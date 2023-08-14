Tripurari Sharan's book 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' unveiled at IIC

A discussion was organized on the evening of 12 August 2023 at the unveiling of the novel 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' written by Tripurari Sharan, former Chief Secretary of Bihar.

Sharan alongwith Sahitya Akademi awardee writer Sushri Anamika, novelist Vandana Raga and Praveen Kumar expressed their views about this novel.

Sharan, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, said it took him almost two years to write Madhopur Ka Ghar. According to him, “This novel is an attempt to present social and political history together in an interesting way. There are many characters in this novel like Baba and Grandma, but the main character is a dog named Lora. She tells the story in her own way. What are the merits and demerits in his story, can be understood here only after reading the novel. The purpose of this novel is to convey what I have seen, felt in my life to the readers with my interpretation, analysis and perspective.”

“It is written in an interesting way. Now it has to be decided by the readers whether after reading this novel it can penetrate into the depths of their heart or not”, he added.

Renowned writer Anamika said, “The character of this story Baba has a sour-sweet relationship with the deprived society of his state, especially the Muslims or the castes belonging to the lower strata.Although, a lot has been written on the stories of Zamindari system and injustice done to the farmers, but very little has been written on this subject in the past.”

Novelist Vandana Raag shared, “This novel is a metaphor. This is not just a writer's story. This is the story of a society crumbling and later reviving. The story of the family is as much as the story of this country. In this novel, the author has put into words the period from the country of 1870 till the end of the story. That is, in 'Madhopur Ka Ghar', the author has brought this story from the ancient times to the 21st century. During this period, all the political and social activities or events of the country which broke us and then recreated them, all of them are narrated in this novel.

The discussion was hosted by Praveen Kumar. While sharing his thoughts, Kumar said, “This is a story of displacement. It is the story of the exchange of civilization through three generations. In this novel, it has been told in a very lively way that first we are away from nature, then from family and then in the name of privacy comes solitude and with solitude comes emptiness. This is the trepidation of emptiness, restlessness, which has been told by the author very well through the characters of this novel.”

