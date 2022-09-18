WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2022 To Be Held On 21st September

Wednesday, 21st September, all of Mumbai city’s roads will lead to the stunning venue of The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai that will shine a whole lot brighter for the wedding industry’s most awaited event WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2022.

The glamorous evening is co-hosted by The Taj Mahal Palace and WeddingSutra.com, the platform that connects wedding hopefuls to the best and classiest of wedding planners, caterers, entertainers, photographers, makeup artists, decor designers & florists and more. "The evening is dedicated to these very people who make the wedding industry such a huge success!", says Parthip Thyagarajan, Co-founder & CEO of WeddingSutra.com who has always talked about how 2022 has seen the return of the big, fat Indian wedding and the increasing popularity of the slim and smart wedding.



An eclectic jury panel including Couturier JJ Valaya, Designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi, Entrepreneurs and restaurateurs- AD Singh, Aditi Dugar, PR mavens- Anshu Khanna, Neeta Raheja Puri, Editor & Author Shefalee Vasudev, Celebrity stylists- Nikita Jaisinghani, Sonam Babani, Akshay Tyagi, Lifestyle & luxury influencers- Rij Eappen, Natasha Moor, Isha Multani, Seema Sajdeh, Stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, Hoteliers Renu Basu, Jimmy Mistry, Chairperson FICCI FLO (Bengaluru) Jayshree Menon, Content creator Ayushi Gupta Mehra, Tata Cliq Luxury head honcho Almona Bhatia, IMC Ladies Wing President Roma Singhania, FDCIs Safir Anand, Businesswoman Shalini Bhupal and Founder of Bottomline Media Tanaaz Bhatia will announce the winners at the glittering evening designed by Raw Canvas Designs at Crystal Room, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, on Wednesday 21st September, 2022.

