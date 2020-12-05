Star Maa to launch new show 'Guppedantha Manasu' during Bigg Boss

The channel will also be moving one of their biggest shows “Vadinamma” to 9:30 pm to further strengthen their primetime

With just a few weeks to the finale of Bigg Boss, Star Maa is gearing up to launch a brand new show “Guppedantha Manasu” at 7 pm.

"Star Maa, with every season of Bigg Boss has reinvented its offerings and built a stronger presence for itself using the huge audience surge that happens with the show. This season which began in the midst of uncertainties like COVID 19 and was impacted by floods etc has proven that the viewers love for Bigg Boss remains unshaken.Season 4 which has been the biggest launch of the show so far has been going strong and generated huge numbers helping Star Maa consolidate its leadership even further," said the channel about Bigg Boss.

The channel will also be moving one of their biggest shows “Vadinamma” to 9:30 pm to further strengthen their primetime.