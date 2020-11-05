Zee TV viewers stand to win ‘Sone ka shagun’ this Diwali

With the festive season just around the corner, Zee TV is all set to pack in an extra dose of excitement for its viewers. With Diwali marking an auspicious shubh shuruwaat where every Indian approaches the new year with renewed zest and vigour, the channel invites its viewers to stay connected with their favorite members of the Zee kutumb across its primetime and partake in a grand celebration – Zee Wali Diwali where they will stand to win a sunhera shagun every day.

Spreading cheer and bringing families together in front of the tube this Diwali, Zee TV introduces a fresh and unique Shubh Shuruwaat contest that will run all through its primetime from 2nd November till 19th December.

Viewers stand a chance to win a special reward on a daily basis by answering four questions displayed between 7 pm to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday. They can send their answers before each show ends by giving a missed call on 8563856301 (indicating their answer to be option A) or on 8563856302 (indicating their answer to be option B) basis the option they choose. Alternatively, users can also login to the Zee 5 site or app to participate.

Basis the entries, 5 lucky winners will walk away with vouchers worth Rs 5000 each every single day. Additionally, with gold being a harbinger of prosperity and a symbol of divine blessings during Diwali, 2 lucky winners will also get a chance to win a 10-gram gold coin every week. That’s not all! At the end of the Shubh Shuruwaat contest, one lucky family will even get a bumper chance to be a part of the Zee Rishtey Awards and meet some of their most loved Zee TV characters.



Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle said, “With Diwali being all about spending quality time with your family, it has been our endeavour to provide a lot of fresh content in this period for our viewers to bond with their loved ones over and enjoy a joint viewing experience at home. After 3 new fiction shows in October, we have another exciting supernatural fantasy thriller ‘Brahmarakshas’ on its way in November. The week of Diwali also marks significant milestones for each of our ongoing shows with exciting drama spikes unfolding in their narratives. With so much to keep our audiences hooked, we anticipate families spending a lot of time with our content in the coming month and what better way to add delight to their experience than to gratify their support. The ‘Shubh Shuruwaat’ initiative is just a small way in which we extend our gratitude to our viewers for their continued support over the years and we hope that the festival marks a beginning of opportunities, good luck, happiness and robust health for our extended Zee kutumb.”



Sriti Jha, who essays the character of Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, said, “Diwali marks the termination of everything evil and signifies a new beginning in our lives, which according to me is best welcomed in the presence of our near and dear ones. As we gear up to make the most of the festival during this 'new normal', I believe this Shubh Shuruwaat will not just get families closer to each other but also bring in an abundance of prosperity and hope in their lives.”



Adding on to her thoughts, Reem Sheikh who plays the role of Kalyani in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta mentioned, “The amount of love and affection that our viewers have showered upon Kalyani and her journey is rather overwhelming and having them celebrate this new beginning with us is nothing short of a delight. I wish and pray for happiness and success in their lives with the onset of this festival.”



Television actress Shraddha Arya who essays the character of Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya said, “As we take a step towards overcoming several uncertainties that the pandemic has caused in our lives, here’s hoping that this Shubh Shuruwaat brings in a wave of happiness and joy for the entire Zee Kutumb including our dearest viewers who have supported us throughout our journey. Wishing them luck and togetherness on this Diwali”



Zee TV’s new bahu, Navya Tiwari played by actress Srishti Jain in Zee TV's Hamariwali Good News added, “It’s such a delight to see the love pouring in from our viewers despite it being such a short span since Navya stepped into their lives. I couldn’t have been more thankful to receive their blessings and I truly hope that we can impact their lives in a small way via this prosperous initiative of Shubh Shuruwaat.”