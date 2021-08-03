News18 UP/Uttarakhand issues note on special programming around Ram Mandir’s

The programing will mark the first anniversary of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mandir

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 5:28 PM
news

On 5th August 2020, the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was laid.

As this event completes one year, News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand has planned a special programming to give viewers access and insights into the developments made in the construction of Ram Mandir so far.

The comprehensive programming includes shows on the history of Ayodhya, updates on construction of temple and various announcements made by the state government in past one year in the context of temple and Ayodhya. There will be a special show on PM Narendra Modi’s and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Ram Pratigya and their vision for the overall development of Ram Nagri. Tune-in to special programming from 3rd August to 5th August at 9:30 pm daily.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Special programming Ram Mandir News18 UP/Uttarakhand advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
wrap2earn

Wrap2Earn’s update on funding
3 hours ago

mathrubhumi

Mathrubhumi’s update on Friendship Day celebration
5 hours ago

rj

Ravindra Jadeja roped in as brand ambassador for Marwadi University
1 day ago