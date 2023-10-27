Swapan Seth's new book 'COOL' is out
The book is a reflection of the author's 'eclectic taste across categories'
Advertising professional and art collector Swapan Seth has announced the launch of his new book COOL. The book is described as "a ready reckoner to the hip and the happening, of the known and the very unknown."
The book is a reflection of the author's "eclectic taste across categories: from boltholes to exotic hideaways."
COOL has been published by Simon & Schuster India and is available on Amazon.
Seth is an ad veteran with a long and illustrious career in the industry. He became the youngest-ever Creative Director at Clarion at age 24. He was VP at 26 at Trikaya Grey. Two years later, he started his agency Equus.
He writes for publications such as The Economic Times, Hindustan Times and India Today. This is his second book and he has previously published THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY.
WPP posts revenue of $4,238 million in Q3
The conglomerate raked in $1.4 billion in new businesses
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
"I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM," said WPP CEO Mark Read in the company's press release announcing its financial results for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," he commented.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion net new business in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
According to the advertising and communications giant, the third-quarter performance was impacted by the continuation of second-quarter trends. Additionally, the launch of the creative agency, VML, also impacted the revenue.
Further integration of GroupM with common products and a single technology platform, streamlining of operations and back-office functions supporting client-facing agencies has strengthened the business.
Read noted, “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half.”
“We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half.
“We will provide more detail on today’s announcements, our strategic roadmap and actions to drive growth, further efficiencies and margin expansion at our Capital Markets Day in January.”
Saif and Soha Ali Khan feature in House of Pataudi’s film for new collection
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
House of Pataudi has announced the new brand campaign, featuring star siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan, showcasing their Autumn-Winter ‘23 collection, Koh-i-noor.
As part of the campaign, an ad film starring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan showcases the latest offerings from the House of Pataudi in vivid detail.
The brand campaign is designed to enable shoppers to experience and fully embrace the various tenets of the brand, including timeless crafts such as chikankari, zardozi, tilla, and brocade, colours carefully chosen for different occasions, textiles such as velvet and chanderi, as well as silhouettes that are quintessentially House of Pataudi - modern yet rooted, understated yet distinctive. With the festive and wedding vibes already in the season, patrons will get access to a diverse selection of styles for all - pathani kurta and sherwanis for men, sharara and angrakha for women, alongside traditional footwear and occasion wear for festivals like Diwali as well get a peek into how each and every brand product is crafted.
In the film, Saif and Soha are seen, adorned in the House of Pataudi's attires. Saif has done the voiceover for the film. The film showcases the brand's offerings which include Sherwanis, Kurtas, and Kurta sets, among others, with soothing melodies of a traditional raga running throughout the film. The film closes with Saif welcoming viewers to the House of Pataudi, and inviting them to ‘experience royalty’ through fashion, encapsulating the one-of-a-kind proposition offered by House of Pataudi.
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives, as well as exciting opportunities such as winning a staycation at a top 5-star palace hotel in Rajasthan, courtesy of Myntra’s partnership with Cleartrip.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Saif Ali Khan said, “House of Pataudi is a reflection of my personal style. It’s a brand deeply rooted in grandeur and regal aesthetics, with meticulous attention to detail held to finer craftsmanship. With the festive season approaching, these collections undeniably add an extra layer of joy to your celebrations. It's a brand crafted with passion, and we aspire to share this experience with fashion enthusiasts across the country.”
This festive season, Paisabazaar shifts gears with new brand campaign
The three-film brand campaign features actors Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
Paisabazaar has announced the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Even Celebs Need It!’
The three-film brand campaign offers a refreshing twist, featuring actors Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan.
The campaign highlights the unpredictability of life and the fact that the need for loan can arise anytime and for anyone, including celebrities. Using its signature playful and humorous tone, Paisabazaar’s latest campaign puts these actors in unimaginable situations in each brand film.
Adding a layer of nostalgia, the films use the actors’ memorable characters and personality traits, invoking a sense of cherished familiarity, and at the same time, reinforce the campaign's core idea of educating people to check credit score regularly to be eligible for the best loan offers.
Commenting on the campaign, Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar, said: “The need for a loan can arise for anyone at any time. This basic insight served as the foundation for the campaign. To emphasize this, we have used celebrities to spread the key message - Anyone may need a loan, even celebrities. And to get a loan, tracking and building your credit score is a healthy habit. We are delighted to have partnered with three fabulous actors, Tusshar, Dino, and Zayed, who have been a sport and done a wonderful job.”
