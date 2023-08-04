The Moms Co unveils The Mompreneurs Show
This is a national program aimed at supporting mom-entrepreneurs
The Moms Co, the personal care D2C Mother and baby brand, has launched Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.
The initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by prominent partnerships from FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show, the brand aims to provide a platform that makes the journey for mompreneurs smoother, fosters crucial conversations, addresses challenges, and cultivates an environment where moms can truly thrive.
India’s top leaders & entrepreneurs who are mothers themselves like Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, (Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Partner Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, Board Member Tata Power, Nestle, ONDC), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO, Edelwiess MF and Vice Chairperson, AMFI), Lizzie Chapman (Co-founder ZestMoney), Suhasini Sampath (Co-founder & CEO, Yoga Bar), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO, Sheroes & Mahila Money), Radhika Ghai (India’s 1st Female Unicorn Founder, Founder & CEO, Kindlife), Lakshmi N Potluri (Co-founder Jabong, Investor at B Capital), Shivani Poddar (Co-founder, FabAlley), Deepshikha Deshmukh (Producer, Pooja Entertainment), Ankita Vashishtha (Founder StrongHer Ventures & SahaFund), Neelu Khatri ( Co-founder, Akasa Air) and Sonam Jain (Partner, Convivialité Ventures India) will be part of the Initiative’s advisory board and will be mentoring, judging & Co investing in the budding Mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks. The advisory board and jury will also comprise of the Co-founder of The Moms Co Malika Sadani along with the Good Glamm Group’s Co-founders & senior leadership who are mothers comprising Priyanka Gill (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co), Naiyya Saggi (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community), Sukhleen Aneja (CEO, Good Brands Co) & Disha Sanghvi (Director, Good Glamm Group).
The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show aims to unleash a revolution and provide a platform dedicated to mompreneurs to empower these remarkable women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams confidently. The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality. Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. The series will track journeys of Mompreneurs from all corners of India, from grassroots level residential societies to vast landscapes, seeking their potential and sharing their inspiring stories. The Top 3 winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1cr from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.
Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Initiative and Show. We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. At the Good Glamm Group, we are providing a plug and play unique ecosystem at scale for mom entrepreneurs to build off through our parenting assets which are amongst the largest in South Asia, access to capital and reach with relevant customers, communities and audiences. We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers. We are also deeply grateful for the unprecedented support shown by India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs who are moms themselves in giving their time and expertise to support this initiative. Our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her will help with training all Mompreneurs across multiple business workshops. We believe this to be a critical nation building initiative & a step to create a world where moms can meet their personal and professional aspiration.”
“We are excited to launch India's first Mompreneurs Show, an empowering platform for mom entrepreneurs and thank our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire For Her for supporting our initiative. Our aim is to provide a supportive ecosystem where mothers can find the motivation, mentorship, funding, and tools they need to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Through this groundbreaking initiative, we are fostering crucial conversations, addressing challenges, and cultivating an environment where moms can truly thrive. We believe in unleashing a revolution and giving mothers the platform they deserve to make their business dreams a reality. The Moms Co. invites all mompreneurs across India to participate in this incredible journey of empowerment and growth. Together, we hope to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape and celebrate the remarkable women who are building businesses while nurturing their children," added Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group.
The first leg of the show will begin with The Moms Co. Mompreneurs Legends podcast, India's first change agent series dedicated to transforming the narrative in the business world of what it means to be a leader and an entrepreneur who is also a mother. This podcast series is an essential component of our trailblazing initiative, as it goes beyond merely showcasing success stories and focuses on fostering meaningful & practical conversations surrounding the realities, opportunities and leadership lessons shared by India’s top by entrepreneurs who are moms as well The podcast moderated by Naiyya Saggi Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO the Good Community features trailblazers such as Neelu Khatri (Co-founder, Akasa Air), Faye D’Souza (News Anchor & Journalist), Aarti Gill (CEO & Co-founder, OZiva), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, LXME), Jeevika Tyagi (Founder, aastey), Sarah Sham (Founder, Essajees Atelier), Pooja Jauhari (Former Group CEO - VML Y&R India, Former CEO , Glitch, Co-founder EMoMee World) and Ashi Dua (Founder Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Cannes winner). From achieving peak professional potential while choosing to also be a mother to funding conversations, marketing strategies, and personal growth, the podcast will delve into the multifaceted aspects of being a mompreneur. It will equip listeners with actionable knowledge and tools to enhance their ventures and help them thrive in the competitive business landscape.
Additionally, after the launch and initial episodes featuring prominent Mompreneurs, the podcast will continue its journey by welcoming upcoming and aspiring Mompreneurs who are part of the show to share their unique stories and experiences. As the first leg of the show sets the stage for transforming the narrative of motherhood in entrepreneurship, subsequent episodes will shine a spotlight on emerging leaders, offering them a platform to showcase their remarkable journeys and entrepreneurial aspirations.
Sr Journalist Ashish Tiwari joins Dainik Bhaskar Digital as Entertainment Editor
Tiwari has more than 15 years of experience in media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 12:09 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist Ashish Tiwari joins Dainik Bhaskar Digital as Entertainment Editor Ashish. Tiwari had recently resigned from the post of Managing Editor, Entertainment, 'First India'.
Tiwari has more than 15 years of experience in media. In the past, Ashish Tiwari has also worked with reputed media organizations like 'IBN7' (now News18 India), 'Sahara TV', 'Aaj Tak', 'Star Plus', 'Times of India' and 'Rajshri Entertainment'.
Abhishek Mehrotra joins News24 as Group Editor, Digital
Mehrotra has over 15 years of experience in journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:08 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Mehrotra has joined News24 as Group Editor, Digital.
Mehrotra has over 15 years of experience in journalism and prior to this he was associated with BW Businessworld as Editor Digital for the Hindi domain.
Prior to BW, he was working as Editor for ZeeNews.Com. He has also served stints at Jagran.com, Times Internet Limited, E4M, Amar Ujala & Dainik Jagran Publication in the past.
Commenting on his appointment, Anuradha Prasad, CMD BAG Films & Media Ltd, said, “His impressive track record and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to lead our editorial team. We are confident that Abhishek Mehrotra's expertise will propel our editorial and new initiatives forward and drive our company's growth.”
Commenting on his role, Mehrotra said, "I am honoured to join News24 and be part of the dynamic team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our editorial strategies, strengthen content, and drive traffic growth. Together, we will achieve great success."
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards to recognise top education leaders in India
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 5:15 PM | 3 min read
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards which recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education in India, including the performing arts and other allied education sectors, will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on 26th July, New Delhi .
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities.
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award aims to celebrate the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to improving education in India and promoting innovative approaches to teaching and learning. It also recognises individuals who have encouraged the adoption of best practices in education and empowered students, teachers, and communities to improve education outcomes and those fostering collaboration and partnerships among education stakeholders.
What makes these awards different is the fact that it does not celebrate the unidimensional approach to education where only academic excellence is celebrated. The GEM Awards take a holistic view of education to encourage efforts that ensure overall development.
The Global Education Mentor Award has a number of categories like: Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education during their lifetime; Education Leader Award which recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the education sector, Teacher Award for outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and communities, Innovation in Education Award to recognize innovative approaches to teaching and learning that have resulted in improved education outcomes.
Among other categories, the X Factor Award will recognize the mentors and achievers from the extracurricular and co-curricular segments like sports, performing arts, other talents etc, while the Education NGO Award will recognize non-governmental organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education.
The Chief Guest on the occasion will be Shri Gajendra Sing, Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti. Other distinguished guests will include names like: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.
The guests of honour on the occasion will include: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, Prof. KK Agrawal, Vice Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam University, Shri Sandeep Marwah Chancellor AAFT University of Media & Arts, Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon’ble Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Sunil Dabbas
Padma Shri, Coach, National Female Kabbadi Team of India, Shri Himeesh Madaan, Motivational Speaker & Corporate Coach, Shri Navrattan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Former Miss India World Wide, noted actor, an odissi dancer, Gunjan Madaan, Fitness Coach, Motivational Speaker & Digital Creator, Shri Akhil Sachdeva, Singer and Composer.
BBC Player & BBC Kids collaborate with Prime Video Channels
BBC Player and BBC Kids will be bringing British content to Indian audiences
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India.
The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of popular British content spanning from world-class original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows – all on a single destination, for the first time in India. Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for INR 599 and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually.
BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.
On announcing the launch, Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said, “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”
“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”
'Every PR professional should work out principles of sustainable development'
Industry dignitaries addressed the relevance of PR during the World Public Relation Day organized by Prameya-News7
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Public Relations Ambassadors play vital roles in keeping society aware and informed, said Director of Summa Real Media Private Limited, Shashwati Das.
While inaugurating an occasion on the World Public Relation Day organized by the Prameya-News7 at the auditorium of Sikha ‘O’ Anusandhan University, Das lauded the communication and information leaders for their holistic works in creating a knowledgeable human environment.
Founder and Editor in Chief of Exchange4Media Group & Chairman and Editor in Chief of BW Business World Media Group Dr. Anurag Batra who is one of the communication leaders joined the occasion and focused light on developmental communication. Batra during his address elaborated on the sorrows and sufferings of the public relations fraternities at the time of the Pandemic to keep the Coronavirus at bay and saluted them for disseminating valuable information.
Similarly, the panel of guests includes Tapan Kumar Chand President, Business Development and Strategy, Vedanta Aluminium, Rohit Dubey, Vice President, Corporate Communication & Advocacy, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd and Odia cine star Sabyasachi Mishra focused light on the noble duties of the Public Relation personnel.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Summa Real Media Ltd. Sunil Das highlighted the significance of World Public Relations Day. He said, the Prameya News7 as a torch-bearer, has started a tradition to felicitate public relations officials and frontline communication personnel to mark the international occasion.
Group Editor, Gopal Krishna Mohapatra during his inaugural address said, news reporters, corporate communication officials and public relation personnel are the righteous tools to bridge development with human resources. Thus, every PR professional should work out the principles of sustainable development.
