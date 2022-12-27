Partha Sinha conferred 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' by IIT Kharagpur
Sinha joins the ranks of previous awardees such as Sundar Pichai and Arvind Kejriwal
Partha Sinha, President at the Times of India group and the President of the Ad Club has been conferred the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur. The award was given out during the 68th convocation of IIT at Kharagpur.
The award is conferred to individuals who have made a significant professional contribution which is recognized widely. The selection criteria include
• Contributions to his/her profession
• Awards and Honours Received
• Association with the Institute
• Contribution to the growth and development of the country
The previous awardees include some marquee names like Sundar Pichai, Arvind Kejriwal etc.
The concluding part of his citation reads “In recognition of his significant contribution as a brand strategist and exemplary works in media and communication, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has decided to honour him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award on the occasion of the 68th convocation of the institute.”
Reacting to the award, Mr Sinha said, “There’s nothing more gratifying than being recognised by your own alma mater. IIT Kharagpur has shaped me as an individual. I will forever be indebted to my professors and my friends from IIT Kharagpur for their contributions in my life and career.”
News18 India brings out print campaign to announce counting day record
As per the channel, it achieved a total reach of 2.04 crore people on December 8
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
News18 India came up with a front page ad in the Delhi Edition of Indian Express to announce that it had a total reach of 2.04 crore people on December 8 (counting day for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh), as per BARC data.
The channel garnered 15.2% market share (BARC; market share%, NCCS All 15+, Market: HSM, Wk 49’22, 24 Hrs, All days).
On digital too, the news channel has received high viewership, the media house said.
Charak’s brand Moha empowers women entrepreneurs
Under the ‘Stand on Your Feet’ initiative, a panel evaluated business ideas of women entrepreneurs and picked a winner
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Brand Moha from Charak Pharma has concluded their nationwide search for women-led ideas/businesses and selected the best for a one-time grant of Rs 10,00,000. This reward will not be a loan or an investment against equity.
The initiative accepted entries from women entrepreneurs nationally from 1st October to 15th November 2022. An eminent jury panel evaluated their business ideas in terms of different business metrics. Ten entries were shortlisted for the event finale.
The event finale on 13th December saw the 10 finalists pitching their ideas to the jury members within a fixed time slot.
The winner of the initiative - Vidya Joshi - who won the "Stand on Your Feet" grant for her innovative business Millets Treats Foods said: "I am overwhelmed by the recognition, it has put wings to my dreams while the grant will go a long way to reach my goals. I thank MOHA and the jury members for the wonderful initiative and hope more entrepreneurs would benefit in the coming years."
The second and third places were won by Nayantara Chatterjee (Vidhyadhar Consultancy) and Christiana Sunny (Maw and Paw). They won a grant of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director at Charak Pharma commented: "At moha: we strongly believe that empowerment is one of the ways to attain development and a healthy society. We already support 4,500 underprivileged children across 85+ centers with hygiene, nutrition and education under our "Adopt a NGO program." The Stand on your feet initiative shares the same DNA of inspiring and channelizing actions to bring sustainable social change and growth."
16th edition of Pepper Creative Awards held in Kochi
Mathrubhumi Club FM won Advertiser of the Year Award
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Pepper Creative Awards, the most coveted creative awards in South India and the second largest in India, was presented in Kochi on Friday evening.
Mathrubhumi Club FM won the Advertiser of the Year Award at the 16th edition of the Pepper Creative Awards ceremony held at Hotel Crowne Plaza. Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB was the chief guest at the function.
Thiruvananthapuram-based PlainSpeak was presented with the special jury award for the best agency in Kerala. While Chennai-based OPN Advertising won the Best of Tamil Nadu Award, the Best of Karnataka Award went to Nirvana Films, based in Bengaluru. Nirvana Films has also won V-Guard Industries’ special award for creative excellence.
Apart from the region-specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year awards, 18 gold, 38 silver and 44 bronze awards were presented in 23 categories. The prize for the winner of Quest for Best Graphic Designers competition organised by the Pepper Trust in association with Sacred Heart College was also presented on the occasion. Ogilvy South Group Creative Director George Kovoor and Pepper Trust Chairman K. Venugopal also spoke at the award ceremony.
Trustees R. Madhava Menon. P. K. Natesh, Dr. T. Vinaykumar, U. S. Kutty, V. Rajeev Menon, G. Sreenath, Sandeep Nair, Anil James, Varghese Chandy, B. K. Unnikrishnan and Skandaraj were also present at the function.
Kartik Aaryan unveils McDonald's ‘I'm Lovin’ It Live' music IP
The global flagship IP has been launched in partnership with MTV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the brand’s global flagship music IP - i'm lovin’ it Live in India, in partnership with MTV.
Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan has unveiled the IP called i'm lovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 in New Delhi.
