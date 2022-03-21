TKF Director Vivek Agnihitri Hosts Zee News’ Prime Time Show DNA

The show is hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary , editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas.

After setting the box office on fire, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is making headlines for his movie The Kashmir Files, hosted the popular Zee News show DNA.

The show is hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary , editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary wrote, “Welcome to DNA @vivekagnihotri! You can have the job, but only for a day. Happy to have played a small role in taking the message of #TheKasmirFiles to the viewers of DNA @ZeeNews . More power to the people of India. The force behind the success of DNA & TheKashmirFiles”

Agnihotri also tweeted, “India’s most popular news show DNA on @ZeeNewsIndiaNo1 has a new anchor. Sorry @sudhirchaudhary for taking your job.”

TKF is now inching closer to Rs 150 cr mark at the box office.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)