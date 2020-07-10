ZEE LIVE announces Supermoon House Party

Most social interactions have been restricted to simple virtual communication and celebrations at home. People are exploring creative ideas to keep the entertainment alive at home with their family and friends. It has been a while where people have put their party shoes on and partied with their loved ones. Addressing this consumer need, Zee Live has once again come-up a new show, which will let people get into the party mode in the safety of their homes. Zee Live’s flagship property Supermoon is all set to launch its new online show on 7th and 8th August - Supermoon House Party a digital House Party where you can now let your hair down and party hard with your friends!

"With Supermoon House Party, be ready to get entertained by some of the most popular names in music and comedy. From Bollywood chartbusters, to hip hop and pop with a dose of comedy, Supermoon House Party has covered it all. Get ready for a weekend with your family and friends as Supermoon House Party is raring to rock with some great acts in music, comedy by Divine, Lisa Mishra, B Praak, Harsh Gujral, Hari & Sukhmani and many more on the 7th & 8th August 2020 (Friday - Saturday.)," the channel said in a statement.

"Not just this, Supermoon House Party also extends a unique opportunity to meet and interact with your favourite stars in an exclusive meet and greet on Insider. Tickets for the same are available on Paytm Insider," it added.

Supermoon House Party will be streamed Live from 7 PM -10 PM on Facebook and YouTube channels of Zee TV, Zing, Zee Music Co. Zee Cinema, Zee Café, &Pictures and &Flix. All you need to do is select the package which lets you meet your favourite artistes and enjoy a fun filled evening with your friends and family.

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Our objective has always been to maximize our creative and content potential by being platform agnostic & thereby amplifying all consumer touchpoints. Supermoon House Party is a first of its kind large scale entertainment event and we are leveraging the strength of the network across our television, digital & social media assets to provide a unique and entertaining viewing experience for all consumers. With Zee Live’s expertise in curating this IP, we are driving synergies across the network to ensure consumers have an engaging and entertaining party experience within the safe confines of their homes.”



Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, ZEE LIVE, said: “After having a successful run with Supermoon Live To Home and Supermoon Supermoms, in the early days of the lockdown, where we encouraged people to stay home, we are now bringing to people, a first of its kind House Party. It’s been over 100 days since we have let our hair down and partied with our loved ones. Supermoon House Party is here to remind people that just because we are staying indoors, doesn’t mean that we take the weekend off to let our hair down. At Supermoon House Party, you will see a curated line up of comics and multi genre musicians. Be it hip hop, pop, Indie or commercial Bollywood, we’ve got all your favourite genres covered. What makes this truly unique is that when you buy your house party ticket, you will also get a special package delivered to you with curated party F&B and merch, making it as true as possible to the house party experience as we remember it. I am excited about Supermoon House Party as a Zee Network Social Simulcast; the topmost social and broadcast channels are going to host this party making it the largest Entertainment Property of the season.



Lisa Mishra quoted, “It is great that Zee Live is coming up with live online events like Supermoon House Party, in such difficult times to keep our audiences entertained. It’s a great platform for us to stay connected with our audience and perform for them. I have always believed in the power of digital platform since this is what has enabled me to be discovered and do my first song with Tareefan. I am sure with Supermoon House party I will be able to reach out to millions of people"

B Praak aka Pratik Bachan quoted,’ Supermoon House Party is an amazing idea to keep everyone entertained in the weekend. I have been missing the feel of interacting with our audience and performing for them. House Party extends a perfect platform to go back to entertaining while maintaining the health and safety of the audience.”

Hari & Sukhmani said, “this year has seen the most unexpected, but it has given a whole new perspective of how to be prepared for the worst and still be at your best. It has shown us to be digital platforms can keep us connected to everyone. Zee Live through Supermoon House Party has given a beautiful platform where we can connect and interact with our fans and we can continue to entertain them, as we have always done.