The campaign idea and scripts have been developed by Paisabazaar’s Brand Team while the production has been handled by Zulu Films.
Famous Innovations Delhi wins Adidas India’s social mandate
The account was won in a multi-agency pitch
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations Delhi has won Adidas India’s social mandate.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Famous Innovations on our social mandate," said Sunil Gupta, senior director - brand adidas. "Their strategic thinking and creative approach, makes them the ideal partner to amplify our social initiatives and engage with our audience in a meaningful way."
Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner, Famous Innovations, expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Adidas India social mandate is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We are committed to leveraging our creativity and strategic approach to drive impactful campaigns that resonate with people and create positive change."
Bold Print: Are copy-led ads seeing a renaissance?
Print ads are seeing a resurgence even in the age of spiffy digital and TV spots. Experts attribute it largely to print's strength and adaptability
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:18 AM | 4 min read
Print ads have always been seen as traditional, but lately, this time-honoured medium has innovatively been trying to keep up with the changing times. Crisp copies and pleasing designs are being armed with microsite links to QR codes these days while preserving the credibility and creativity that print medium has been known for.
This fiscal year, ad income from the print media sector is anticipated to rise by 13-15% to Rs 30,000 crore. As per CRISIL Ratings' study of print media businesses, the sector is likely to rake in the moolah due to increased corporate ad expenditure in key industries and government spending in the light of approaching state and national elections.
Despite its limitations, print ad copies have managed to create chatter even in the age when digital and TV ads reign supreme. A prime example of this is Make My Trip's copy-centric print ad that took potshots at the Pakistani cricket team ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Cup Match. While it was flayed for being tactless and boorish, many came in support of the creativity and even lauded it for heralding the return of good copy-led ads.
With festive fervour in full swing bolstered by the World Cup fever, we've been seeing many exceptional print ads in recent times. It's almost as if the medium is seeing a renaissance.
The changing faces of print
e4m spoke to industry insiders to understand this sudden rise of copy-led print ads.
Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett, South Asia. Chairman, of Creative Council, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, attributed it to notion of "Ideas" taking centre stage.
“Ideas have become bigger. It is the idea that plays out," Das noted.
Mukund Olety, CCO of VMLY&R, believes that print ads are not just print ads anymore. The medium has evolved. "It is almost a trigger for some other experience. It is now designed to be a conversation starter for the audience. People have started looking at the medium in a different way. The sudden rise is because of the changing use of the medium. People have also realized the value of the front page ad, there is no greater medium to touch the masses and make them actually take action.”
According to Sarvesh Raikar, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, the art of writing an interesting copy is making a comeback with print becoming a strong ad vehicle again. He said, “People are using print with promos and experiences and entertainment hidden in them. The use of QR codes, AR, and AI is helping ads do more. Rather than just informing, they act like getaways to branded entertainment or experiences. Also, the wit and the sheer craft of writing is slowly staging a comeback. You see proof of it sometimes in the static posts or topical posts that go viral.”
Rising through limitations
Many great copies have been written despite constraints of newspaper space and design that cannot be foreseen. Copies have to be crisp and the design attractive lest the bored reader flips the page.
Raikar said, “Print is a very difficult medium to crack – if the headline or visual doesn’t get you immediately – it’s a lost opportunity. And in festive times there is so much sameness with respect to sale ads going on; unless you are disruptive, it is very difficult to make a mark.”
That being said, print also has some unique strengths that give it an edge over other forms of advertising. According to PG Aditya, CCO at Talented, print ads stand for gravitas, credibility and commitment. "You're able to inspire when you choose to publish a message in print versus a more transient medium like social. Imagine this like releasing a film in theatres versus a straight-up OTT release. The effect on the audience is the same - a film with a fabulous theatre run gets increased attention when it is released online. And like the big tech platforms, newspapers are innovating incredible media solutions for their advertisers to stand out & invest in a campaign's online PR cycle.”
“Striking the perfect balance between old school craft and new and emerging tech. And architecting the best media strategy to make it travel online, too”, noted Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
Not cool enough? Adland struggling to retain GenZ
Most Gen Zers seek instant gratification and prioritise work-life balance, making it difficult for the industry to be exciting enough to hold them back, say advertising heads
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:06 AM | 5 min read
The advertising industry is grappling with a new challenge – the difficulty in retaining Gen Z talent. While young, creative minds are entering the industry in droves, lured by the glitz and glam of innovation, many are leaving just as quickly, leaving the agencies scratching their heads.
