Operation Satya: Biggest disclosure about the biggest conspiracy on Bharat Express
To reveal the truth, undercover reporters of Bharat Express did an investigation that lasted for four months
Operation Satya: A virus has entered the network of Delhi Police, which is determined to destroy it. Surprisingly, Delhi Police is unaware that such a big loophole has been created in its network. ‘Operation Satya’ is associated with the biggest hoax. To reveal the truth, our brave undercover reporter did the investigation for 4 months. The investigation was conducted to reveal the truth that lies behind the walls of sincerity and responsibility.
About 4 months back, the Investigative Team of Bharat Express got hold of some that relate to Operation Satya. The document had the names of all those people who had infiltrated the Delhi Police. These are the vicious people whose names differ from their religion. They are cheating the Delhi Police by disguising themselves into different religion. Now the question arises, what is their intention? Why did they choose Delhi Police only? We will answer all these one by one. But before that know what happened on February 10 that the Investigative team of Bharat Express decided that a major operation is needed for the security of the national capital.
Cheating the system by disguising into different religion
Every single page of that document unfurled a different name and a different reality altogether. Till date, there would hardly be any police station in India where such a game would have been played. In fact, this is not even a game, it is a kind of conspiracy. Would you believe that there are many such police stations in Delhi, where the people work under Hindu identity but in reality, they are Muslims. They are Hindu by name and Muslims at heart. They maintain to be Hindus when at work or in the world outside but come to their real face as soon as they enter the four walls of their house.
In the first stage of this operation, the purpose was to find out those people who have entered the Delhi Police as impersonators. Even the policemen in Delhi Police do not know that the people working with them are double-faced and playing such hideous game with them. The team of Bharat Express started the operation from Rohini Police Station in Delhi.
Shocking revelations come out of this Operation Satya
In the Crime Branch located in Rohini Sector 18, Delhi, many policemen work day and night for the elimination of crime and criminals from our society. They have the responsibility of protecting the huge population of Delhi. The team of the Crime Branch located at Rohini is continuously active to break the spirits of criminals. But, do these brave and responsible policemen know that danger is very much there standing beside them. To get to the very core of this, we interacted with the policemen, but no one even thought that the person we were looking for was not actually Hindu.
The person that the team of Bharat Express was looking for was Rohtas Khatri. Khatri called the team to the DCP office located in Rohini Sector 5, where he made many shocking revelations. This crime branch is posted in Rohini Sector 18. Its responsibility is to eliminate big and organized crimes in Delhi. But the truth that he narrated on the hidden camera will shake you to the core.
6 others other accused along with Rohtas in ‘Operation Satya’
Rohtas said, “I am a Muslim. I am not a Hindu. You may ask the people of my village, I am a Muslim. There is no ritual of Hindu marriage in my house, we marry by reading ‘Nikaah’. On my death, I will be buried and not burnt. You may go to see my father’s grave or to see my mother’s grave.
Rostas Khatri told the reporter, “his father’s name is Mehar Chand, the entire village knows that he is a Muslim. They bury, and get married after ‘Nikaah’, everyone knows about this.
Rostas Khatri further told- “Inquiries have been conducted twice, many like you have come to me multiple times. Come pick up my record, file a complaint, take it from the record.”
The reporter of Bharat Express then further questioned, “Are you the only such person in Delhi Police?”
Rohtas Khatri – “Why the only one? There are four-five such people from my village only.”
Delhi Police unaware of the ongoing conspiracy in their department
In the sting operation, Investigative Officer Pritam Singh told that Rohtas is a Hindu and he has declared his religion as Hindu in the Delhi Police. The Crime Branch team even went to Rohtas’ house for investigation. There was a temple in his house and they marry by conducting ‘Nikah’, they are burnt and not buried after.
Rohtas Khatri made many revelations on the secret camera. He showed a letter in his mobile in which his religion was written as Muslim. Rohtas was not the only person who was accused of changing identity and religion. Along with Rohtas, there were 6 other people in whose name, complaints were filed in the same crime branch in which Rohtas himself is working.
Bharat Express wrote a mail to the Delhi Police in this regard and wanted to know their stand. In response, they were told to contact CP Crime but got no response from there as well.
Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 7:14 PM | 3 min read
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
Teads announces release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager
The addition of attention metrics to TAM gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Teads, a global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since the launch of Teads Attention Program, an incubator for innovation, which fueled hundreds of tests with Lumen and other partners in the program. The addition of attention metrics to Teads Ad Manager gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process.
