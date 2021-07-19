Republic Media Network issues note on Read India Celebration 2021

Republic Media Network has announced an initiative called Read India Celebration (RIC) 2021.

RIC 2021 is a book reading and leadership initiative for students, with the aim to create Independent Thinkers by encouraging students across the country to read non-academic books and thus create emerging leaders from India and around the world.

The focus of RIC 2021 International is to Read, Think & Act. Read aims at 3 R’s - Reading Books, Reading Self, and Reading Situations. Think focuses on 3 things which can be done to get better. And Act focuses on doing 3 things daily for conscious & continuous improvement. The objective of this association is to instil the habit of reading in the younger generation across the nation and globe.

The goal of RIC 2021 is to get 10 Lakh Registrations from students across the country, making it an annual reality knowledge festival which students look up to from all corners of India. The future-plan for RIC is to make it the world's largest knowledge festival where students from different geographies, cultures, age groups & diverse backgrounds share their knowledge, share views and solutions to issues that matter to them.

Republic Media Network has partnered with Leading Self to boost this initiative. Watch the announcement below:

@CelebrationRead 2021 International is a unique opportunity for schools & colleges to engage students in a transformative non-academic reading and leadership experience. Register Now on https://t.co/0MbvAbhtVI or visit https://t.co/BEA0OusyFg to know more pic.twitter.com/9T8cuOKhpk — Republic (@republic) July 16, 2021

Managing Director & Editor-In-Chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami said “We are happy to have associated with RIC 2021, as a news network we are proud to encourage the convention of Reading in students who are going to be the Nation Builders of tomorrow. This initiative is nothing short of remarkable and goes to show how an individual can truly make the difference! We vow to support, encourage and support Raghuram to build a platform which nurtures the bright minds and creates Independent Thinkers who are rooted in this great nation.”

Students can participate in Read India Celebration 2021 in an easy 3-step process:

Register at https://readindia.info/cms/student-register Read a book/Research on a topic https://readindia.info/index.php/ric-2021/ Submit a one-pager summary on book/research along with a novel idea to resolve any issue of their choice + a 1 to 2 min video on the experience.

Founder of Read India Celebration, Mr Raghuram Ananthoj said “We want students from rural, urban, all social, economic, ethnic & cultural backgrounds to share the Read India Celebration stage. We want to make a nation of Billion to think about Swatantra Soch (Independent Thinkers). We look forward to having Republic Media Network as our esteemed partner on this journey for the next 5 years to begin with!”

Group CEO of Republic Media Network, Vikas Khanchandani said, “As a network, we have always believed in partnering with organizations who are working towards bringing about a social and behavioural change for a better future. Raghuram's initiative of Read India Celebration is a fantastic example of the same. RIC's agenda is to create independent thinkers who will be the leaders of tomorrow, and we will support them in this endeavour to our fullest extent.”

Catch the Read India Celebration 2021 initiative on Republic TV, R Bharat and R Bangla.

