P&G India extends medical and workplace benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees

The company provides additional fixed allowance to its employees to meet their personal and family needs

Procter & Gamble has announced that all its company-offered benefits are now extended to partners of LGBTQ+ employees. Effective April 1, 2022, the following company medical and workplace benefits will be extended to partners of LGBTQ+ employees:

Medical support: Partners of LGBTQ+ employees will now be covered under company’s medical plan that provides hospitalization coverage to employees and their dependents

Emergency financial assistance: LGBTQ+ employees can avail emergency financial assistance for their partners. P&G India provides emergency financial assistance to its employees and their partners in case of natural calamity, death of an immediate family member or hospitalization of an immediate family member to cover expenses not covered in the company’s medical policy

Flex subsidy allowance: The company provides additional fixed allowance to its employees to meet their personal and family needs. These include interest payments for bank loans, allowance for medical care, childcare, wellness, productivity tools, home renovation, personal vacation and travel, personal development for employee and family, and family celebrations. LGBTQ+ employees can now avail this benefit for their partners

Relocation benefits: The company will extend financial support and transfer related assistance arising out of a company-initiated relocation to partners of LGBTQ+ employees

PM Srinivas, Vice President and Head – Human Resources, Indian Sub-Continent, Procter & Gamble said, “At P&G, our goal is to create a fully inclusive workplace where our employees feel included and are able to bring their authentic selves to work every day. In line with that, we are proud to shape our company offered comprehensive benefits to a fully inclusive and equality-based program which extends to partners of LGBTQ+ employees. This latest initiative builds on top of our ‘Share the Care’ inclusive parental leave policy that we launched last year. We will also continue to strengthen our awareness and training programs that sensitize our people on LGBTQ+ diversity. We hope that this will enable us to strengthen our company’s culture, inspire change and create a positive societal impact.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)