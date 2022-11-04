We are too obsessed with collections and money: Abhishek Bachchan at India Today Conclave

The India Today Conclave 2022 is taking place on November 4 and 5 in Mumbai. On Day 1 of the conclave, during the Entertainment: Killer Series segment titled Breathing new life into the crime thriller, Abhishek Bachchan was invited as a speaker. The actor spoke about people are focusing more on money and collections these days rather than the content of the film. The actor was joined by his Breathe: Into the Shadows co-stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyam Kher as well as director Mayank Sharma.



Sharing his experience of working on Breathe: Into The Shadows, he said, "It's a very difficult genre to execute because thriller is a rarity. For me, it was the character that drew me to the project. I loved Mayank's writing. There's a very strong reason why this story moves ahead. That is integral to a good thriller. It wasn't superficial at all. That's why it is difficult to come across an engaging thriller. If you are not emotionally invested, it goes to waste. Mayank has done a great."



The actor said, "There has been a lot of talent with the influx of digital streaming rights. Previously when you wanted to see local content, you went to the movie theatre or television. Then there was the advent of satellite media. There are very few theatres that show English films. However, multiplexes came into being and that is why you see foreign films doing a lot better now in terms of collection. Fortunately, digital platforms don't put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content.



He added, "But, when OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language - be in Indian or foreign. There is a huge appetite for Indian story telling. Good content will always work no matter the medium. If you don't write a good story, nobody will watch it."



Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2 has a strong cast that includes Amit Sadh, Saiyami, and Nithya Menen, who reprise their roles from last season. Naveen Kasturia is the new addition to its cast. Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.



The show comes at a time when Abhishek Bachchan is going through an eventful phase on the work front. He was last seen in Dasvi, which premiered on Netflix in April and received mixed reviews from critics. AB Jr is working on SSS 7, a remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie, Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)