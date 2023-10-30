PubMatic introduces SPO solution offering 'Activate' in APAC
The service allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced the availability of its newest offering, Activate, in the Asia-Pacific region. PubMatic’s new end-to-end supply path optimization (SPO) solution allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale.
Since launching in the US and EMEA in May, Activate has gained traction across every region, with an active pipeline of more than 50 advertisers, agencies, and campaigns live through multiple global agency holding companies. Following this success, the solution is being launched in the Asia-Pacific region with partners including dentsu APAC, iQIYI, KINESSO India, Madison Digital, and Wishmedia.
Activate represents a new industry paradigm by creating a single layer of technology that directly connects buyers and sellers of digital media. Activate allows a smooth shift from conventional direct transactions to programmatic private marketplace (PMP) or programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals. The platform gives media buyers more control over their omnichannel video investments by facilitating transactions across PubMatic’s premium CTV and online video inventory within a unified platform.
“PubMatic’s launch of Activate in the Asia-Pacific region marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revolutionize the industry’s programmatic marketplace,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic. “Activate is an extension of our successful SPO strategy that addresses advertiser demand for solutions that deliver a better return on video and CTV investments.”
“At dentsu, we prioritize adtech maturity, focusing on transparency and control in the programmatic supply chain for efficient, high-quality media delivery. Our partnership with PubMatic plays a pivotal role in our supply curation and SPO practices,” said Sunil Naryani, Chief Product Officer, Media at dentsu APAC, who supports the Carat, iProspect, and dentsu X agencies in the region. “With PubMatic’s Activate, we anticipate delivering enhanced value to our clients by bridging the gap between buyers and sellers and further streamlining the supply chain, unlocking opportunities to maximize working media for their video and CTV investments.”
“iQIYI is a long-time partner of PubMatic. Together we are committed to delivering innovation in the CTV ecosystem,” said Andy Sun, General Manager of Sales Operations, International Business Department at iQIYI. “We’re excited to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate solution and look forward to continuing to work closely together to drive effective programmatic CTV advertising.”
“PubMatic is a key player in the programmatic ecosystem, and we’re excited to explore how Activate can benefit our CTV clients,” said Paras Mehta, Business Head at KINESSO India.
“PubMatic is a valuable partner across India, helping us deliver transparent and effective solutions for advertisers,” said Suchi Jain, General Manager and Head of Programmatic at Madison Digital. “We’re excited to see their continued innovation in streamlining video and CTV buying for our clients.”
“Wishmedia is dedicated to providing advertisers in Korea with best-in-class digital advertising solutions,” said Meejoo Na, Chief Operating Officer at Wishmedia. “We’re thrilled to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate and look forward to our clients benefiting from a more efficient digital supply chain, and greater ROI on their video and CTV spend.”
Non-programmatic insertion orders are expected to account for almost 60% of CTV and 18% of online video transactions by the end of 2023, according to industry estimates. Activate represents a nearly $65 billion expansion of PubMatic’s total addressable market.
Built leveraging technology from PubMatic’s 2022 acquisition of Martin, Activate is fully integrated into PubMatic’s growing software suite, including the PubMatic Sell-Side Platform and Connect.
IWMBuzz introduces 'Manoranjan News': Your go-to Hindi entertainment news portal
Manoranjan News promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
IWMBuzz, the leading entertainment news platform with a global audience, is excited to unveil its sister portal, 'Manoranjan News,' earlier pronounced as ‘IWMBuzz Hindi.’ This new venture is dedicated to delivering the latest updates, current affairs, and entertainment news in Hindi, catering to the vibrant Indian audience.
Website URL: https://www.manoranjannews.com/
ManoranjanNews.com promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts, offering a seamless experience in Hindi, ensuring that language is no barrier to staying informed about favorite celebrities, Bollywood updates, and much more.
Since its inception in 2017, IWMBuzz.com has garnered immense popularity, with approximately 20 million monthly active visitors across its web, social media, and app platforms. With this remarkable growth, IWMBuzz.com aims to deepen its connection with the Indian audience by venturing into the heart of the Indian colloquial - the Hindi language.
