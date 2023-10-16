P-TAL raises Rs 4.33 crore in seed funding from Titan Capital and others
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture
P-TAL, a startup promoting and manufacturing authentic and artisanal kitchenware, cookware, and home decor products, has successfully completed its seed funding round, raising Rs 4.33 crore. The round was led by Titan Capital, with participation from a diverse group of notable investors, including Anicut Capital, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom and Shopclues), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Beardo and Renee Cosmetics), Bala Sarda (VAHDAM India), Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona), Ashish Tulsian (POSist), Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's and V3 Ventures) among several others.
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture and establishing P-TAL as a trusted global brand in the widely unorganized space of brass, copper, and bronze products. P-TAL has made significant progress in the market, witnessing remarkable momentum since its inception as just a college project in SRCC. The brand has played a vital role in reviving the craft of the Thatheras while also increasing the monthly income of 55 artisan families by over a whoping 1200%. P-TAL’s products have gained recognition beyond borders and have been selected for gifting by prestigious clients such as the Reserve Bank of India, Pernod Ricard, the G20 Summit 2023, and Engineers India Limited (EIL).
Co-founder and CEO of P-TAL, Aditya Agrawal, expressed excitement about the investment, saying, “We have a strong belief that it’s not just about the food we eat; how we cook and consume our food matters equally, if not more. We wish to ensure that with P-TAL, we are able to help people across the world switch back to the right choices of using traditional metals in cooking, drinking, and eating. The funding round we have raised has not just been about the capital but has also helped us get onboard key investors from the ecosystem who have built large businesses, and we are elated to have their support in our vision.”
Bipin Shah, from Titan Capital, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of P-TAL's journey. The company's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage while delivering really pure and high-quality products is truly commendable. We believe in their vision to promote traditional materials and craftsmanship in a modern world to sell Bharat made products in global markets.”
Ajay Anand, from Anicut Capital, also expressed his views stating, “We believe that there is a lot of untapped opportunity in the Indian consumer market which has themes of ancient Indian wisdom. The Kitchenware market is predominantly stainless steel and teflon oriented with limited MNC players and is highly unorganised leaving P-TAL a lot of scope to grow and establish their first mover advantage. The venture is backed by a great team which has an excellent vision around future products and services. We wish them the best for their journey to come and we look forward to working together with PTAL.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, was speaking at ABP Network's ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.
In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.
“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.
He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”
Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”
Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”
As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Bigg Boss’ new season to begin Oct 15
Hyundai, Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, Appy Fizz, Harpic, Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Glance among sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:54 PM | 3 min read
Colors is all set to kickstart the new edition of reality show Bigg Boss on October 15, 2023. Actor Salman Khan will host the show.
“This year, the show will capture the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house. Top of FormUntil now viewers have seen ‘Bigg Boss’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones,” shared a press release.
Produced by Endemol Shine India (part of the Banijay Group), Bigg Boss is co-presented by Hyundai, co-powered by Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, and Appy Fizz, Harpic as Hygiene Partner, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Smart Lock Screen Partner Glance, and Hygiene Partner Harpic.
“Bigg Boss enhances the participants’ celebrity quotient, provides non-stop entertainment to Indians over 100 days, generates social conversations that last well beyond the run-time of the show and delivers unparalleled reach and engagement to partnering brands,” Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, commented.
He further added, “This year we will be disrupting the format of the show by having BIGG BOSS play the game with and on the contestants. This ethos of innovation will further extend to our sponsors and advertisers as the integrations and brand commitments playout across our television, digital and social media assets.”
Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”
Commenting on the association, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bigg Boss. This collaboration with Hyundai and Bigg Boss signifies our commitment to engage with the young audience nationwide."
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India take great pride in the splendid legacy of Bigg Boss. We are thrilled about the launch of its new season, which promises to capture emotions, chemistry, mind games, heartwarming moments, and drama. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss will now step into the game and team up with the contestants, who are free to choose the approach of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
News18 Kannada launches prime-time debate show 'Akhada'
News18 Kannada Akhada is being hosted by Hariprasada A
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
News18 Kannada has launched ‘Akhada’, a prime-time debate show dedicated to deconstructing political developments and current affairs.
The show will be hosted by Hariprasada A, a renowned journalist with 17 years of experience in the Kannada news industry.
News18 Kannada Akhada will bring together an assorted panel of opinion makers, political party spokespersons, and renowned journalists to create a platform for lively and knowledgeable debates. The show will address today's most pressing concerns, offering viewers with a complete and impartial assessment on the most demanding matters in politics and current affairs. The show is set to become the go-to source for in-depth political analysis and thought-provoking discussions in Karnataka.
The show started airing on October 5.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ABP Network to host ‘The Southern Rising' summit in Chennai
The event will explore the progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
ABP Network is organising ‘The Southern Rising' Summit on October 12, 2023, in Chennai.
'The Southern Rising’ Summit will celebrate and explore the exceptional progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. From education and healthcare to governance models, the southern states stand as inspiring examples.
