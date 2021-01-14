Shemaroo MarathiBana celebrates first anniversary with wishes from movie celebrities

Shemaroo Entertainment today took a walk down memory lane to mark the first anniversary of its Marathi movie channel, Shemaroo MarathiBana. The event was attended by some of the famous personalities from the Marathi film industry such as Mahesh Kothare, Mrinal Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav and Makarand Anaspure, who graced the occasion with their presence.

Since inception, the channel has set new benchmarks in the Marathi entertainment industry bringing entertaining content for the entire family. Within a year of its launch, Shemaroo MarathiBana has become a household name for high-quality Marathi movies, and contributed significantly to the Marathi Film Industry, adding to its pride and popularity. The channel ensured the viewers were engaged and entertained throughout the lockdown while theatres and other avenues of entertainment were shut. Shemaroo MarathiBana became the catalyst in catering to the entrainment needs of Marathi speaking audiences by hosting World Television Premieres and Maha movies on their channel. This not only boosted the popularity of the channel but also created a very strong and loyal base of viewers who now look forward to the movies that will be aired on the channel.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited commented, “It is a very joyous moment for all of us today as we celebrate the first anniversary of our Marathi movie channel, “Shemaroo MarathiBana”. We have constantly disruptive content space and the success of Shemaroo MarathiBana is a testimony to our continuous efforts in offering customized and curated content to our viewers.”

Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcast business, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, added, “Shemaroo MarathiBana marked the company’s foray into the broadcasting business and we have been constantly endeavoring to entertain our audiences with our wide range of offerings and content. The channel is all set to win over the Free-To-Air broadcasting space.”

Pertaining to the event, Mahesh Kothare commented, “I am elated that Shemaroo MarathiBana invited me to be a part of their celebrations and to get to be a part of a community that fosters talent and helps us grow, even during testing times like this.” To this, Mrinal Kulkari added, “The Marathi Cinema is an extremely close-knit industry and companies like Shemaroo Entertainment always find ways to keep us in the limelight. I am sure, I am going to be a part of many more celebrations of Shemaroo MarathiBana’s success.”

Siddhartha Jadhav, acclaimed Marathi actor, and comedian further added, “The Marathi film industry has given me so much and I am glad Shemaroo has added to the glory of our industry in such challenging times as well. I have had a long enduring relationship with Shemaroo, and I am elated to be celebrating the first year anniversary of their Marathi movie channel – Shemaroo MarathiBana.”

Makarand Anaspure, renowned Marathi movie and theatre actor also shared his views, saying, “Marathi movies have always supported the rich culture and talent we Marathis have to offer. We are glad to have a platform like Shemaroo MarathiBana to connect with our audiences even at a time where the live performance or being displayed on the big screen was not possible. I congratulate the channel and wish it has a long and happy journey with us and our audiences in the coming year.”

Shemaroo MarathiBana has contributed significantly to uplifting the Maratha Talent in 2020. Their World TV Premieres during such times of uncertainty is what has kept the Marathi Entertainment Industry alive and motivated them to keep creating content. 2021 is going to be another great year for Marathi cinema and its enthusiasts as it has an exciting line up underway. Shivya made its World Television Premiere on the channel on the 10th January, followed by some good entertaining movies like Razzakar, Bhatukali, Kashala Udyachi Baat, Guru, Balkadu and more that will be showcased on the channel in the coming weeks.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)