Under its umbrella, IWMBuzz Media proudly owns engaging and highly publicized IPs, including the IWMBuzz Digital (OTT) Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, and India Gaming Awards. These events have cemented IWMBuzz's position as a go-to platform for top stars in Bollywood and entertainment industry professionals to engage with their audience.
Siddhartha Laik, the visionary founder and Editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, reflects on this significant milestone, "From the outset, our mission has been to provide the Indian audience with authentic and positive entertainment content. As we reach new heights, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our readers for their staunch support."
“For us at IWMBuzz, launching Manoranjan News is like adding a pinch of masala to the already flavorful Bollywood pot! It's all about bringing the zing and energy of Hindi entertainment to our audience in a way that resonates with their hearts,” says Franklin Tuscano (Founder, CTO), the mastermind behind IWMBuzz's tech innovation.
“Launching Manoranjan News was a natural progression for IWMBuzz, as it seeks to reach a broader mass of Hindi-speaking audience in India,” Siddhartha Laik envisions expanding IWMBuzz into other major Indian languages, reflecting the platform's commitment to serving diverse audiences across the nation.
IWMBuzz's journey of success continues with Manoranjan News, where the power of Hindi language meets the magic of entertainment news, making it a must-visit destination for all entertainment aficionados.
Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates mothers with 1008 Durga avatars
The brand launched #HarMaaDurga campaign on the occasion of Durga Puja
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
ITC's Sunfeast Mom's Magic has launched the campaign #HarMaaDurga. The campaign, launched on the occasion of Durga Puja, aims to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible strength and resilience that every mother possesses.
As part of this, Sunfeast Mom's Magic collaborated with mothers in Kolkata and for the first time ever, will be presenting 1008 Durga avatars. Inspired by the 1008 names of Durga maa the avatars will be the embodiment of the goddess in reality. Each physical avatar represents a real mother transformed into the divine Durga Maa using AI technology.
The Sunfeast Mom’s Magic 1008 Durga Pujo Pandal at Ahiritola, was inaugurated on 19th Oct 2023 in a grand ceremony attended by renowned celebrity Koel Mallick and accomplished Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly. Adding to the excitement, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, graced the event with his presence and honoured the Durga avatar created of his mother. He enthusiastically engaged with his fans, and expressed his admiration for the unique concept making the occasion even more special.
One of the other key attractions of the Sunfeast Mom’s Magic 1008 Pujo pandal is that it intricately captures the essence of a mother. The interiors have been meticulously crafted and every art displayed at the centrum beautifully brings alive the role and significance of mothers in our lives. It truly evokes the emotion of every mother and her children, whether it is laying the foundation of knowledge & education, singing him/her lullabies or lovingly feeding her child.
Commenting on this unique campaign, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits & Cakes, said, "We believe in the magic of mothers, and our #HarMaaDurga initiative is a tribute to the magic that they weave in our lives every day. By using AI to depict real mothers as Durga Maa, we aim to highlight the inherent power of every mother. Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates the tireless dedication, exceptional warmth of mothers and appreciates them for their extraordinary superpower’ . This Puja also witnessed the first ever integration of Artificial Intelligence and Projection Mapping, leading to a 25 feet Projection with Durga Maa Avatars of 1008 real Moms Of Calcutta. This projection was powered by Xperia Alive media.
Mom’s Magic reached out to 100 societies in Kolkata, and invited mothers to participate in #HarMaaDurgaa initiative. The photos of these moms were then transformed to create Durga Maa avatars.
Sunfeast Mom's Magic invites everyone to join the #HarMaaDurga movement. Through the campaign website, anyone can create their mom’s Durga avatar by uploading her photo. They can share it on social media with friends and family, further magnifying the message of #HarMaaDurga.
Teads launches AI-powered solutions
The media platform launches suite of offerings to include innovative lower funnel offering Teads Conversions, Teads Data Suite powered by Contextual Intelligence, and Teads AI Creative Lab
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 5:20 PM | 6 min read
Teads, the global media platform, has announced at its partner day event, Teads Connects, a suite of new AI-powered solutions across Connected TV (CTV), Performance and Contextual, designed to elevate strategies for advertisers and publishers across media. Teads’ new offerings will help its partners achieve full-funnel success, further fortifying its global position as an omnichannel platform that embraces premium environments, data-driven messaging, evidence-based creative, and incrementality. Teads' new suite of products are designed to help advertisers reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently.
