SPNI ventures into audio streaming with 'Go-Beyond Podcast'

Sony Pictures Networks India has announced its venture into audio streaming, making it the first major Indian broadcast company to do so. The ‘Go-Beyond Podcast’ is specially curated to celebrate individuals who have been exemplary in dealing with the cards that life dealt them.

Launched in SPN’s 25th year anniversary month, so far this podcast has featured eleven eminent guests from different walks of life. The guest line-up ahead is just as exciting and varied. The podcast capsules are a conversational amalgam of laughter, wit, insights, and inspiration.

Over the last twenty-five years, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s entertainment ecosystem. Addressing the needs of an ever-evolving audience, the brand has crafted genre traversing experiences, adding a host of pioneering firsts to its credit.

Well-known personalities with remarkable journeys and stories across sports, literature, business, entertainment, history, and the culinary arts, to name a few, have already graced SPN’s ‘Go-Beyond Podcast’. These guests include renowned names such as Chef Amrita Raichand, Actor and Comedian Ash Chandler, Former Australian Cricketer Jason Gillespie, Environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, Author Samit Basu, and Historian Vikram Sampath, amongst others.

The Go-Beyond’ podcast is not just a value add to SPN’s diverse content bouquet, but also enables the brand to foray into a segment that is surging in India with more people opting for digital audio streaming. According to a PWC ReportIndia is the third-largest podcast market,

after China and the US and is estimated to reach 17.61 million listeners by 2023.

N.P. Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive officer (CEO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

"As the digital audio craze continues to explode, ‘The Go-Beyond Podcast’ creates deeper engagement with audiences by bringing to the fore real-life stories and insights of achievers who braved small or big limitations to resonate with success. SPN has a pioneering history of creating compelling content across formats and platforms, and the Go-Beyond Podcast is our endeavour to both inspire and entertain a global listener-base.”

The Go-Beyond Podcast has listeners across global platforms.

Apple Podcasts (https://apple.co/3lXKbZf)

Spotify (http://bit.ly/GBPonSpotify)

Google Podcasts (http://bit.ly/GBPonGoogle)

Amazon Music: (https://amzn.to/3e4zliX)

Stitcher (https://bit.ly/GBPStitcher)

JioSaavn (http://bit.ly/GBPJioSaavn)

Gaana (https://bit.ly/GBPonGaana)

iHeartRadio (https://bit.ly/GBPiHeart)

