Zee Live elevates Meenakshi Samantaray as VP- Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships
Meenakshi Samantaray has been elevated as Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships at Zee Live.
Samantaray joined Zee Live in September 2019 as Lead, Marketing & PR. She moved to the company from ACC Cement Holcim.
In the past, she has worked with Future Group India, HUL and Reliance Broadcast Network Limited.
