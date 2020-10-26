ZEE launches ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ in 10 languages

This festive season, ZEE has a special surprise for Hollywood fans across India as the biggest movie event post lockdown is all set to hit our television screens! Creating a spectacle like no other, ZEE will combine the exciting line up of latest Hollywood blockbusters on its English movie channel &flix and the reach of its Indian language movie channels to present ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ – a destination for latest Hollywood blockbusters in Indian languages. Starting November, 12 channels of ZEE come together to premiere Hollywood’s only superhero blockbuster in 2020, ‘Bloodshot’ in 10 languages.

The category-first brand will see Hollywood’s latest blockbusters airing across ZEE channels, dubbed in regional languages. Starting with the ultimate action hero Vin Diesel-starrer, Bloodshot, the simulcast with &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits, will be seen across &PrivéHD, Zee Café, &Pictures, Zee Thirai, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Punjabi, Zee Biskope, Zee Talkies, Zee Picchar, Zee Sarthak and Zee Bangla Cinema. This will be followed by simulcast of other recent superhits like ‘Spider Man Far From Home, Jumanji-The Next Level, Bad Boys For Life, Charlie’s Angels (2019) among others as part of ‘Ticket To Hollywood’. With this, the property aims to cater to an evolving Hollywood fan base in India - the unsatiated viewers who crave a larger-than-life Hollywood experience in the language of their choice.

Speaking about the property, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE said, “Our research reveals that viewers see movies as an escape to an orbit filled with excitement and adventure. Hollywood movies are a window to this new world with its larger-than-life visual effects, unique concepts and aspirational characters. With Ticket To Hollywood, we aim to unlock the true potential of Hollywood in India whose fandom cuts across demographics and regions. &flix’s multi-language block ‘Flix For All’, delivered a 41% jump as viewers aspired for a premium movie experience in their native language*, further fuelling the need to curate a property that offers the best of Hollywood experiences in a language of the consumers’ choice. With ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ we will cater to an even wider Hollywood fanbase in India with some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters aired across our Hindi and regional channels.”

Commenting on the launch of the property, Amit Shah, Cluster Head, West, North & Premium Channels, ZEE said, “When it comes to Hollywood, viewers’ affinity for English movies has grown considerably over the years. Consumption of Hollywood movies on TV is on the rise and the genre continues to operate at 40% higher viewership compared to pre-lockdown unearthing countless passionate fans for the latest Hollywood titles in their native language. With Ticket To Hollywood, we have an opportunity to deepen our engagement with a broader pool of Hollywood buffs across the nation, offering the latest blockbusters via a multi-channel and multi-lingual brand. ‘Bloodshot’ being the first premiere on &flix with a simulcast across ZEE, we have seen immense interest from the advertisers in bringing the biggest movie event post lockdown. With this unique consumer proposition, we are certain that Ticket To Hollywood will garner great appreciation from both brands and viewers alike.”

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life by a team of scientists as the superhero ‘Bloodshot’. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force, stronger than ever with a special superpower – the ability to resurrect and heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the organization has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.