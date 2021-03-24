TOI implements smartphone unboxing experience for Redmi Note 10 series

On Tuesday, March 16 2021, Times of India, released an exclusive innovation in their top 8 editions to mark a special occasion: the unboxing of the new Redmi Note 10 series smartphones.

Redmi’s brief was to create an engaging advertisement by way of introducing a smartphone unboxing experience for the readers in print. TOI worked with Redmi to find the best way to implement the ask and thus used its exclusive Glazed French Window innovation.

The top flaps of the Glazed French Window were of special Glossy Newsprint – giving the innovation a premium and upmarket feel, in sync with the new Redmi phones.

Speaking on the collaboration, Partha P Sinha, President Response, The Times Group said “What’s unique about the print medium is that it allows innovation and customisation in ways that bring alive a brand’s unique requirement. The ‘French window’ is one such innovation that engages readers through a ‘reveal’. It’s a great tool to bring alive a brand launch in an impactful manner. This is for the first time that a smartphone brand has used this innovation to market its product.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Sandeep KS, Associate Director - Redmi Marketing said “Our idea was to marry a smartphone unboxing experience with a format that can be enjoyed by consumers across the country. Times of India being the most read national daily was the ideal choice to execute this revolutionary front page innovation idea for a revolutionary product like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for the first time ever for a smartphone”.

The Redmi Note 10 series, the latest offering from Redmi, includes three new smartphones - Redmi Note 10 (starts at ₹11,999), Redmi Note 10 Pro (starts at ₹15,999) and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (starts at 18,999).

