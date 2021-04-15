ZEE5 marks Poila Boishakh with a song on Bengali aspirations

On the occasion of Bengali New Year Poila Boishakh, ZEE5 has launched a campaign #NotunhochheBangla by releasing a song. The song speaks of aspirational Bengalis and how they are adapting to changes yet being rooted. The campaign represents a new wave of globalisation, technology, culture and entertainment. This New Year, ZEE5 aims to premiere new content in Bengali across tv shows, movies and much more.

Watch the song here: https://www.zee5.com/videos/details/poila-baishak-with-zee5/0-0-388779

Actor Paoli Dam has been a part of Bengali cinema as well as a key member across content on ZEE5. She says, “With the rise of OTT, the need for web content permeated beyond metros. I'm very delighted to see a rise in Bengali content and it getting recognition not just in Bengal, but across the nation. I'm very grateful to be a part of the fraternity and be able to contribute. #NotunhochheBangla is a great way of acknowledging and celebrating Bengali cinema on the occasion ofPoilaBoishakh. The best part that my film RaatBaaki Hai is also releasing during this auspicious time on ZEE5.”

