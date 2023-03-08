Puthiyathalamurai Sakthi announced

Puthiya Thalaimurai TV has announced the annual Sakthi Awards 2023 to honour extraordinary women for outstanding achievements in their chosen fields of work. The awards are an attempt to recognize and celebrate women achievers in every walk of life. Achievers and promising stars of future in six different categories were awarded on the occasion. The awards include leadership award, kindness award, ability award, courage award, literary award and lifetime achievement award. A special panel of judges selected the award winners with the help of public voting. Nominees were shortlisted after thorough research.
The award ceremony was held at the Trade Center, Nandhanam, Chennai on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at 06.30 pm. The event was aired later on Puthiyathalaimurai TV. The channel aimed to bring achievers together under one platform. The event has been successful by honoring women achievers from every walk of life. The idea is also to encourage and empower women in their respective fields.
STUMBL onboards Masoom Minawala as strategic advisor
Minawala has also invested in the women's fashion platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:18 PM | 4 min read
Fashion Platform STUMBL has joined hands with fashion creator Masoom Minawala. Masoom, who is a Forbes 30 under 30 and one of the most trusted fashion creators in India has invested in STUMBL and will be coming onboard as a strategic advisor.
With this one of its kind partnership, STUMBL aims to bring top fashion creators on its platform to curate and recommend fashion that gives young women the freedom and confidence to discover their unique style. The brand aspires to build an open and honest community where there is a strong sense of belonging, a place where one can express their authentic self without any judgement, and be able to meet their tribe of unique people, creators and brands. Masoom as a strategic advisor will advise the team at STUMBL and help the company acquire and retain top fashion creators.
Here’s the link to Masoom announcing her partnership with STUMBL :
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNPvwSsGjV/
Launched in Dec 2022 by three experienced and highly successful senior executives, Maruthy Ramgandhi, Ayyappan Lakshmanan and Abhishekk Handa, the startup has been gaining good traction. The brand also raised $1.6 million from Saama Capital, Whiteboard Capital and notable angel investors. Since its launch, STUMBL has served more than 10,000 young women and 20% of them have been repeat customers ever since.
Hyper-personalisation of supply and shopping format for young women, strong creator community contributing to real-time style curations, and content marketing are key differentiating factors that STUMBL wants to focus more on. For new-age fashion brands which are caught in the highly competitive, discounting game on large marketplaces, and finding it difficult to reach their target group, STUMBL provides the right platform to target young women in a style-centric fashion.
Maruthy Ramgandhi,Co-founder & CEO, STUMBL, says “Fashion choices among women of today are much more unique and aspirational. It is dynamic and a lot driven by pop culture and OTT trends. Baggy clothes, K-fashion, Corsets, Bodysuits, Bralettes, Coords are our top selling styles right now. We work with creators to drop new styles every alternate day and keep our eyes peeled for new trends almost on a daily basis. Our vision is to be the number one fashion platform for women of today. A platform that will give them the fastest and most reliable access to latest fashion trends. ” He further adds, “We are building this new, highly engaged shopping experience with social interaction at its core, providing our users with shoppable moodboards. Think of Instagram or Pinterest with shop-as-you-scroll functionality that marries discovery and commerce.”
Commenting on her association with STUMBL, Masoom Minawala, Fashion creator and Investor, says, “I am thrilled to be a part of STUMBL’s journey both as an investor and strategic advisor. Their real-time supply chain which brings the latest trends to customers at a brisk pace, and creator-focused shopping approach have the power to not only revolutionise the traditional fashion landscape, but to also provide consumers with an unparalleled personalised shopping experience. Looking forward to witnessing STUMBL grow as the number one platform for Indian women and me being a part of this exciting evolution.”
According to industry reports, fashion as a category is currently 12% of e-commerce sales in India. By 2027, the category is projected to grow to 30% of e-commerce sales. Almost one-third of fashion commerce in India will happen online, majorly driven by GenZ and Young Millenials. STUMBL is well positioned to capture this opportunity as they are building a one-of-the-kind fashion platform targeted at the right audience. Masoom’s addition to the team will further strengthen the brand.
