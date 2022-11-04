Zee Live’s CBO Swaroop Banerjee quits

Swaroop Banerjee, the Chief Business Officer of Zee Live, has called it quits.



Sharing the news in a Linkedin post, Banerjee wrote, “With #Supermoon, #Arth, #itsagirlthing and #indiashayariproject travelling nation wide and now to the Middle East + Africa my job here is well and truly done. After convincing Punit for the last 3 months to let me go and take care of family last night he finally agreed and is somehow calling it a longer vacation.”



Banerjee joined ZEEL in July 2018.



In the post, Banerjee also shared memories of meeting Punit Goenka before joining the ZEEL. “July 2018 when Rajesh Kejriwal took me to meet Punit Goenka, i knew my life vision will be altered. With Punit and Rahul Johri and an incredible team backing me we built from zero to the powerhouse ZEE LIVE is today,” he wrote.

Before joining ZEEL, he was Event Capital’s Chief Executive Officer. He has also worked with Viacom18, Star TV Network and MTV Networks Asia.