Mike Follett, Managing Director, Lumen Research said: “With the release of attention metrics, Teads has consolidated its position as the easiest, and most widely used system of its kind globally. Now self-serve clients using Teads Ad Manager can measure attention in their campaigns with one click, gaining unprecedented insights into performance by leveraging Lumen's cutting-edge attention models.”
By clicking on the 'attention' button within TAM, campaigns are automatically tagged with the Lumen tag, giving advertisers valuable insights on the amount of attention received by their ads, and empowering them to identify the drivers of attention, optimize their campaigns and drive impactful results. These metrics also offer simplicity and sustainability, as they are inherently cookieless and provide a scalable solution for measuring ad effectiveness. Since the launch of our offering, there has been a significant adoption among TAM clients, with Lumen attention measurement being utilized by 20% of their activities on TAM.
Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, OMD APAC said: “While many brands are just starting to focus on attention, OMG has been prioritizing it all along. Our existing industry planning system treats all impressions equally, regardless of whether they come from video streaming platform or social media feeds. However, their costs can vary significantly, and their subjective value is often determined by planners' perceptions and experiences. By incorporating Teads attention metrics, all our advertisers are now able to access the native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, powered by Lumen’s research. This allows us to optimize our advertisers' assets by placing them in high attention areas & drive higher ROI and better consumer experiences.”
Caroline Hugonenc, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Teads said: "By utilizing the largest database of cases combining attention and outcomes on live campaigns, Teads has built an experience that allows clients to easily link attention to outcomes. The integration with Lumen is unparalleled - the deepest and easiest to use - and has produced the largest dataset of its kind in the world. We are proud of the monumental milestones we have achieved, with 103 advertisers onboarded and over 200 campaigns run since the launch of TAM, but this is only the beginning."
Sudhir Chaudhary launches exclusive channel on Koo Premium as return gift for his fans
Chaudhary has a massive fan following on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, has launched an exclusive channel on microblogging platform Koo’s Premium offering on his birthday as a return gift for his fans.
Chaudhary is known for his unique journalistic style and reporting and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 7.6 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million followers on Koo.
With Koo Premium, his fans have a first of its kind opportunity to subscribe and get access to exclusive content as well as a chance to interact with him and meet him in person. In the rapidly changing world of news, Chaudhary is one of the the first to experiment with new formats and find new ways to connect with his fans across the world.
Announcing his Koo Premium channel, Chaudhary said, “ I would like to thank all my followers for the love and support. I am thrilled to have a new way to connect and interact with my fans through my exclusive Koo Premium channel. This is my return gift for all the love and I look forward to providing my fans with regular updates to stay ahead.”
He was formerly the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and also hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
BRICS CCI appoints Ruby Sinha as President of WE Women’s Vertical
She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:09 PM | 2 min read
The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed Ms Ruby Sinha as the President of BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of the BRICS BRICS CCI for a period of three years. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations. She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE.
The BRICS CCI women’s vertical is endeavouring towards building a credible repository of working professionals, entrepreneurs, business partners across different geographies and industry verticals and promoting business interactions among members by organizing regular events platforms and other forms of interactions. It also facilitates mentoring/training programs for women professionals.
Announcing the appointment, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Director-General- BRICS CCI said, “We firmly believe that Ms. Ruby Sinha’s vision, strategic acumen, and dedication will elevate the women’s vertical to new heights of success and significantly contribute to the overall objective of the Chamber. On behalf of BRICS CCI, I extend my warmest congratulations to her.”
Speaking about her new role, Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE said “It’s an honour for me to come at the helm of affairs of the women’s vertical of BRICS CCI at a time when the G20’s focus on gender-based digital inclusivity and skilling alongwith our Hon’ble PM’s vision of this decade being a Techade is a prime focus. I have been a part of the women’s vertical BRICS CCI WE since its inception and being a woman entrepreneur myself, I hope to take our focus on women empowerment and enterprise further during my tenure.”
An entrepreneur herself, Ruby Sinha is the Founder of sheatwork.com, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs and Kommune Brand Communications. She started her career as a journalist and has been involved in initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurship among women.
Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1
The weekly show has completed 52 episodes
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
The Lallantop, a leading digital media platform announced the successful airing of the 52nd episode of its highly acclaimed weekly show, "Guest in the Newsroom." This milestone marks a year of captivating and insightful conversations with 52 distinguished guests from various fields, making it a powerful series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
"Guest in the Newsroom" has revolutionized the interview format by offering a more inclusive and diverse experience for viewers. Recognizing that people yearn to learn more about the different personalities beyond their star persona, the show followed its famed RRR format, keeping the show real, raw and relatable with a long format, uninhibited, lounge like discussion platform fostering a sense of community among viewers.
