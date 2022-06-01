Zee Live elevates Meenakshi Samantaray as VP- Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships

She was earlier Director of Marketing and Public Relations

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 1, 2022
zee live

Meenakshi Samantaray has been elevated as Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships at Zee Live. 

She was previously Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Zee Live.

Samantaray joined Zee Live in September 2019 as Lead, Marketing & PR. She moved to the company from ACC Cement Holcim.

In the past, she has worked with Future Group India, HUL and Reliance Broadcast Network Limited.

