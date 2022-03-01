SPNI bags exclusive broadcast rights for India & Denmark Davis Cup tie

SPNI will broadcast the tournament on Sony TEN 2 channels across India and the subcontinent as well as live-stream on SonyLIV

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has acquired the exclusive media rights to broadcast Davis Cup Tie between India and Denmark on 4th and 5th March 2022. As part of the deal signed with the All India Tennis Association, SPNI will broadcast the tournament on Sony TEN 2 channels across India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as live-stream the tournament on their premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Under the leadership of captain Rohit Rajpal and mentorship of coach Zeeshan Ali, the Indian team comprises Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan. Denmark will feature Mikael Torpegaard, Johannes Ingildsen, Christian Sigsgaard and Elmer Møller.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “We are pleased to acquire the media rights of the highly anticipated Davis Cup Tie between India & Denmark. With India being the host for the tournament, tennis fans in India are looking forward to watching Team India serve up Denmark with the home ground advantage. Our viewers will get to cheer on top Indian players like Rohit Rajpal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan who will be playing for their country.”

