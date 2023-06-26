Puthiyathalaimurai to host Gemini Flyover's glorious journey
Puthiya Thalaimurai and Fourth Dimension will host the Spectacular Gemini Flyover 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 8
Gemini Flyover, the iconic landmark of Chennai, is all set for its 50th anniversary celebrations. Anna Flyover also known as Gemini Flyover is an iconic identity, which holds a unique place in the hearts of Chennai's residents, carrying an emotional connect that transcends time and generations.
Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.
We, the guardians of responsible media, are delighted to host a grand and unforgettable campaign dubbed #Gemini@50. This extraordinary endeavor aims to celebrate not only the historical significance of this beloved bridge but also the cherished memories and awe-inspiring stories related to it.
To mark this momentous occasion, a series of on-ground activities have been planned on July 8th, 2023, at the vibrant Semmozhi Poonga, from 4pm onwards, located in close proximity to the iconic bridge. The public is wholeheartedly invited this extravagant affair that would include music and entertainment. As part of the celebrations, an enthralling discussions has also been planned that will bring together admired bureaucrats, celebrities and visionary business tycoons, who will regale the audience with their personal anecdotes on the historic bridge.
That’s not all! There’s more! Puthiya Thalaimurai and Puthuyugam Channels will unleash a flurry of exclusive news segments, thought-provoking packages, and gripping episodes dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebrations. With the entire city buzzing with anticipation, the spirited "Chennaiites" will embrace this monumental event with an unparalleled zeal and unwavering determination to make it an unforgettable chapter in the city's recent memory.
The activity is hosted by New Generation Media in partnership with Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Get ready to witness an exciting celebration as Gemini Flyover prepares to mark its historic 50th year of existence.
Dr. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, New Generation Media, said, “We are privileged to host this initiative about Anna Flyover, which turns 50 on July 1, 2023. It is a Flyover with historical significance that evokes memories. Through this public initiative, we connect with our audiences on the ground by creating an engaging content that makes them understand the importance and the efforts behind this iconic structure in the state's capital.”
BRICS CCI appoints Ruby Sinha as President of WE Women’s Vertical
She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:09 PM | 2 min read
The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed Ms Ruby Sinha as the President of BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of the BRICS BRICS CCI for a period of three years. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations. She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE.
The BRICS CCI women’s vertical is endeavouring towards building a credible repository of working professionals, entrepreneurs, business partners across different geographies and industry verticals and promoting business interactions among members by organizing regular events platforms and other forms of interactions. It also facilitates mentoring/training programs for women professionals.
Announcing the appointment, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Director-General- BRICS CCI said, “We firmly believe that Ms. Ruby Sinha’s vision, strategic acumen, and dedication will elevate the women’s vertical to new heights of success and significantly contribute to the overall objective of the Chamber. On behalf of BRICS CCI, I extend my warmest congratulations to her.”
Speaking about her new role, Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE said “It’s an honour for me to come at the helm of affairs of the women’s vertical of BRICS CCI at a time when the G20’s focus on gender-based digital inclusivity and skilling alongwith our Hon’ble PM’s vision of this decade being a Techade is a prime focus. I have been a part of the women’s vertical BRICS CCI WE since its inception and being a woman entrepreneur myself, I hope to take our focus on women empowerment and enterprise further during my tenure.”
An entrepreneur herself, Ruby Sinha is the Founder of sheatwork.com, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs and Kommune Brand Communications. She started her career as a journalist and has been involved in initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurship among women.
Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1
The weekly show has completed 52 episodes
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
The Lallantop, a leading digital media platform announced the successful airing of the 52nd episode of its highly acclaimed weekly show, "Guest in the Newsroom." This milestone marks a year of captivating and insightful conversations with 52 distinguished guests from various fields, making it a powerful series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
"Guest in the Newsroom" has revolutionized the interview format by offering a more inclusive and diverse experience for viewers. Recognizing that people yearn to learn more about the different personalities beyond their star persona, the show followed its famed RRR format, keeping the show real, raw and relatable with a long format, uninhibited, lounge like discussion platform fostering a sense of community among viewers.
From thought-provoking conversation with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to insightful conversations with Indian Forensic Pathologist Dr TD Dogra, the show has consistently delivered quality content that sparks intellectual curiosity.
