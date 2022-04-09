Republic Media Network releases Ukraine coverage digital numbers

According to the channel, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s interview with President Zelenskyy has got 600 mn impressions within the first 24 hours

Republic Media Network has said Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s interview with President Zelenskyy has got 600 million estimated impressions within the first 24 hours.

The interview was telecast live across broadcast and digital platforms.

On YouTube, the interview has got over 20 million impressions within the first day of playout, the channel has said. The interview has got over 2.61 million views in less than 20 hours, Republic said.

According to the channel, on Twitter the interview crossed over 532 million impressions. On Facebook, the interview has reached an audience of approximately 3 million and the interview has been seen by over 2 million people, only on Telegram, Republic reported.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)