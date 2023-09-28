Times Internet gets BCCI Broadcast Rights for US, Canada, Middle East/N Africa, SE Asia
Willow, Cricbuzz to distribute 88 bilateral cricket matches between India and other countries
Times Internet has expanded its leading cricket distribution positions in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia regions, by acquiring the exclusive rights to broadcast India’s home bilateral series from September 2023 through March 2028.
In North America, Willow TV’s position across the United States and Canada will be further strengthened. Alongside the BCCI rights, Willow also distributes more than 10 other boards and tournaments, making Willow the leading cricket destination in North America.
In the Middle East, Times Internet has developed a strong position, now holding the rights to distribute the IPL alongside the BCCI rights, giving any cricket fan a year-round calendar of the highest quality cricket offerings in the region. Times partnered with Noon, Etisalat, and Cricbuzz to distribute the IPL in 2023, and will look to establish its distribution partnerships in the Middle East region further.
In Southeast Asia, this is Cricbuzz’s first rights package in the market, and the rights will be distributed on its own platforms as well as other distribution partnerships.
Commenting on the occasion, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet: “We are proud to partner with [PITCH or VIACOM], as well as the BCCI again. Willow TV has a longstanding position as the home of cricket in the U.S.. With our foray into the Middle East, I’m confident that Cricbuzz and The Times of India Group will be able to bring a best-in-class consumer viewing experience to more cricket fans around the world.”
DNINE Sports collaborates with TZS Digital to launch Deepak Chahar’s signature sportsline
TZS Digital will work closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
Ace Cricketing All-Rounder and Chennai Super King’s Player, Deepak Chahar’s signature sportsline, DNINE announced its digital marketing partnership with Delhi Delhi-based digital marketing company,TZS Digital. TZS Digital will work closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence, acquire new consumers, build a credible brand image, and market various products of DNINE.
Lokendra Chahar, Managing Director, DNINE Sports said, “More than himself, Deepak trusts his equipment, that's what he relies on. And so, with that in mind, he launched his new brand DNINE because he did not want the new generation to settle for anything less than the best. Today he is in the fortunate position to positively impact many sports professionals’ lives and the sporting equipment industry as a whole.”
On the occasion Mr. Deepak Chahar, an Indian international cricketer said,“ I am very excited, nervous, happy, anxious all at the same time as the brand goes on the floors. Team TZS Digital has been like an extended arm working round the clock with us and bouncing off some really great ideas for the brand. We are all working round the clock to make this a huge success. Let’s GO ALL IN!”
“We are excited to partner with DNINE. This project brings a lot of adrenaline in the team and we have all sorts of fiery ideas to break on the digital channels. India desperately needs world-class products at competitive prices to unleash its true athletic potential. We think that this partnership will create a positive impact on the sports industry. We are all ready with our digital ammunition to conquer the platforms,” said Tauquir Zaidi, Managing Director at TZS Digital.
Pavan Jain, Executive Director, TZS Digital said: “We understood the purpose of the brand and Deepak’s vision since their initial talks. A young team full of cricket lovers, TZS Digital was the right team to work with for DNINE. Our team will not only create ground-breaking content but also help in mirroring Deepak’s vision with the right tone of voice on all digital Platforms.”
Entries invited for Pepper Awards 2023
The award ceremony will be held on 8th December 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 11:32 AM | 2 min read
The Pepper Creative Awards Trust has invited entries for the 17th edition of Pepper Awards.
The entries should be submitted online through www.pepperawards.com on or before 5pm, October 12, 2023. There is an early bird discount offered for those entering on or before 25th September 2023. The entry is open to advertising agencies, media agencies, digital agencies, event agencies, PR agencies, media houses and production houses in the southern states. All the entries must have been published or displayed for the first time between 1st January, 2022 and 31st March 2023.
“Unlike previous years, this year we have added many new categories and sub categories at par with other national awards in the country, thereby creating more chances to win more awards”, said P K Natesh, Chairman Pepper Awards 2023. “ Besides the usual Creative Agency of the Year Award and Advertiser of the Year Award, we have added a special category – Young Pepper Award . This is to encourage and inspire young creative talents below 30 years, “ he added.
“The highlight of this year’s Pepper Awards is the Life Time Achievement Award to be presented to a senior person based in Kerala in the field of Advertising, Media or allied industries,” said K Venugopal, Chairman of Pepper Creative Awards Trust. “A panel of special jury will select the winner, and this award will also be presented on the same day along with other Pepper Awards,” he said.
Awards will also be given specifically for Kerala-based agencies in the Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda, Media, Banking/NBFC, Retail (Home appliances), Healthcare, Education and Cinema sector. The winners will be selected by a jury comprising nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities who were members of various international jury panels, including Cannes Film Festival, One Show, Adfest, Goa Fest etc. “We are glad to announce that we have a Singapore-based jury member in our panel this year who is a Keralite”, said the Awards chairman.