The concept of i'm lovin’ it Live is built on the premise of popular artists coming together and creating unique, never-heard-before compositions, while experimenting with various genres.
Music lovers can enjoy these songs on MTV in a series of 4 episodes.
Excited about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, says, “I am super excited with i’m lovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can’t wait to save it as McDonald’s playlist.”
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, comments, “McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i'm lovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year.”
Thrilled about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Armaan Malik, shares, “Musicians express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald’s and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places.”
Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, expresses, “i’m lovin’ it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”
ABP LIVE Auto Awards announced to honour excellence in the automotive industry
The event will stream on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
ABP Live is all set to launch a new intellectual property — ABP LIVE Auto Awards. The awards will honour the best vehicles that have been launched or have undergone significant mechanical changes in the past year.
This initiative aims to highlight the achievements of automobile manufacturers and recognise their efforts towards coming out with innovative and advanced vehicles. The awards will be presented in 15 categories, with a team of passionate auto enthusiasts, expert bloggers, and veteran journalists rigorously evaluating the vehicles on their efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality.
The esteemed jury will comprise renowned automobile experts Raj Kapoor (veteran automobile journalist), Somnath Chatterjee (automobile journalist & consultant with ABP Network) and Jatin Chhibber (automobile journalist and anchor/producer - Auto Live), with RSM India as the knowledge partner.
Expressing enthusiasm over the launch of the awards, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, said, "We are thrilled to be introducing these awards, which will bring recognition to the incredible engineering and innovation that goes into making modern vehicles. Through these awards, we aim to celebrate and appreciate the remarkable progress made in the automotive industry."
ABP Live will be streaming the awards ceremony on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com, ABP LIVE +Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube platform.
India Today Group conferred with ‘ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate’ award
This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement, says Kalli Purie
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:26 PM | 2 min read
Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2022 has conferred India Today Group with "ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate" award for the AajTak News conglomerate. The Aaj Tak News conglomerate that has built a universe of leading products around it includes AajTak channel, AajTak App, AajTak.in and AT2
Aaj Tak also leads on all social media platforms and has made India Proud by becoming the world's first and only news channel to cross 50 MN subscriber mark on YouTube
“Aaj Tak has been the reigning popular Hindi news channel at the ITA awards since inception and has been able to expand a one channel brand to the biggest confluence of GenZ News consumers. The recognition as a ‘Conglomerate’ for a single news brand of AajTak shows the acceptance and popularity for the channel amongst variety of audiences across platforms,” the network said in a release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group received the award on behalf of Aaj Tak. Accepting the award, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, said, "This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement. We are across the web, the app and all existing and emerging platforms including YouTube, Facebook Instagram, twitter, Koo etc "
Thanking viewers and members of team Aaj Tak for their contribution in the achievement, Purie added “with over 50 million subscribers we are not only India’s biggest news channel but the World’s biggest news channel on YouTube”
Dainik Jagran-Inext’s Indian Intelligence Test Season 9 sees 70% growth from last season
Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland, the publication said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:01 AM | 2 min read
The 9th season of Indian Intelligence Test, an initiative of Dainik Jagran-inext, has recorded 70% growth in the registration numbers from the past season conducted in November 2021.
The test determined intelligence type of students and gave them a new perspective towards selecting the right career opportunities. Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland.
When asked about the achievement, Alok Sanwal, CEO of Dainik Jagran-inext said: “Every year with Indian Intelligence test, Jagran Group reaches out to thousands of students across the Hindi-speaking market to recognize and nurture their strengths from an early stage. These are the strengths which aid in self-growth of a child and help both parents and teachers to support their wards in the best possible way. Through the past 8 seasons, this test has been our small contribution towards building a progressive nation and we hope that corporates and educationists will continue to support us for many more successful seasons ahead of us.”
Indian Intelligence Test is an initiative which focuses towards determining intelligence type of students which in turn help students discover possible career options. This test also aided parents & teachers to apply right set of learning principles to groom and support the child in their career choices. The test is conducted every year during the month of October – November majorly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttarakhand.
The candidates were evaluated across Multiple Intelligence and aptitude and were provided a detailed report of their profile which acted as a comprehensive guide of their performance and selection of a right career. 45% of the test takers were girls across more than 728 schools who supported this initiative by encouraging students to participate in the test and praised the efforts of Dainik Jagran inext team for this unique initiative.
Indian Intelligence Test is based on the Multiple Intelligence theory by Dr. Howard Gardner, who proposed that there are nine different intelligences to account for a broader range of human potential in children and adults. As per each intelligence type few potential career options that is best suited to the candidate is recommended. It is recommended to take this test every year as each child keeps growing both physically and mentally and these intelligence types keep developing within them.
This initiative was well-liked by students, principals, teachers and parents alike. While students were happy that parents will support their career interests, parents and teachers were encouraged to support the students in their areas of interest and were ready to help them in their potential career options.