The event will be graced by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, P. Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Rana Daggubati, Actor, Kushboo Sundar, Actor, Producer, and Politician; Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council and Worker of BRS Party; K. Annamalai, State President of BJP Tamil Nadu; Ricky Kej, Music Composer and Environmentalist, 3X Grammy Award Winner; Revathy, Actor and Director, Gurcharan Das, Author & Commentator; Musicians Mahesh Raghvan and Nandini Shankar; Suhasini Maniratnam, Actor, Director and Producer; John Brittas, Member of Parliament (CPIM); M V Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka and Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Digital Content Creators Chaithania Prakash and Ardhra Sajan, amongst other luminaries.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ICC WC: Star Sports expands Hindi feed to US, Canada, Australia, and Middle East
The Hindi coverage will also include Star Sports’ pre-match show ‘Cricket Live’
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 5:59 PM | 4 min read
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, has announced the global expansion of its Hindi feed for the marquee tournament.
“Fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East can now savour uninterrupted coverage of all the thrilling action in Hindi. This marks the first-ever occasion where the ICC Men’s CWC is being broadcast in Hindi within these regions, accessible through both linear and digital platforms, catering to the vibrant Indian diaspora. This milestone underscores the profound significance of cultural pride—'Hindi Mein Baat Hai, Kyunki Hindi Mein Jazbaat Hai.’ (The language brings out all the emotions),” stated a press release.
The Hindi coverage on these platforms will also include Star Sports’ pre-match show ‘Cricket Live.
John Lasker, senior vice president of ESPN+, said, “Anchored by ESPNcricinfo, the leading digital destination for cricket news and information around the world, ESPN has a long history covering top-level international cricket for fans in the U.S. Presenting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in both English and Hindi on ESPN+ is part of our continued commitment to growing an established audience of cricket fans in the States and around the world.”
Steve Crawley, Managing Director, Fox Sports, said: “We know there is a large and passionate Australian Indian cricket community so to be able to provide the Hindi feed, powered by an expert team of commentators, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for all Indian matches plus the semi-finals and final on FOX SPORTS gives fans more choice and more ways to enjoy the action, and that’s good for cricket and good for fans.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star, said, ‘’The global response to Disney Star's Hindi coverage for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been tremendous as we take the excitement of the tournament to hearts and homes of millions worldwide and deepen their engagement. The coverage in Hindi, in addition to the World Feed, not only makes it more accessible to the Indian diaspora but more importantly, galvanises the sense of belonging and deep emotional connection with Indian Cricket. The Hindi feed, with India-focussed storylines, distinctly Indian perspectives on non-India narratives, unique visuals including customised graphics and powered by an incredible line-up of talent, will significantly bolster the unifying experience of watching Cricket for Indians worldwide and hopefully deepen the sense of pride in being an Indian Cricket fan."
Irfan Pathan, T20 World Cup winner who is part of Star Sports "StarCast" for World Cup said, “Cricket has a unique way of uniting people, and with the Hindi feed reaching Indian fans across the globe, we are not just witnessing a tournament; we are celebrating the spirit of cricket in a language that resonates with emotions. It's a fantastic initiative that ensures every passionate Indian fan, regardless of their location, can experience the magic of the World Cup in a language that feels like home.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Harbhajan Singh, said, “I am proud to be part of StarCast’s Hindi feed that is engaging with fans overseas during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This allows our extended family outside our country to revel the thrilling action in their preferred language.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Gautam Gambhir, said, “I’m excited to see fans from all corners of the world coming together to celebrate this great sport in the language they love. With the Hindi feed now available globally, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that cricket enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds can enjoy all the action from the tournament together with the rest of India.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Republic Media Network unveils #SwitchToRepublicDigital campaign
The network has gone live with a solid bouquet of digital offerings including live streaming, video on demand, and content across verticals in text form.
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:59 PM | 2 min read
Republic has gone live with its full spectrum digital play. Republic Digital has gone live with a solid bouquet of digital offerings including live streaming, video on demand, and
content across verticals in text form.
With its foray into the digital universe, the NETWORK takes its NATION FIRST slogan into the online universe. The nation first pledge extends to the fact that the entire digital product technologically has been built in house and is a 100 percent swadeshi product that will evolve continually every 10 days.
Republic Digital has announced its growth into all languages, alongside its enhancement of the English digital product features over the next fortnight.
While English web experience of Republic Digital is online from today, the mobile app is expected in two weeks.
The Hindi and Bengali products of Republic Digital– Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla respectively— are slated to launch their web operations consequently.
In the first quarter of 2024, the brand has announced its entry into Republic Kannada.
On the launch of Republic Digital, Arnab Goswami, Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief said, “The time was ripe for a nationalist voice in the Indian digital space. It was high time that the narratives in the digital universe were countered by the unstoppable force of nationalism. We are here to dispel misinformation about the nation, to bring journalism to the world of digital news media, and deliver a high quality of content on text and video toour digital audience. The launch is only the start of where we are set to go vis a vis our digital aspirations. We are clear in our intent, in our ideology and in where we want to go. We want to thank the people of India for supporting and fuelling our dream. We promise with Republic Digital, as is our overall purpose, to put INDIA FIRST.”
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic Digital says “We have been preparing to bring out www.republicworld.com website since last 6-8 months. We have built this website on the back of highly scalable new technology and are committed to provide a seamless user experience with the latest content arrivals like breaking news, in depth business insights, trending Bollywood insights, sports deep dives, innovations in technology and more across the globe. Republic is soon going to release the new mobile application for our English news product followed by the release of our regional clusters like Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. Republic Digital is committed to offering the best digital news experience to its users across leading digital outlets”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp