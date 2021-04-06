Sony Entertainment Television reaches 100 million global subscribers on YouTube

In 2009, the channel achieved its first 1000 subscribers followed by 10 million in 2017, 50 million in 2019 and 100 million now

Sony Entertainment Television has reached 100 million global subscribers on YouTube.

“Sony Entertainment Television has become the first television channel in broadcasting history, as well as the fourth entity to globally reach 100 million subscribers on YouTube,” the network claimed in a statement.

“The channel has successfully charted growth since inception breaking new grounds in storytelling and innovation for the Indian audience. From hosting the biggest reality game show with Kaun Banega Crorepati to offering Kapil Sharma’s rib ticking comedy and making India groove to some hypnotic dance moves in Super Dancer, Sony Entertainment Television has headlined the category with diverse genres and formats bringing India’s biggest faces to the living rooms. The channel has also spearheaded inspiring stories of women empowerment with shows like Ladies Special, Patiala Babes coupled with airing India’s longest running crime shows CID and Crime Patrol that catered to generation of audiences,” it stated further.

In 2009, the channel achieved its first 1000 subscribers followed by 10 million in 2017, 50 million in 2019 and 100 million now. Since 2019, Sony Entertainment Television’s YouTube channel has been registering an average of 2 million subscribers every month making it the biggest subscribers base for a broadcast brand. Sony Entertainment Television’s YouTube channel has reached over 278 million unique viewers globally in the last 90 days and registered more than half a billion (over lifetime) likes, shares, and comments for its engaging content, shared the network.

Talking about the achievement, Manish Aggarwal - Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks, said, “We are delighted to hit the 100 million subscription mark on YouTube as the first broadcaster globally. This milestone is a testimony that Sony Entertainment Television’s content performs exceedingly well across all 3 platforms – Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV and YouTube. This trans platform content success helps us create a robust content pipeline that brings quality, variety and novelty.”

Added Satya Raghavan, Director - Content Partnerships, YouTube, “We're very excited to see Sony Entertainment Television achieve the 100 million subscriber milestone on YouTube. Their popularity is testimony to the fact that quality television content can have longevity on YouTube and foster loyal and vibrant communities. Their shows on YouTube are reaching new and diverse audiences every day and we are happy to see the Sony franchise grow across all screens simultaneously.”