CM Basavaraj Bommai unveils Seven Wonders of Karnataka
A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts evaluated these places on a seven-point criteria
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:54 AM | 6 min read
This is the day to rejoice and celebrate the pride of Karnataka. Just as the world marvels at the beauty of the landmark Seven Wonders of the World, our land of Karnataka now boasts of its own Seven Wonders. The list is finally out! Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka,’ which represent the best of the state’s land and water, forest and sea, faith and science, architecture and sculpture, and history and heritage. The Seven Wonders showcase only the very best that this state has to offer.
The declaration of the Seven Wonders was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a glittering event. In the ceremonial event, the chosen wonders were awarded a state certificate, which was received by the respective district commissioners.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka are as follows:
- Hirebenakal Rock Tombs: Dating back tothe period between 800 BC and 200BC, it is estimated, this prehistoric site in Koppal district’s Gangavati taluk, is declared to be the ‘Mega Stone Age Wonder’.
- Hampi: Built between 14th and 16th century, Hampi stands as the stellar example of Vijayanagara
Empire’s glorious rule. Still standing beautiful in Vijayanagara district, Hampi has been declared the
‘Architectural Wonder’.
- Gomateshwara: The 57-feet tall towering statue of Gomateshwara was built in the 10
th century atop the Vindhyagiri Hill in Hassan district’s Shravanabelagola. It has been declared as a
‘Philosophical Wonder’.
- Gol Gumbaz: Built by Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah during the 17th century in Bijapur (now
Vijayapura), the massive Gol Gumbaz has been declared the ‘Architectural Science Wonder’.
- Mysore Palace: Dating back to the 19th and 20th century, the world-famous Amba Vilas Palace,
which was envisioned by the Wodeyar Dynasty was declared as the ‘Royal Heritage Wonder’.
- Jog Falls: Considered among the most beautiful waterfalls in India, water gushes from a great
height of 830-feet in Shimoga district’s Jog Falls. This world-famous visual treat has been declared a
‘Natural Wonder on Land’.
- Netrani Island: Symbolic of love itself, this heart-shaped island on the Arabian Sea off
Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district has been declared a ‘Natural Wonder onWater’.
Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka’ has created a fresh tourism model for the state. I have already set in motion the preparation of a detailed development plan for Hirebenakal, which is a part of this stellar list of wonders. The District Commissioners of each of the seven wonders are asked to submit a blueprint development report to upgrade the facilities at these places.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka were scooped out after a year of persistent effort and hard work.
CM Bommai requested that the list of 5,000 nominated places be handed over to the government. These places would be used as the blueprint for creating a state tourism promotion plan, he assured.
He expressed appreciation for the meticulous process of nomination, whittling down and finally arriving at the Seven Wonders of Karnataka. He lauded the project team for sowing the seeds for a great initiative. He asked that the project not stop here but rather continue as an annual event. By doing this, said the CM, more precious and lesser-known places are likely to emerge. These are not just tourism locations but excellent opportunities to impart the true stories of our rich history, heritage and culture, said Mr. Bommai.
Karnataka state tourism minister Anand Singh said, “Since I have taken the state tourism office, a number of development programmes have been initiated in tourism hotspots. Still, there is much more to do. The project of the Seven Wonders of Karnataka should be eternally kept alive. But, the legislative assembly elections are upon us shortly. It is the nature of politics for parties to change and power to shift hands.
There should be a commitment to continue protecting and promoting important tourism centers. In this, public cooperation is most important. It doesn’t matter who is in power, the district commissioners and tourism department officials should undertake the responsibility unfailingly.”
He further added that our country itself is a wonder. Our state is an even more beautiful wonder. There is no doubt that these chosen seven wonders have all that it takes to attract the most curious travelers of the world. He is of the opinion that with the right media promotion, these places will stay intact in the hearts and minds of people.”