Teads’ new offerings for advertisers and publishers include:
Teads’ CTV Expansion:
As CTV usage grows around the globe, Teads has announced an expansion of its connected TV (CTV) presence following its initial US launch in 2021 and more recent launches in Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Teads will now begin rolling out its CTV Beta offering across Asia-Pacific (APAC), starting with Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines & Vietnam.
Highlighting the truly global nature of Teads’ CTV offering, the expansion will grant advertisers access to its exclusive genre-targeting segments, derived from users’ online content preferences. Leveraging Teads’ proprietary data curation technology, this innovation enhances CTV contextual targeting, offering advertisers precision, scale, and granularity to enable personalized messaging.
Now, brands can simplify transactions and leverage CTV media to unlock access to audiences watching the most impactful screen in the home across the top four OEMs globally. This delivers on Teads’ promise of unparalleled reach and engagement, ensuring brands resonate across every screen.
Katharine Painter, Media Director at Apollo Partners said: “Teads has helped us innovate and grow our omnichannel presence, by enabling Nature's Bakery to reach a health-conscious millennial audience while they’re on their phones or streaming their favorite content on TV. According to our measurement study, Teads drove a +3.2 point lift in Brand Awareness and a +3 point lift in Brand Favorability in just 10 weeks.”
Teads Conversions:
A longstanding pioneer of transparent inventory and quality viewable impressions, Teads announces an expansion of its current performance suite of acquisition and commerce capabilities to become a true full-funnel solution with Teads Conversions. Seamlessly improving results at every stage of the customer journey, Teads Conversions connects awareness with quality traffic to ultimately drive increased website conversions.
Among the first in its category to move from branding to mid and lower-funnel solutions, Teads Conversions will empower brands by optimizing campaigns in quality, fraud-free environments to ensure that ads are seen by real people on high-quality websites to generate final conversion actions. Additionally, Teads Conversions uses predictive AI to drive qualified leads, purchases and sales, helping brands reach the right people with the right message one conversion at a time.
The launch of Teads Conversions comes after a successful beta program with over 150 campaigns spanning 35 markets. During the beta window, Teads helped achieve clients’ cost per action goals in 75% of these campaigns and experienced tremendous success across such verticals as entertainment, travel, e-commerce and telecommunications service providers.
Teads helps partners achieve full-funnel success, as evidenced by its partnership with Stellantis/Fiat for a recent flagship launch campaign in Brazil. By working alongside Teads, Fiat was able to achieve a remarkable -81% reduction in conversion costs. Both CTR and CPC metrics also significantly outperformed the market benchmark for the Automotive category, with CTR showing an impressive increase of +73% and CPC a decrease of -6%.
Giovanna Mendonça, Senior Marketing Analyst at Stellantis said: "Working with Teads on our Fiat Fastback campaign, we were able to effectively bridge the gap between brand awareness and conversion. It’s clear that Teads' performance solutions have had a substantial impact on our lead generation and digital presence, and we are excited to drive our business forward with Teads.”
Teads Data Suite, powered by Contextual Intelligence:
Teads unveils its AI-powered Data Suite, a toolkit of data powered solutions, fueled by 150 billion daily contextual data signals from premium publishing partners.
Teads first launched cookieless solutions, inclusive of the Cookieless Translator, for advertisers and publishers in 2020 and today more than 70% of media campaigns leverage Teads' cookieless based signals. Teads has observed equal or improved performance when using cookieless products for its advertising partners as well as monetization for its publishing partners.
As we approach the final deprecation of third-party cookies, Teads has taken the learnings from the last several years to launch Teads Data Suite, providing advertisers and publishers the ability to simplify the way they plan, activate and measure leveraging cookieless solutions well beyond 2024.
Stephane Hue, Head of Precision Marketing, AMIEO at Nissan United said: “With Teads Cookieless translator we were able to ease the transition to Cookie deprecation especially for an advertiser with limited access to first-party data. By integrating the translator directly in the platform, it provides a clear idea of the impact of Cookies on our campaigns and makes it tangible to clients when it’s usually hard to get a clear understanding on this topic.”
