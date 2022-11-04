Zee Live’s CBO Swaroop Banerjee quits

Banerjee joined the company in July 2018

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 4, 2022 4:52 PM  | 1 min read
swartoop banerjee

Swaroop Banerjee, the Chief Business Officer of Zee Live, has called it quits.

Sharing the news in a Linkedin post, Banerjee wrote, “With #Supermoon, #Arth, #itsagirlthing and #indiashayariproject travelling nation wide and now to the Middle East + Africa my job here is well and truly done. After convincing Punit for the last 3 months to let me go and take care of family last night he finally agreed and is somehow calling it a longer vacation.”

Banerjee joined ZEEL in July 2018.

In the post, Banerjee also shared memories of meeting Punit Goenka before joining the ZEEL. “July 2018 when Rajesh Kejriwal took me to meet Punit Goenka, i knew my life vision will be altered. With Punit and Rahul Johri and an incredible team backing me we built from zero to the powerhouse ZEE LIVE is today,” he wrote.

Before joining ZEEL, he was Event Capital’s Chief Executive Officer. He has also worked with Viacom18, Star TV Network and MTV Networks Asia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Punit goenka Swaroop banerjee Zee live advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Himanshu Chakrawarti

Himanshu Chakrawarti elevated to CEO, Snapdeal Marketplace
4 hours ago

Ajit Mohan

My objective was to build Meta into a valuable ally for India: Ajit Mohan
6 hours ago

ajit mohan

Ajit Mohan steps down as Meta India head, joins Snap
23 hours ago