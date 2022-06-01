Zee Live elevates Meenakshi Samantaray as VP- Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships

She was earlier Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Meenakshi Samantaray has been elevated as Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships at Zee Live.

She was previously Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Zee Live.

Samantaray joined Zee Live in September 2019 as Lead, Marketing & PR. She moved to the company from ACC Cement Holcim.

In the past, she has worked with Future Group India, HUL and Reliance Broadcast Network Limited.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)