The jury comprises Deepa Geethakrishnan, Founder, MYO Brands Solutions; Priya Shivakumar, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India ; Harshada Menon, Group Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations; Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle: Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways; Raj Nair, former CEO and CCO, Madison BMB; Burzin Mehta, Chief Creative Officer, Gozoop Group; George Kovoor, CCO Wavemaker India; Joji Jacob, Creative Partner & Co-founder, BLKJ Havas , Singapore; Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous and Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner (Creative), Ogilvy West.
The award ceremony will be held on 8th December 2023.
News Tak hits 1 crore YouTube subscribers
The digital-first channel has further expanded its online presence with a newly launched website: www.newstak.in
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 6:05 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, News Tak, has crossed the milestone of 1 crore (10M) YouTube subscribers. Also, the channel has further expanded its online presence with a newly launched website: www.newstak.in.
“News Tak has been at the forefront in covering the national news and has captivated a vast audience. This achievement of reaching 1 crore subscribers accentuates the channel's focus on providing top-notch news coverage spanning politics and trending topics,” stated a press release.
Kallie Purie, Vice-chairperson India Today Group, said, “We live in an era where information travels at the speed of light, and in this digital age, knowledge is the currency of our time. For News Tak, our mobile first news channel, to hit this milestone is really special. There has been an internal competition on who would among all our 23 Tak channels hit the 10 million mark first. I am happy it’s News Tak because it was the first Tak channel we launched. The competition amongst the others now intensifies. Watch this space.”
With a clear editorial focus to cover the Indian politics from across the country, the website will report news around national politics in a focused and unbiased manner. In the past one year, Tak group of channels have successfully moved to native-platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, according to the release.
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group, said, “We had more than 348 million page views & 3.27 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the website, www.newstak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio” He added, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the country. The launch of the New Tak website is a part of our effort to reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Asian Paints teams up with Jawan for brand integration of Hydroloc and Royale Glitz
The company has featured its two brands in the post-production stage of the movie
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 2:30 PM | 2 min read
Shahrukh Khan’s – Jawan has become the first Bollywood flick to feature a brand - Asian Paints through Whisper Media’s brand integration solutions via ICA. Red Chillies Entertainment partnered with Whisper Media for Jawan for digital brand integration to incorporate Asian Paints’s brands - Hydroloc and Royale Glitz in the post-production stage of the movie.
“Jawan is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie this year and we are certain the movie will have a reach like never before. In order to capitalise onto this mega festive launch, we planned a few brand placements across the movie in order to positively influence the brand saliency. We have ensured that we play up the frequency of exposures to break the clutter through the movie. Whisper Media ensured that we were able to do this efficiently and effectively. This also buffers the brand from fragmentation in consumption as we retain our presence across mediums,” says Mr Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd.
“We open In-content advertising opportunities for brands and have pioneered this in the TV GEC space. Content, irrespective of the genre, is central to our offering and we are extremely excited in partnering with Red Chillies Entertainment on the mega premiere of Jawan. This also marks our entry into the Film industry. Asian paints and Madison World have been our key partners in the ICA journey and we are delighted to have them on our first movie project too!” says Guneet Anand, Global Revenue Head, Whisper Media.
“Jawan is possibly the largest cinematic platform of the year and we are pleased to have found a way for Asian Paints to be part of it. Whisper Media’s technology and approach to ICA has made this partnership possible in a way that extracts the maximum benefit for our client and we look forward to several more such opportunities to showcase our clients,” concludes Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Infinity.
The Will Of Steel Awards 2023: Winners of 1st Jethmalani Prize in Journalism announced
The awards were presented by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice of India, Mahesh Jethmalani, Rajya Sabha MP, and Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Rajya Sabha
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 9:48 AM | 2 min read
Sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake: S Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi
The Union External Affairs Minister was speaking to India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the upcoming episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for praising China for the Belt and Road (BRI) initiatives in Brussels while G20 summit was being held in India. In a candid conversation with India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jaishankar said ‘sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake’.
Jaishankar, who will appear on the show this Saturday, a week after the successful G20 Summit, said that the timing of the comment was unfortunate. Replying to Rahul's urge for an 'alternate vision' to China's coercive production model, Jaishankar says, “Look at the timing. India is organizing the greatest event in history, where we should all come together and appreciate it, yet at that time, he is going out and condemning the country.”
"Sometimes people reveal their true positions by mistake. Like when he praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, he refrained from stating that it infringes India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.
Speaking about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he stated that PoK is an integral part of India and will remain so. He added that, “We have inherited the problem of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” and it is difficult to say what will happen in the future. The former foreign secretary turned politician, also shared some inside details of the G20 summit and how India successfully gained consensus on the G20 Delhi declaration. Additionally, he explained how it would help the world at large and open doors of new opportunities.
Renowned for his articulate and strategic communication skills in the world of international relations, EAM Jaishankar also touched upon several topics of international importance.
In Rajat Sharma's headline-making program ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, he spoke about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India’s ties with China, the rising Khalistan movement in Canada and India's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent membership.
The Union Minister also shared his journey from a diplomat to a cabinet minister. This episode of the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ will be aired on India TV on Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.
