P-TAL raises Rs 4.33 crore in seed funding from Titan Capital and others

P-TAL, a startup promoting and manufacturing authentic and artisanal kitchenware, cookware, and home decor products, has successfully completed its seed funding round, raising Rs 4.33 crore. The round was led by Titan Capital, with participation from a diverse group of notable investors, including Anicut Capital, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom and Shopclues), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Beardo and Renee Cosmetics), Bala Sarda (VAHDAM India), Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona), Ashish Tulsian (POSist), Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's and V3 Ventures) among several others.

The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture and establishing P-TAL as a trusted global brand in the widely unorganized space of brass, copper, and bronze products. P-TAL has made significant progress in the market, witnessing remarkable momentum since its inception as just a college project in SRCC. The brand has played a vital role in reviving the craft of the Thatheras while also increasing the monthly income of 55 artisan families by over a whoping 1200%. P-TAL’s products have gained recognition beyond borders and have been selected for gifting by prestigious clients such as the Reserve Bank of India, Pernod Ricard, the G20 Summit 2023, and Engineers India Limited (EIL).

Co-founder and CEO of P-TAL, Aditya Agrawal, expressed excitement about the investment, saying, “We have a strong belief that it’s not just about the food we eat; how we cook and consume our food matters equally, if not more. We wish to ensure that with P-TAL, we are able to help people across the world switch back to the right choices of using traditional metals in cooking, drinking, and eating. The funding round we have raised has not just been about the capital but has also helped us get onboard key investors from the ecosystem who have built large businesses, and we are elated to have their support in our vision.”

Bipin Shah, from Titan Capital, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of P-TAL's journey. The company's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage while delivering really pure and high-quality products is truly commendable. We believe in their vision to promote traditional materials and craftsmanship in a modern world to sell Bharat made products in global markets.”

Ajay Anand, from Anicut Capital, also expressed his views stating, “We believe that there is a lot of untapped opportunity in the Indian consumer market which has themes of ancient Indian wisdom. The Kitchenware market is predominantly stainless steel and teflon oriented with limited MNC players and is highly unorganised leaving P-TAL a lot of scope to grow and establish their first mover advantage. The venture is backed by a great team which has an excellent vision around future products and services. We wish them the best for their journey to come and we look forward to working together with PTAL.”