On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’
Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”
'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' celebrates achievements of women with 'The Shakti Awards'
The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The 'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' Conclave was held in Dehradun's Pacific Hotel on 18th June 2023, to celebrate the achievements of women & pay tribute to India's 'Nari Shakti.' Women achievers from all walks of life were honoured with The Shakti Awards for their exemplary courage and strength. The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’, to showcase the indomitable spirit of women through their stories of grit and resilience.
The conclave was graced by the august presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Harish Rawat, speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, DGP Uttarakhand Shri Ashok Kumar, Actress Smt. Himani Shivpuri, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Entrepreneurs, politicians, environmentalists, doctors, actors, spiritual gurus and digital content creators.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about his government's work for women empowerment. 'We have introduced 30% reservation for Women in Government jobs, we have also taken a pledge to make 1.25 lakh women lakhpatis on the 25th anniversary of our state. We have worked on PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana and are giving 3 refills to LPG cylinders for every family', said the CM as he listed the schemes introduced for the future of women.
Speaker of the assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, addressed the challenges faced by women assembly in the state assemblies. She accepted that respect given to a male speaker is much more than what a woman speaker gets, but one should ensure that the dignity of the post is maintained. 'If I want to run the Vidhan Sabha, it will be my way, not in any other person's way', she added.
Legendary Bollywood Actor Himani Shivpuri detailed her journey to stardom. 'I was self-reliant like my father, who used to study at NSD for only 250 rupees. The state of Hindi theatre was very poor and you couldn't make a living out of it. After joining NSD, I used to get 600 rupees a day', she said while getting emotional about her struggle.
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. 'Fantastic effort to see so many woman achievers from Uttarakhand getting a platform like this to be recognised, rewarded and appreciated. Inspirational speech by the Hon'ble Uttarakhand CM. Glad to see Ham Mahilayein & We Women Want going from state to state to provide a compelling and honest platform for Nari Shakti in keeping with PM Modi's vision of women-led development', he said.
The day-long conclave was telecast live on India News and India News Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand channels throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the week.
ReelStar comes onboard as ‘powered by’ partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards X ReelStar promises a revolutionary initiative for aspiring content creators
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 17, 2023 10:08 PM | 3 min read
ReelStar, the blockchain-based and Web 3 integrated entertainment platform, has announced its partnership with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards. This collaboration signifies ReelStar’s thriving commitment to supporting and empowering content creators in the digital space.
Through this partnership, ReelStar aims to provide a platform for aspiring and established content creators to shine, fostering an environment that nurtures talent and encourages innovation. By leveraging the power of blockchain and Web 3 integration, ReelStar is revolutionizing how entertainment is produced, distributed, and consumed.
By embracing blockchain technology and web3 integration, ReelStar provides content creators unique opportunities to showcase their talent, engage with their audience, and monetize their work in a transparent and secure environment.
Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, say, “We at ReelStar are thrilled to partner with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. As India’s first blockchain-based, web3-integrated entertainment platform, we are always looking for innovative ways to support and empower content creators. Our blockchain-based platform provides a secure and transparent way for creators to distribute and monetize their content, while our innovative features enable them to engage with their audience in new and exciting ways. We believe that this partnership with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 will enable us to showcase our platform and the benefits it provides to content creators. We are excited to work closely with IWMBuzz to make this partnership a success and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indian entertainment industry.”
Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor at IWMBuzz Media and curator IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, “ReelStar is an amazing platform to empower creators. It is the present and the future of content creation, consumption and monetisation. Digital Awards is all about honouring excellence and credible work in digital entertainment domain and ReelStar’s partnership will ensure immense impact and relevant reach in the community and masses at large. We are thankful and grateful to have ReelStar show faith on the property.”
Get ready to witness the fusion of technology and creativity as ReelStar and IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 embark on a night of grandiosity to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape, creating endless possibilities for content creators and entertainment enthusiasts alike.
The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 is set to surpass all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises. Season 4 of these awards witnessed the participation of some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrat Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is scheduled for 18 June in Mumbai. (entry by invitation only).
Odonil comes on board as title sponsor for IWMBuzz Digital Awards
These awards celebrate excellence in OTT & web entertainment
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Odonil, the leading home and air freshening brand from the House of Dabur is delighted to announce its title partnership with the prestigious IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a grand celebration of excellence in the world of OTT & web entertainment.
