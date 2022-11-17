Times Now clocks bumper reach and viewership on digital

The channel recorded a viewership of 116 mn on YouTube and Facebook in October

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 17, 2022
Times Now

Times Now has clocked a reach of over a billion on digital platforms, garnering 116 million views on YouTube and Facebook in October as per Crowdtangle & Vidooly. The network achieved the milestone on the back of its exclusive news breaks and prime-time shows India Upfront and News Hour. 

The network's combined views on digital videos across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Timesnownews.com stand at 210 million.  On Facebook, the channel witnessed robust engagement, registering 2.35 million interactions, the highest in the cohort and a total reach of 125 Million for the month of October on the platform. (Source: Facebook Data)

Rohit Chadda, President & COO – Digital Business, Times Network said, “We are overwhelmed with the viewer’s response as their preferred news destination on digital platforms. The growing reach and engagement on digital are a testament to the viewers’ trust in Times Now. Video has now become the preferred format of news consumption and will only grow further with the launch of 5G. We are committed to expanding our video coverage to cater to all cohorts of users consuming content online.”

With a focus on in-depth, well-researched content, coupled with coverage of big-ticket events, Times Now has been expanding its digital footprint globally with over 50% of views on YouTube from International markets including US, Europe and APAC regions.

