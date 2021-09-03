Release: Zee Cinemalu’s 5th anniversary

Zee Cinemalu has completed five years. Launched by actor Chiranjeevi, who unveiled the logo, the channel began its journey on 4th September 2016 with ‘Dil Pai Super Hit’.

The channel philosophy ‘Dil Pai Super Hit’ is aimed towards inspiring every Telugu speaking audience with a superhit stress buster that will help them enjoy the ride that life has to offer.

“Zee Cinemalu is the first movie channel to introduce the concept of World Television Premieres in the Telugu market, giving a unique offering to movie lovers. The channel stands at the number 2 position in Urban. Over the years, the channel witnessed tremendous outcomes as it experimented with showcasing 11 movies per day. It also packaged 17 stories to bring a unique mix of interesting story each hour on a single day for the viewers,” claimed Zee.

Zee Cinemalu is going to launch a brand anthem on the day of the anniversary, 4th September on the lines of ‘Raa Raa Mama.. Chuddam ZEE Cinema’, composed & sung by Rama Krishna Miriyala. Additionally, the channel will unveil a new brand identity with a refreshed set of graphics to the logo, while retaining the channel’s core promise of ‘Dil Pai Super Hit’. The new packaging reflects happiness, vibrancy, fun, and quirkiness that is symbolic of the channel’s identity.

The Zee Cinemalu HD variant launched on December 31, 2017, continues to deliver the best viewing experience enabled with this technology to their ardent viewer.

Commenting on the 5th anniversary, Sai Prakash, Business Head of Zee Cinemalu said, “The journey has been exceptional. The success of Zee Cinemalu is very close to our heart because this was the first movie channel in the south market from the ZEEL bouquet and the latest entrant into the Telugu genre. On this truly momentous occasion, we reiterate our commitment to offering only the best-in-class entertainment that will be loved by the Telugu audiences.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)