Generation Z (born between mid-90s and early 2010s), are the first true digital natives. They bring a fresh perspective and a deep understanding of the digital world, making them a highly sought-after demographic, both as consumers and employees. Why then are advertising firms finding it difficult to hold on to these brains?
The Fundamental Paradox
According to Ashutosh Sawhney, President, DDB Tribal, DDB Mudra Group, there is a fundamental paradox in the business of advertising and the way Gen Z leads their lives. “Advertising is about building brands, and having a long-term relationship with consumers. Gen Z doesn’t think too much about loyalty, they are always such an excitable lot that they want to move from one thing to the next in no time,” he said.
Sawhney also highlighted that advertising is a buyer-led industry, and while at some levels it needs creativity and fearlessness, at another level it requires maturity.
For instance, he explained, the Gen Z in an agency might not know how client conversations generally happen and they may feel rubbed the wrong way. “They cannot handle ‘rudeness’. Gen Z would ideally say that ‘I do not accept this’, which is a good thing, but maybe the industry is not ready and is still seeking some level of maturity,” Sawhney said.
The Bigger Picture
While the fundamentals of retaining talent remain constant across generations, the pace of change and instant gratification demands of Gen Z necessitate a new perspective.
Sandipan Bhattacharya, Managing Director & CCO - South Asia, GREY Group, suggests that Gen Z tends to prioritise the bigger picture. “It's all about understanding their ambitions, their priorities, their way of looking at the world, and then trying to harness that. If we do it the other way around, it is going to be disastrous. You can never keep them motivated or you can never retain them,” he says.
Bhattacharya further explained that priority-wise work-life balance and the likes of it come secondary.
“In my experience, whatever I've seen with this bunch, most important is the need to be big before 30, the need to prove yourself, the need to have your identity, the need to be heard and not dismissed, not always taken lightly, or just taken as Gen Z. A healthy agency thrives on a culture, not a generation. And a culture by definition should transcend a few generations at least, if not more,” he added.
According to Chirag Raheja, Co-founder & Director, Human, says that Gen Z are part of a much faster or more instant generation, which is why their patience might be relatively lesser.
“It's all the generation that they were born into, it's the time, it's not them personally. Yes, it might be true at one level, but it's a two-way street. It would be wrong to just spend the whole blame on them. It's not them all the time. If we have enough value to offer them, they will stay back,” Raheja added.
Sharing an experience from one of his previous stints, Raheja said that he remembered speaking to one of the youngsters moving out, into a job that pays just a few thousand more. Asked why he was moving out, the employee said he wanted balance in life and was looking for more than just spending 10 hours in office. “So it's not just the smallest incentive, it's something larger in their head. When they announce it to us, they may use the incentive as the reason. But inside, there are other things that are at play, it is never just the money. It's never just the work hours,” he said.
No Shortcut to Success
Adland veterans also feel that Gen Zs do exude confidence and a resolutely positive attitude, that distinguish them from their predecessors. However, beneath this vibrant exterior, there exists a notable gap in rigour and preparation.
“In the pursuit of short-cut success, they tend to underestimate the power of consistency and training. While the zest for life and hunting for diverse experiences are appreciative and we learn a lot from that, systematic progress needs a certain amount of relentlessness. Overall, I think Gen Zs are on a perpetual mode of WIP. Only time will tell how that pans out,” feels Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^atom.
Not Just the Gen Z
Some experts shared that the retention issue is not unique to Gen Z and that today adland is facing this trouble across age groups. Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative, says that while the case might not be unique to Gen Z, they sure would be slightly restless as a generation that is very young. “But honestly, we have some of the younger generations who have stuck around with us for a very long time. So it's not that everyone on that side would not be sticking around, but possibly, you'll have to work slightly harder when it comes to retaining the younger,” he said.
As for Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental, “Advertising, by and large, is undergoing a retention problem. But, obviously, GenZs come up the most in conversations because that is the belt at which we have the most need.”
Another problem across demographics, as per Chakravarti, is the pay scale. “Advertising is not giving people the kind of remuneration that is needed in today’s day and age, to keep them hooked. People are also actively seeking work-life balance.”