From thought-provoking conversation with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to insightful conversations with Indian Forensic Pathologist Dr TD Dogra, the show has consistently delivered quality content that sparks intellectual curiosity.
On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’
Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”
'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' celebrates achievements of women with 'The Shakti Awards'
The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The 'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' Conclave was held in Dehradun's Pacific Hotel on 18th June 2023, to celebrate the achievements of women & pay tribute to India's 'Nari Shakti.' Women achievers from all walks of life were honoured with The Shakti Awards for their exemplary courage and strength. The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’, to showcase the indomitable spirit of women through their stories of grit and resilience.
The conclave was graced by the august presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Harish Rawat, speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, DGP Uttarakhand Shri Ashok Kumar, Actress Smt. Himani Shivpuri, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Entrepreneurs, politicians, environmentalists, doctors, actors, spiritual gurus and digital content creators.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about his government's work for women empowerment. 'We have introduced 30% reservation for Women in Government jobs, we have also taken a pledge to make 1.25 lakh women lakhpatis on the 25th anniversary of our state. We have worked on PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana and are giving 3 refills to LPG cylinders for every family', said the CM as he listed the schemes introduced for the future of women.
Speaker of the assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, addressed the challenges faced by women assembly in the state assemblies. She accepted that respect given to a male speaker is much more than what a woman speaker gets, but one should ensure that the dignity of the post is maintained. 'If I want to run the Vidhan Sabha, it will be my way, not in any other person's way', she added.
Legendary Bollywood Actor Himani Shivpuri detailed her journey to stardom. 'I was self-reliant like my father, who used to study at NSD for only 250 rupees. The state of Hindi theatre was very poor and you couldn't make a living out of it. After joining NSD, I used to get 600 rupees a day', she said while getting emotional about her struggle.
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. 'Fantastic effort to see so many woman achievers from Uttarakhand getting a platform like this to be recognised, rewarded and appreciated. Inspirational speech by the Hon'ble Uttarakhand CM. Glad to see Ham Mahilayein & We Women Want going from state to state to provide a compelling and honest platform for Nari Shakti in keeping with PM Modi's vision of women-led development', he said.
The day-long conclave was telecast live on India News and India News Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand channels throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the week.
ReelStar comes onboard as ‘powered by’ partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards X ReelStar promises a revolutionary initiative for aspiring content creators
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 17, 2023 10:08 PM | 3 min read
ReelStar, the blockchain-based and Web 3 integrated entertainment platform, has announced its partnership with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards. This collaboration signifies ReelStar’s thriving commitment to supporting and empowering content creators in the digital space.
Through this partnership, ReelStar aims to provide a platform for aspiring and established content creators to shine, fostering an environment that nurtures talent and encourages innovation. By leveraging the power of blockchain and Web 3 integration, ReelStar is revolutionizing how entertainment is produced, distributed, and consumed.
By embracing blockchain technology and web3 integration, ReelStar provides content creators unique opportunities to showcase their talent, engage with their audience, and monetize their work in a transparent and secure environment.
Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, say, “We at ReelStar are thrilled to partner with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. As India’s first blockchain-based, web3-integrated entertainment platform, we are always looking for innovative ways to support and empower content creators. Our blockchain-based platform provides a secure and transparent way for creators to distribute and monetize their content, while our innovative features enable them to engage with their audience in new and exciting ways. We believe that this partnership with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 will enable us to showcase our platform and the benefits it provides to content creators. We are excited to work closely with IWMBuzz to make this partnership a success and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indian entertainment industry.”
Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor at IWMBuzz Media and curator IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, “ReelStar is an amazing platform to empower creators. It is the present and the future of content creation, consumption and monetisation. Digital Awards is all about honouring excellence and credible work in digital entertainment domain and ReelStar’s partnership will ensure immense impact and relevant reach in the community and masses at large. We are thankful and grateful to have ReelStar show faith on the property.”
Get ready to witness the fusion of technology and creativity as ReelStar and IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 embark on a night of grandiosity to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape, creating endless possibilities for content creators and entertainment enthusiasts alike.
The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 is set to surpass all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises. Season 4 of these awards witnessed the participation of some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrat Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is scheduled for 18 June in Mumbai. (entry by invitation only).