Teads AI Creative Lab:
In order to empower brands’ creative initiatives, Teads is preparing for the launch of its AI Creative Lab, an AI-powered tool that automatically creates different ad sizes and lengths in a way that stays true to a brand’s core essence and vision. By giving brands the ability to transform a single image into different ad formats that are tailored to different scenarios and audiences, Teads is simplifying performance creative and making it easier than ever to bring campaigns to life. Automating the AI-driven creation of multiple variations, Teads can then utilize Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) and real-time data to understand each viewer and tailor ad content, including visuals, language, and call-to-action, to help advertisers make a deeper connection.
Caroline Proto, Director, Global Media at Luxottica said: “We're thrilled to witness the innovation Teads is spearheading in the market through their AI-powered solutions, which have seamlessly bridged the offline retail experience with the consumers' ad journey. Leveraging Teads' AI solutions has not only enabled us to operate with greater agility, but has also significantly boosted our media performance in a quickly evolving market to remain ahead.”
Teads AI Creative Lab is a testament to Teads’ longstanding commitment to innovation and effective creative optimized to reach consumers. Its recent partnership with Luxottica yielded a lift in store visits while minimizing product returns.
Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads said: “We’re thrilled to bring these AI-fueled solutions to our brand, agency and publishing partners. Our new offerings will help them leverage the power of AI in a transparent and trusted way, and allow them to achieve tangible ROI across all screens. And because AI is constantly learning and evolving, it helps us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver even better results for our partners over time.”
Teads’ partner day event, Teads Connects, provided brands and agencies with a platform for global updates from Teads while exploring the many layers of AI and its impact on media strategies. As an AI-powered media platform, Teads is committed to helping its partners understand AI to power media planning, data, and creativity across screens while giving them tools to succeed.
India Today’s Vivek Malhotra elected DAC Chairperson
Jagran New Media’s Bharat Gupta and Meta’s Arun Srinivas appointed Co-Chairs
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today Group, has been elected the new Chairperson of the Digital Advertising Council (DAC), which functions under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Mr. Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and Mr. Arun Srinivas, Director & Head – Ad Business, Meta, have been appointed Co-Chairs of the DAC.
The Digital Advertising Council (DAC) under IAMAI has over 110+ active members including agencies, publishers, affiliates, adtech and martech companies, DAC engages with more than 500 brands, 250 agencies and 100 publishers through various conferences, roundtables, and offsites.
"DAC is working with the digital advertising stakeholders towards the goal of the growth of the digital advertising sector and is committed to delivering value. In the last 18 years of its existence, it has helped the industry grow from a 1% of the total advertising spends in the country to approximately between 30-34% today. Of the many things it engages in, one of the most prominent processes it has set up, is the Billing and Payment Recovery process (BNPP), which helps IAMAI publishers and agencies alike to be paid on time," stated a press release.
The new leadership team will play a pivotal role in guiding DAC and its digital advertising stakeholders to work towards the goal of the growth of the digital advertising sector. Along with this they will also be overseeing and supporting the three Task Force Groups viz. Unified Standard Measurement, Cookieless Future and Affiliate Best Practices. Additionally, they will continue to interact regularly with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, ensuring that the interests and concerns of the digital advertising community are effectively represented in regulatory discussions and decision-making processes, the release mentioned.
Twine Digital celebrates 10 years of digital excellence
Over the past decade Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 12:28 AM | 2 min read
Twine Digital, a leading digital marketing solutions company headquartered in Delhi, celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 17, 2023. Over the past ten years, Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding its operations from India to various corners of the world, and cultivating a diverse portfolio of domestic as well as global advertisers. As the company embarks on a new decade, it is poised to fortify its global presence.
Founder and CEO Bharat Wadhwa expressed gratitude towards the clients and dedicated team members who have been instrumental in Twine Digital's journey, serving clients tirelessly and propelling the company to new heights. Wadhwa further revealed ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and streamlining operations. Additionally, Twine Digital is actively engaging with industry leaders to introduce the fintech platform in the South East Asia and Middle East regions.
India vs NZ match: Disney+ Hotstar posts peak concurrency of 4.3cr viewers
The match also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has recorded a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Oct 22, 2023. This represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their own recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers that was created during the India Vs. Pakistan match earlier in this tournament, according to the platform. Moreover, the on-ground cricket battle between India and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.
Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event. We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens."