“We are thrilled to be associated with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a platform that celebrates outstanding talent and recognizes their significant contributions to the OTT entertainment industry. Odonil has always strived to create a refreshing environment for individuals and families, and this collaboration allows us to align our values with the remarkable achievements of these talented artists. This partnership between Odonil and IWM signifies a shared commitment to recognizing and honouring exceptional talent across various media platforms,” says Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, said.
The IWMBuzz Digital Awards in its season 5 is a highly anticipated event that brings together the finest talents from the entertainment industry, including actors, directors, producers, and other influential personalities. With its unbiased selection process and esteemed reputation, the Awards have become a benchmark for excellence in the industry. “Odonil’s partnership of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards exemplifies the brand’s dedication to supporting creativity, innovation, and fresh experiences. As a leading provider of fragrance solutions, Odonil has been committed to enhancing the ambiance of homes and creating a pleasant atmosphere for families worldwide. By partnering for the Awards, Odonil aims to provide a platform for artists to be recognized, appreciated, and encouraged in their artistic endeavors,”Sanath added.
“We are honoured to have Odonil, from the House Of Dabur, as our title partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Having Dabur on board is testimony to the fact that the IP has an impact at a mass level and has grown over the years in terms of reach and credibility. We hope to continue our partnership in our future endeavors as well,” says Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor, IWMBuzz Media and curator of IWMBuzz Digital Awards.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5 is set to witness a gala award entertainment night honouring excellence in OTT & web entertainment on 18 June, 2023 in Mumbai. (entry by invitation only).
News Nation Network announces new show, Khabar Pakki Hai
Each episode of Khabar Pakki Hai features 10 meticulously researched news stories, ensuring authenticity and reliability, the channel said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
News Nation Network has announced "Khabar Pakki Hai", a news show that promises accuracy and credibility
“In an era plagued by misinformation and unreliable news sources, we are thrilled to announce the launch of "Khabar Pakki Hai," a revolutionary news show dedicated to providing viewers with accurate and credible news stories.
With the proliferation of information, it has become increasingly challenging for audiences to discern between accurate and misleading news. "Khabar Pakki Hai" is here to address this concern by guaranteeing thorough research and delivering news stories that are 100% accurate and credible,” read a release.
“Recognizing the vital role of trustworthy news sources in shaping public opinion, "Khabar Pakki Hai" has allocated a dedicated time slot and implemented a rigorous fact-checking process. Our goal is to combat the spread of misinformation and reinforce the importance of responsible journalism.
“Each episode of "Khabar Pakki Hai" features 10 meticulously researched news stories, ensuring authenticity and reliability. Our dedicated team leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth, verifying sources, cross-referencing information, and consulting experts. With "Khabar Pakki Hai," viewers can have confidence that the news they receive is based on verified and accurate information.”
The name "Khabar Pakki Hai" epitomizes our commitment to delivering news stories that have undergone a stringent fact-checking process. It symbolizes our dedication to providing viewers with reliable information, enabling them to make informed decisions in an era where news source reliability is a growing concern.
What sets "Khabar Pakki Hai" apart is our unwavering emphasis on meticulous research. Unlike other shows, we prioritize presenting news stories that have been thoroughly vetted, establishing our commitment to accuracy and credibility.
"Khabar Pakki Hai" will be aired daily from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, offering a reliable and credible source of news. Hosted by experienced anchors, the show caters to a diverse audience, ensuring that accurate and engaging news stories reach viewers in both urban and rural areas.
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, expressed his commitment to providing impartial information on news of public importance. "Khabar Pakki Hai" aligns with the channel's dedication to combat misinformation and embrace the power of reliable news.
India Daily Live launches pan India outdoor campaign
As many as 2000 LED hoardings have been put across locations
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 13, 2023 10:55 PM | 1 min read
India Daily Live has launched its nationwide promotional drive. Currently the promotions are being done in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Goa. As many as 2000 LED hoardings have been put across metros, airports, bus shelters, taxi stands and other outdoor locations.
Speaking about the promotional plan of the channel, India Daily Live’s Editor-in-Chief Shamsher Singh said, “This is the biggest ever promotional campaign run by any channel in the history of Indian news media. The promotions will soon take off to other states of the country and reach every nook and corner of the nation. Our content, our news stories, our special reports will make the nation one, irrespective of the fact that we stand as a Hindi news channel.”
The new channel comes with the tagline – Devoted to the nation, everyday! (Har Din Rashtra Ko Samarpit). Viewers can watch it 24*7 on all D2H and cable network services across India.
