that will surely win  their hearts and put a smile on their faces. With new seasons of all-time favourites such as ‘Pitchers S2’, ‘Tripling  S3’, ‘Humorously Yours S3’, ‘Aam Aadmi Family S4’, and ‘Engineering Girls S2’ along with some new shows for viewers to look forward to through the year!” 

