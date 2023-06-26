Puthiyathalaimurai to host Gemini Flyover's glorious journey

Gemini Flyover, the iconic landmark of Chennai, is all set for its 50th anniversary celebrations. Anna Flyover also known as Gemini Flyover is an iconic identity, which holds a unique place in the hearts of Chennai's residents, carrying an emotional connect that transcends time and generations.

Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.

We, the guardians of responsible media, are delighted to host a grand and unforgettable campaign dubbed #Gemini@50. This extraordinary endeavor aims to celebrate not only the historical significance of this beloved bridge but also the cherished memories and awe-inspiring stories related to it.

To mark this momentous occasion, a series of on-ground activities have been planned on July 8th, 2023, at the vibrant Semmozhi Poonga, from 4pm onwards, located in close proximity to the iconic bridge. The public is wholeheartedly invited this extravagant affair that would include music and entertainment. As part of the celebrations, an enthralling discussions has also been planned that will bring together admired bureaucrats, celebrities and visionary business tycoons, who will regale the audience with their personal anecdotes on the historic bridge.

That’s not all! There’s more! Puthiya Thalaimurai and Puthuyugam Channels will unleash a flurry of exclusive news segments, thought-provoking packages, and gripping episodes dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebrations. With the entire city buzzing with anticipation, the spirited "Chennaiites" will embrace this monumental event with an unparalleled zeal and unwavering determination to make it an unforgettable chapter in the city's recent memory.

The activity is hosted by New Generation Media in partnership with Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Get ready to witness an exciting celebration as Gemini Flyover prepares to mark its historic 50th year of existence.

Dr. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, New Generation Media, said, “We are privileged to host this initiative about Anna Flyover, which turns 50 on July 1, 2023. It is a Flyover with historical significance that evokes memories. Through this public initiative, we connect with our audiences on the ground by creating an engaging content that makes them understand the importance and the efforts behind this iconic structure in the state's capital.”

