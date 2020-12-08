Star Maa’s Bigg Boss season 4 beats own records

Star Maa’s reality show Bigg Boss season 4 is currently on air after having launched in the midst of the pandemic in September. The show which has had 3 successful seasons in the past has beaten its own records this season with an explosive launch of 20+ TVR (SD+HD) and a week-on-week strong performance enjoying a slot share of 42%+ (SD+HD) among the 4 GECs. Using the massive platform of Bigg Boss, Star Maa consolidates its primetime each year and launches some new blockbuster shows.

This year spurred by the success of the season and the love the audience has shown the property, Star Maa has boldly moved Bigg Boss to 10pm on weekdays and brought one of its biggest fiction properties Vadinamma to the 9.30pm slot. With this the Star Maa primetime now extends till 11pm promising its viewers an extra half hour of entertainment each night

Bigg Boss which now has 6 contestants fighting for the title of this year is at its entertaining best. With contestants from diverse backgrounds and very varied strengths, the climax promises to be something to watch out for.

Speaking about this season, host Nagarjuna said “The greatest satisfaction is when you can entertain crores of the audience every week. And that too in the difficult times of pandemic. Bigg Boss Season 4 has wiped off the previous records established by Bigg Boss Season 3 at a national level. 20+ TVR made it the biggest launch of BIGG BOSS Show ever, 4 Crore tune-ins in AP & TELANGANA in the latest week are just indications of love showered by viewers. In the past 12 weeks 83% of the people in the twin states have sampled BIGG BOSS Season 4. Its a remarkable feat. And now we are entering into the most exciting phase Finale of the show building further momentum. My heartfelt gratitude to the audience of BIGG BOSS Season 4.”