The Selection Panel
The jury that chose the Seven Wonders of Karnataka included VC and social evangelist in the startup ecosystem Prashanth Prakash; Three-time Grammy-winning musician, Global Goodwill Ambassador and environment activist Ricky Kej; Director of films like Wild Karnataka and Gandhada Gudi, wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha; President of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, renowned prehistory and history expert Dr. Devarakonda Reddy; world-renowned speed painter and young world traveler Vilas Nayak; Managing Director of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Joint Secretary to the chief minister G Jagadeesha; and Editor-in-Chief of Kannada Prabha and Asianet Suvarna News Ravi Hegde.
The Selection Process
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka project was announced to identify the top Seven places within the state that truly represent the best that Karnataka has to offer, including its land, water, forests and seas, architecture, science, sculpture, art, history and heritage. Enthusiastic Kannadigas sent in as many as 5000 nominations from every nook and corner of the state. An internal jury went through each and every nomination and whittled down the places to 100.
These 100 places were put through the test of fire, that is public voting. Over 82 lakh votes were registered on various platforms, including Kannada Prabha newspaper, Asianet Suvarna News channel and the website. From these votes, the top 21 places with the highest number of votes proceeded to the final stage. It took a year to conduct detailed surveys on these 21 finalists. A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts critically evaluated these places on seven-point criteria. The panel participated in thorough discussions of each place based on the seven criteria, including history, making/construction and materials used, specialty and identity, beauty, artistic skills, enormity, and current state/condition. The SevenWonders of Karnataka were arrived at unanimously by the panel.
Aaj Tak records overall reach of 343 million across digital and linear
In digital, Aaj Tak saw a reach of 145.95 million individuals in December 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:11 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak, the Hindi news channel from the India Today Group, has recorded an overall reach of 343.07 million individuals across all end-points - digital and linear.
In digital, Aaj Tak has ranked on top at 12.43% with 145.95 million individuals in December 2022.
The findings are as per a report by Chrome Digital Cross Platform Report launched recently by Sam Balsara at the 2nd Annual ASSOCHAM Summit on Branding & Marketing.
Aaj Tak has also recently registered the highest number of cross-platform actions in terms of social media engagement for digital platforms for January 2023.
Sportstar Aces Awards is back
The 2023 edition will be held in Mumbai on Feb 27
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:03 PM | 3 min read
The annual Sportstar Aces Awards are back, and the 2023 edition will be held in Mumbai on February 27 to honour the performances of India’s sports stars in 2022.
Speaking about the awards, Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar, said, “Indian athletes continued to excel in 2022, following the success at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. We saw champions emerging from multiple sports, reinforcing the belief that India is no longer a one-sport nation. This year, our jury, which has been further strengthened by the addition of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, had a difficult task and we had our longest-ever jury meeting to pick the winners.
“This year’s Sportstar Aces Awards is special as it is entering its 5th year. To celebrate this, we have introduced a new award — ‘Inspirational Icon'. This award will champion athletes who have enthused the next generation to pick up sports and have also used the power of sports to leave a mark on the larger society."
The Sportstar Aces jury is chaired by Sunil Gavaskar and its other members are MM Somaya, Viswananthan Anand, Aparna Popat, Anjali Bhagwat, Bhaichung Bhutia and Abhinav Bindra.
Gavaskar is the chairman of the jury for the Aces Awards. On the rapidly improving quality of Indian athletes, he opined, “It is the availability of watching top stars in the world, to also be able to participate in competitions with them, learn their training methods and how they sustain their championship mode that has helped the Indian athletes elevate themselves.”
Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who is a part of the jury, said, “As a jury member, I look for ‘the little bit extra’ in all the nominees that will make them the winner. We look for that world title, the sense of breakthrough, achieving something we thought impossible or that quality that inspires people.”
He further said, “India’s sporting footprint is slowly growing -- not only competitively but also organisationally. We had the Commonwealth Games, the Chess Olympiad, and a lot of other sports. This makes us pleasantly surprised that in one more sport, we have made a name for ourselves. Also in established sports, we are breaking old records and new records are being created and trophies are being brought back home.”
Speaking about the event, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group said, “Very happy to share that Aces is becoming bigger each year and celebrating the spirit of sports. These awards are dedicated to honouring our sporting champions and creating a platform to converse about India’s bright future in sports.”