Prameya News7 Group Director (Sales & Marketing) Himanshu Hota said, a PR intervention has now been indispensable in every walk of our lives. The PR practitioners are always at their relentless work to promote the image, brand values and better perspective of an organisation before the public who are considered as the biggest stake. In toto, the PR personnel and corporate communicators are the inevitable components of the society who foster change and development creating mass awareness.
On the occasion, as many as 28 PR personnel were recognized by Prameya News7 for their outstanding contribution to the field of better information to the common men and human society as a whole.
Among others, Working Editor News7 Deba Narayan Sethi, Prameya News Editor Dhirendra Narayan Mishra, Bureau Chief Debendra Suar, SOA University Dean (Student Welfare) Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, Head, English Portal, Subrat Das and Odia Portal head, Amaresh Das attended the occasion.
ABP News launches new Prime Time Show - Public Interest
According to the network, the show will amplify the voice of the people and address the issues of the common man
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
ABP News has announced the launch of a prime-time show 'Public Interest'.
The channel says the show aims to amplify people’s voices by addressing the day-to-day issues faced by them while also trying to find solutions to those issues and take the story/ investigation to its logical conclusion. ‘Public Interest’ is set to premiere on July 17 at 9 PM on ABP News.
In an age where prime-time television news programming is studio-based and discussion-heavy, 'Public Interest' aims to reach out to people and opinion makers by doing on-ground reporting, investigative stories, and exclusive interviews, bringing the focus back to the common man and setting the agenda to resolve people’s issues. The show seeks to bridge the gap between the newsroom and the common man by ensuring that their stories are heard, understood, and acted upon.
The prime-time show will be people-centric bringing exclusive content to its viewers through well-researched stories and issues. To ensure accuracy and reliability, each story presented on the show will undergo thorough investigation, fact-checking, and analysis.
Jagwinder Patial, an acclaimed journalist with an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, will host the show. Jagwinder is the winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award for Journalism and has consistently broken impactful stories. His ground-breaking stories from Afghanistan's conflict zones (ISIS stronghold territories) and reporting from violence-affected/riot-hit areas have made him an acknowledged journalist. He is also known for his ‘super exclusive’ interviews with controversial figures who have made headlines. His recent interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the jail premises in Bhatinda created headlines across the media landscape in the country.
Speaking on the launch of the show, Jagwinder Patial, Executive Editor, ABP News, said, "I am honoured to be a part of 'Public Interest,' a show that aligns with my belief in the power of journalism. This show is a testament to our commitment to the people of India, providing them with a platform to voice their concerns and struggles. I am thrilled to bring forth stories that deserve attention and contribute to fostering a more informed society."
ABP News invites its viewers and stakeholders to join them on this journey toward creating a more inclusive and informed society. Through 'Public Interest,' the channel aims to empower the common man by ensuring that their concerns are not just heard but acted upon.
Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani unveils Operation Ganga at the EU Parliament in Brussels
The book was launched at the European Parliament in Brussels by high profile dignitaries and eminent people
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 10:44 PM | 2 min read
The recent EU India Leaders Conference 2023 saw the unveiling of the book Operation Ganga authored by IAS Officer Tarun Pithode. The book was launched at the European Parliament in Brussels by high profile dignitaries and eminent people including Indian Social Activist Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani.
Out of the high profile personalities present at the Parliament, a special mention to be made of Mr. Niccolò Rinaldi, the Directorate-General for External Policies of the European Union/ Head of Unit for Asia, Australia and New Zealand - European Parliament for unveiling the book. Also present during the unveiling of the book was Dr Vijay Mehta - Member, National Executive, Foreign Affairs, Department - UK & EU, BJP/ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee 2023 Dr Amit Lath, & EICBI Chairman Sujit.S.NAIR ., M.Sc, M.B.A, FRSA.
As war clouds began to loom over Ukraine, thousands of Indian students living there found themselves in a precarious situation. Some students left Ukraine in time, but many remained in the hope that there would be no war or if there was, it would not affect their studies. However, hope turned into disappointment when all students were advised to leave. Operation Ganga was a campaign conducted by the Government of India to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, during the war. The Government of India appealed to all the countries of Europe, the Indian diaspora, Indian embassies, the corporate world, and social and religious organizations to provide all possible support in moving Indian students back home from the troubled area. This book is the account of the sufferings of the students and their harrowing journeys, and the role of the Government of India and numerous Indians in rescuing them.
At the Parliament, Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani also strongly expressed his views and advocated the #MakeWithIndia philosophy. The Europe India Centre for Business and Industry is an independent, multi-lateral organisation which promotes business opportunities across various sectors in Europe and India. EICBI was formed with the intention of making European companies aware of the business opportunities in India and vice versa. EICBI hosts projects and international forums for the promotion of specific business and geo-political initiatives.
The mission of the organisation is to promote trade and investment between India and Europe, and to provide a platform for companies and businessmen who wish to become part of the India- Europe trade community. With a team of seasoned professionals at helm, the organisation also provides all the ground support required for companies to expand and flourish in Europe and India.
