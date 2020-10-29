News18 Network launches ‘Jai Kisaan Jai Vigyaan’

News18, India’s largest news network today announced the launch of regional edition of Jai Kisaan Jai Vigyaan, a television cum digital campaign to drive conversations around new-age farming through AgriTech. Spanning across four states in the first phase of launch - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & Gujarat - the respective news channels of the network and their digital counterparts will amplify issues related with farming, modernization of agriculture, technological innovations, case studies of best farming practices and so on through news stories.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Language Cluster, Network18 says, “Agricultural technology goes beyond building efficiency, costs and profits but also has massive environmental impact. In India, it is amongst the most revolutionary and impactful areas of modern technology driven by the fundamental need of food. Contemporary technology has always had the potential to massively increase farm output. A very significant amount of work has been done in the last few decades in India by the academicians & researchers across the agricultural & technology sectors. News18 is now looking at playing a role in broad-basing modern technology with the help of our massive reach and change the way farmers are engaged and produce food in India. This initiative is aimed to inform, educate and transform the lives of Indian farmers. With the new farm laws in place, we believe this is a very timely & impactful initiative that we are launching.”

The three to four months’ long campaign will culminate with a Summit & AgriTech Awards bringing the biggest influencers of Indian Agriculture together, and rewarding true innovators of the industry. Panel discussions with government representatives, agri-innovators, scientists, agro-companies and other relevant stakeholders will be the highlight of the campaign through which the news network will bring forth issues pertaining to the sector. The campaign will feature multiple stories on how technology intervention can enable efficiency at every stage of farming cycle i.e sowing, harvesting, and marketing.