TagTalk expands DOOH network in India
The company has partnered with cafes, gyms and colleges
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 3:40 PM | 2 min read
With the rapid surge in DOOH adoption, F&B DOOH specialist TagTalk has expanded its network to premium gyms and colleges across key metros in India, partnering with key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev, Fit7 by MS Dhoni. It has also expanded its reach among millennials through a tie-up with Innov Media for colleges.
Gautam Bhirani, Founder & CEO - TagTalk, says, "As an organization, our focus has always been on the harder-to-reach and most prized audience - the urban Millennials and Gen-Z. Through our F&B network, launched in 2017, we were able to establish a connection with this audience group by creating a new screen experience in sync with a smartphone. This also enabled content sharing.
"Over the last few years, we were able to successfully establish a new touchpoint, complementing the audience lifestyle and behaviour for advertisers. OTT platforms became the highest spenders, followed by Smartphone, Beverage, Automotive and Lifestyle brands. With our 2 new networks and 700+ new locations, we are looking to increase our market share in the Indian DOOH ecosystem that has exponentially grown post Covid-19 from Rs 150 crore to Rs 450 crore.
Rahul Biswas, Group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, "With an aim to keep expanding our largest lifestyle DOOH network in India, we are happy to announce that we have been able to digitise most minutes spent touch-points by urban millennials & Gen-Z of India. With touch points such as Fitness Centres and Educational Institutions being added to our network, we now have mapped the complete journey of the most prized Indian audience by being present where they (work,chill,workout and study), with an average network dual time of 4 hours a day 7 days a week.This by far becomes the only network catering to this TG set with the Highest OTS for brands to engage with under one umbrella."
HM Amit Shah attends birth centenary celebrations of Lokmat's Sh. Jawaharlal Darda
The event also marked 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Maharashtra has a great history in the field of journalism, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started 'Kesari' magazine in 1881, which awakened the consciousness of independence not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country.
It is very important for a newspaper to make a working methodology imbibing the qualities of truth, courage and continuity.
Keeping the magazine popular as well as profitable while managing journalism is a very difficult task, Lokmat group has done it in a very good manner, Congratulations to Lokmat group for this.
In life, the decisions taken by adhering to the values and principles make a person great. Shri Jawaharlal Darda showed his strong determination by standing firmly during the emergency.
Some principles have to be fixed for the continuous running of an organization, however Shri Jawaharlal Darda created high standards for 'Lokmat' from the acts of his own life.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country has achieved a lot in the last almost 9 years, India stands firmly in front of the world with 70 percent self-reliance and has become a manufacturing hub by realizing the dream of Make in India.
India has proved its potential in front of the world in the last 75 years without any arrogance, it is a matter of pride for every Indian.
When the Government thinks about the country and the people, it does not delay even for a second in taking decisions, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has never taken decisions which are liked by the people, rather has taken decisions which are good for the people.
Today the startups made by our youth have established a unique identity in the world and many of our youth have become multi-millionaires.
Before Shri Narendra Modi came to power, Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were three big hotspots from the point of view of internal security, Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reduced violence in these three areas by 80 percent.
The laying of a foundation for the resolution kept by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in front of all of us to take India at the top position in the world by 2047 has been completed, now it is the right time to take this resolution to realization Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at his Diksha Bhoomi Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to founding Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr. Hedgewar ji and second Sarsanghchalak Shri Guruji at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation wished all the countrymen on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.
IWMBuzz Media unleashes biggest Holi bash of 2023
The event will be held on March 8 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 1:10 PM | 1 min read
IWMBuzz Media unleashes the year’s biggest Holi bash. The splendour will commence on March 8, 2023, at Swagat Park, Malad West (Mumbai), featuring non-stop entertainment, music and craze.
IWMBuzz owns and executes impact IPs like The Digital (OTT) Awards, India Gaming Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit and Awards among many others.
Siddhartha Laik (Founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz) said, “We are super thrilled to bring forth this maddening Holi party this year in Mumbai along with top, renowned celebrities from television, Bollywood and OTT. We ensure that the guests and the fans will witness a crazy bash with their families and friends. Enjoy unlimited music, food & beverages, rain dance and what not.”
