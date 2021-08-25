Release: News18 Network campaigns

News18 Network has always been at forefront of highlighting key issues that echo the voice of the common man and engage all the necessary stakeholders to encourage development and progress.

Continuing this approach of solutions-oriented journalism News18 Gujarati kicked up two new campaigns Khadaraj and Atmanirbhar Gujarat.

Khadaraj is a 3-4 week-long campaign, which echoes the voice of Gujarati by showing the spotlight on the bad roads of the state. During every monsoon, the roads of the state suffer the maximum damage and they have always been ignored by authorities. Viewers were also invited to be part of this campaign and they did actively participate in it by sharing videos and pictures of bad roads in their areas. The echoes of this campaign forced the government to take necessary actions and resulted in roads getting repaired at many places of Gujarat. The campaign has been applauded by the Gujarati's who felt their voices were heard in the corridors of government.

Atmanirbhar Gujarat is an initiative to amplify the call given by our PM of creating ‘Self Reliant India’. During the current pandemic lot of people lost their jobs and suffered losses in their businesses, Atmanirbhar Gujarat is a 4-week campaign to highlight the cause of being ‘Self Reliant Gujarat’ it showcases the inspiring journey of those Gujarati’s who showed their mettle through innovations, carved their path leading to job creation and success in their businesses. Stories such as farmers who grew strawberries in kutch, to an interior designer who lost his job and started milk business by procuring cow shed.

